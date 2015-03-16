Trending

Lindine wins True Grit Epic

Fisher third

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Lindine (Competitive Cyclist)3:15:25
2Jason Sager (Competitive Cyclist)0:04:55
3Nick Fisher (Destination Homes-Togs)0:09:43
4Drew Free (Revolution)0:11:37
5John Osguthorpe (Team Endurance 360)0:13:32
6Kevin Day (Endurance 360)0:13:34
7Alex Pond (Sonoran Cycles)0:14:33
8Jace Heger (Bikefix)0:21:42
9Ty Hansen (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)0:23:38
10Zach Calton (Summit - Competitive Cyclist)0:24:12
11Corey Larrabee (Kuhl Clothing/Fezzari Bicycles)0:25:03
12Drew Edsall (Coachdrewedsall.com)0:27:16
13Ryan Blaney (KUHL/ bike peddler)0:27:31
14Jacob Mathewson (The Bike Shoppe)0:31:01
15David Harward (PLAN7 DS MTB Team)0:31:52
16Benjamin Jones (Velo Hangar)0:32:14
17Darrin Tuckett (OneSource.CARE)0:34:34
18Stewart Goodwin (Kuhl / Goodwin Media)0:35:28
19Adam Cornette (Flag Bike Revolution)0:35:31
20Jeff Higham (KUHL)0:39:21
21Connor Barrett (Summit Utah Devo)0:40:28
22Bob Saffell (Revolution Peak Fasteners)0:42:19
23Nick Thelen (ProCycling)0:43:48
24Justin Mace (motor mile racing)0:44:34
25Scott Hood (Cycleloft)0:52:00
26Josh Onarheim (Rapid Cycling Racing)0:56:17
27Garrett Herfkens (Team Passion and Performance)0:58:30
28Randy Schrauder1:07:43
29Mike Hudson (Juggernaut ESF)1:07:48
30Matt Lough (Juggernaut ESF)1:11:56
31Isaac Langeveld (Intermountain Live Well)1:12:21
32John Arias (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)1:14:51
33Francois David (Passion & Performance)1:16:43
34Colby Waller (JUGGERNAUT ESF)1:24:12
35J Battaglia (Binghams)1:28:33
36Jon James (DNA Cycling)1:54:32
37Alex Aldridge (NA)1:55:18
38Chris Barkow2:03:13
39Charlie Kuntz2:03:27
40Eythan Carter2:07:30
41Mike Miller (Harmony Homes)2:13:07
42Cary Payne2:23:12
43Dirk Slade2:32:59
44Spencer Peterson2:33:17
45Denim Slade2:38:04
46Ryan Douglas (Juggernaut ESF)3:17:14
47Mitch Curwen (Red Rock Bicycle)4:03:27
49Mark Currie (The Adrenalin Project)1:24:29

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Lythgoe (KUHL)3:52:17
2Liz Carrington (CRC-Janitorial/Cannondale)0:07:09
3Karen Jarchow (BH/Castelli)0:08:45
4KC Holley0:15:16
5Wendy Lyall (YetiBeti)0:22:20
6Tracy Thelen (ProCycling)0:33:59
7Jessica Morris (Revolution Peak Fasteners)0:58:30
8Michelle Thomas1:43:24
9Wilhelmina Zuckerman (Troupe Racing Co.)0:55:46
10Gina Kelly (AllProBicycles, Simi Valley)2:19:45

100 mile
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Keck Baker (Cannondale/Carytown Bicycle P/B Battley Harley)6:52:57
2Cary Smith (The Hub)0:05:15
3Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery/ Pivot Cycles/ Industry Nine)0:21:10
4Josh Tostado (swiftwick, santa cruz, shimano)0:23:48
5Taylor Lideen (Taylor Lideen)0:30:13
6AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic)0:37:02
7Barnabas Froystad0:39:14
8Brent Pontius (Roosters/Bikers Edge)0:40:46
9Ryan Steers (Pedalers Fork/ 10 Speed Coffee)0:41:11
10Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)0:41:19
11Scott Leonard (Mountain Flyer magazine)0:44:06
12Matt Woodruff (Kuhl/Salsa Cycles)0:48:15
13Jason Perez0:57:38
14Chris Alstrin0:59:13
15Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)1:04:36
16Kelly Phil (AllProBicycles, Simi Valley)1:06:59
17Sonya Looney (FreakShow DeFeet, Powered by COOLMAX¾À_ Technology)1:19:39
18Daniel Rapp (Team Noah Foundation)1:21:24
19Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)1:28:44
20Amanda Carey (Luca Sunscreen)1:31:25
21Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling)1:37:34
22Greg Golet (TEAM CHICO)1:41:17
23Clifford Clermont (TREK San Diego)1:41:26
24Cole Anderson1:44:55
25Alex Phipps (broken spoke cycling)1:52:07
26David Jolin (Stark Velo)1:59:15
27Jared Fisher (lvc)2:03:30
28Tom Kavanaugh (Cascade Bicycles)2:04:28
29John Lauck2:15:28
30Scott Rusinko2:15:57
31Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)2:19:43
32Shawn Mitchell (Team Rhino Rush)2:19:54
33Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)2:23:45
34Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)2:23:51
35Jake Davidson (92Fifty Racing)2:42:37
36Bruce Roberts (Hub Cycle)2:49:59
37Eric Zubick (Crank Benders)2:55:03
38Kevin Baxter (All Pro Bike Shop)2:55:07
39Martin Kozera3:02:03
40Skip Livingston (slowridaz)3:04:51
41Nick Cofod3:05:51
42Randy Larrison (CADRE Racing)3:11:17
43Alan Miner (Banks Bikes)3:12:25
44Paul Gallowitsch (NSVC Racing)3:24:01
45Brandon Heaney3:32:19
46Matt Tillotson3:32:21

