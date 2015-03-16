Lindine wins True Grit Epic
Fisher third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Lindine (Competitive Cyclist)
|3:15:25
|2
|Jason Sager (Competitive Cyclist)
|0:04:55
|3
|Nick Fisher (Destination Homes-Togs)
|0:09:43
|4
|Drew Free (Revolution)
|0:11:37
|5
|John Osguthorpe (Team Endurance 360)
|0:13:32
|6
|Kevin Day (Endurance 360)
|0:13:34
|7
|Alex Pond (Sonoran Cycles)
|0:14:33
|8
|Jace Heger (Bikefix)
|0:21:42
|9
|Ty Hansen (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)
|0:23:38
|10
|Zach Calton (Summit - Competitive Cyclist)
|0:24:12
|11
|Corey Larrabee (Kuhl Clothing/Fezzari Bicycles)
|0:25:03
|12
|Drew Edsall (Coachdrewedsall.com)
|0:27:16
|13
|Ryan Blaney (KUHL/ bike peddler)
|0:27:31
|14
|Jacob Mathewson (The Bike Shoppe)
|0:31:01
|15
|David Harward (PLAN7 DS MTB Team)
|0:31:52
|16
|Benjamin Jones (Velo Hangar)
|0:32:14
|17
|Darrin Tuckett (OneSource.CARE)
|0:34:34
|18
|Stewart Goodwin (Kuhl / Goodwin Media)
|0:35:28
|19
|Adam Cornette (Flag Bike Revolution)
|0:35:31
|20
|Jeff Higham (KUHL)
|0:39:21
|21
|Connor Barrett (Summit Utah Devo)
|0:40:28
|22
|Bob Saffell (Revolution Peak Fasteners)
|0:42:19
|23
|Nick Thelen (ProCycling)
|0:43:48
|24
|Justin Mace (motor mile racing)
|0:44:34
|25
|Scott Hood (Cycleloft)
|0:52:00
|26
|Josh Onarheim (Rapid Cycling Racing)
|0:56:17
|27
|Garrett Herfkens (Team Passion and Performance)
|0:58:30
|28
|Randy Schrauder
|1:07:43
|29
|Mike Hudson (Juggernaut ESF)
|1:07:48
|30
|Matt Lough (Juggernaut ESF)
|1:11:56
|31
|Isaac Langeveld (Intermountain Live Well)
|1:12:21
|32
|John Arias (Scott Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|1:14:51
|33
|Francois David (Passion & Performance)
|1:16:43
|34
|Colby Waller (JUGGERNAUT ESF)
|1:24:12
|35
|J Battaglia (Binghams)
|1:28:33
|36
|Jon James (DNA Cycling)
|1:54:32
|37
|Alex Aldridge (NA)
|1:55:18
|38
|Chris Barkow
|2:03:13
|39
|Charlie Kuntz
|2:03:27
|40
|Eythan Carter
|2:07:30
|41
|Mike Miller (Harmony Homes)
|2:13:07
|42
|Cary Payne
|2:23:12
|43
|Dirk Slade
|2:32:59
|44
|Spencer Peterson
|2:33:17
|45
|Denim Slade
|2:38:04
|46
|Ryan Douglas (Juggernaut ESF)
|3:17:14
|47
|Mitch Curwen (Red Rock Bicycle)
|4:03:27
|49
|Mark Currie (The Adrenalin Project)
|1:24:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Lythgoe (KUHL)
|3:52:17
|2
|Liz Carrington (CRC-Janitorial/Cannondale)
|0:07:09
|3
|Karen Jarchow (BH/Castelli)
|0:08:45
|4
|KC Holley
|0:15:16
|5
|Wendy Lyall (YetiBeti)
|0:22:20
|6
|Tracy Thelen (ProCycling)
|0:33:59
|7
|Jessica Morris (Revolution Peak Fasteners)
|0:58:30
|8
|Michelle Thomas
|1:43:24
|9
|Wilhelmina Zuckerman (Troupe Racing Co.)
|0:55:46
|10
|Gina Kelly (AllProBicycles, Simi Valley)
|2:19:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Keck Baker (Cannondale/Carytown Bicycle P/B Battley Harley)
|6:52:57
|2
|Cary Smith (The Hub)
|0:05:15
|3
|Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery/ Pivot Cycles/ Industry Nine)
|0:21:10
|4
|Josh Tostado (swiftwick, santa cruz, shimano)
|0:23:48
|5
|Taylor Lideen (Taylor Lideen)
|0:30:13
|6
|AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classic)
|0:37:02
|7
|Barnabas Froystad
|0:39:14
|8
|Brent Pontius (Roosters/Bikers Edge)
|0:40:46
|9
|Ryan Steers (Pedalers Fork/ 10 Speed Coffee)
|0:41:11
|10
|Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)
|0:41:19
|11
|Scott Leonard (Mountain Flyer magazine)
|0:44:06
|12
|Matt Woodruff (Kuhl/Salsa Cycles)
|0:48:15
|13
|Jason Perez
|0:57:38
|14
|Chris Alstrin
|0:59:13
|15
|Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)
|1:04:36
|16
|Kelly Phil (AllProBicycles, Simi Valley)
|1:06:59
|17
|Sonya Looney (FreakShow DeFeet, Powered by COOLMAX¾À_ Technology)
|1:19:39
|18
|Daniel Rapp (Team Noah Foundation)
|1:21:24
|19
|Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)
|1:28:44
|20
|Amanda Carey (Luca Sunscreen)
|1:31:25
|21
|Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling)
|1:37:34
|22
|Greg Golet (TEAM CHICO)
|1:41:17
|23
|Clifford Clermont (TREK San Diego)
|1:41:26
|24
|Cole Anderson
|1:44:55
|25
|Alex Phipps (broken spoke cycling)
|1:52:07
|26
|David Jolin (Stark Velo)
|1:59:15
|27
|Jared Fisher (lvc)
|2:03:30
|28
|Tom Kavanaugh (Cascade Bicycles)
|2:04:28
|29
|John Lauck
|2:15:28
|30
|Scott Rusinko
|2:15:57
|31
|Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)
|2:19:43
|32
|Shawn Mitchell (Team Rhino Rush)
|2:19:54
|33
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|2:23:45
|34
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|2:23:51
|35
|Jake Davidson (92Fifty Racing)
|2:42:37
|36
|Bruce Roberts (Hub Cycle)
|2:49:59
|37
|Eric Zubick (Crank Benders)
|2:55:03
|38
|Kevin Baxter (All Pro Bike Shop)
|2:55:07
|39
|Martin Kozera
|3:02:03
|40
|Skip Livingston (slowridaz)
|3:04:51
|41
|Nick Cofod
|3:05:51
|42
|Randy Larrison (CADRE Racing)
|3:11:17
|43
|Alan Miner (Banks Bikes)
|3:12:25
|44
|Paul Gallowitsch (NSVC Racing)
|3:24:01
|45
|Brandon Heaney
|3:32:19
|46
|Matt Tillotson
|3:32:21
