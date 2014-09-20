Trending

Bishop and Williams win Fool's Gold 100

Wadsworth wins singlespeed race

Image 1 of 4

The Men's podium

(Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV)
Image 2 of 4

The Masters podium

(Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV)
Image 3 of 4

The SingleSpeed podium

(Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV)
Image 4 of 4

The Women's podium

(Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV)

The Fool's Gold 100 wrapped up the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series in Georgia.

Women

Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) took top honors finishing 8:39:06, her first win of the season moving her into second place overall in the NUE Series,

"What an awesome day and a great end to the NUE series. Everything came together for me on Saturday - my legs and bike worked flawlessly together. I felt like I was flying through the woods! It was pretty cool to finish first and wield my pickaxe prize on step #1."

Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) finished second on the day at 8:56:39, 25 minutes faster than last year. Simril completed eight races on the season, including first place finishes at Cohutta, Mohican, Tatanka, and Big Bear, earning Simril her first ever NUE Race Series title. To get here, Simril has completed more than 50 NUE Races.

"I always look forward to Fool's Gold partly because it's a great race and course, and partly because it caps off the season and I know I won't have to suffer like that again until next year. This year was going to be really exciting because I would be able to celebrate the overall. It took me a little while to click into race mode, maybe I was thinking too much about the post-race party? Congrats to Carla for a great race, she was absolutely flying out there."

Rachel Millsop (Vikings) finished 9:11:46 to capture third place.

Men

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) set a new course record, leaving no doubt and putting an exclamation point on his second NUE Race Series title since 2012, finishing 6:52:02. Undefeated this season, Bishop also took top honors at Cohutta 100, Wilderness 101, Hampshire 100 and Shenandoah 100. "I am super excited to land the NUE over-all series title for a second time."

"It has been a fantastic adventure at every race and it's always super cool to start with all the amateur riders in one big group. You don't get that at the Pro XCs."

Six minutes behind his teammate, Hall of Fame mountain biker, David Tinker Juarez claimed second in 6:58:09, a finish that also moved him up to claim second overall in the NUE Series.

Following up on his surprising third place finish at the Shenandoah 100, Brian Schworm (Pedal Power) finished just one minute behind the two-time Olympian, Juarez, to place third in 6:59:24.

"I felt a bit more confident for the Fool's Gold 100 for two reasons: the first was from my result at the Shenandoah 100 and, second, the fact that I knew these trails from last year's 50-mile race. Third place is way better than I ever thought possible!"

Singlespeed

In an epic match between two singlespeed titans this season, Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) claimed victory and the NUE title, finishing 7:02:57. Nicknamed "Quadsworth" by some of his competitors, Wadsworth knew he needed this win to claim the NUE title.

"My goal was to initiate a move very early that would establish a fast front group and keep motivating them if I had to. Fortunately I didn't have to because Tinker worked rabbit duty for the first 50 miles or so."

"I made it my business to stay with the best in the business because bridging up to them would be just short of impossible. Fortunately that plan panned out and my fitness proved enough to hang at the front one last time this season."

The winner of last year's race, AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot), finished second this year in 7:27:22, following a season that included wins at the Bailey Hundo, Tatanka 100, and Pierre's Hole 100 that secured his place as second overall in the NUE Series. Earlier this season, on his home turf in Wyoming, Linnell finished ten minutes ahead of Wadsworth at the high altitude Pierre's Hole 100, the only other race where the two NUE SS hopefuls went head to head.

Bob Moss, Farnsworth (Bikes/Crank Arm Brewery) took third at 7:41:31.

Masters 50+

Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling) crushed his opponents by nearly a half hour to finish 8:03:38, earning his first NUE Series title. With a perfect score of four in the NUE, Masse also racked up wins at some of the largest events including the Mohican 100, Lumberjack 100 and Shenandoah 100.

"I came into the Fools Gold with the full weight of the series championship on my shoulders. I was in the lead but would lose the series in a tie break if NUE Defending Champion, Marland Whaley, were to win. I saw that he was entered and so I had to show up to force a showdown."

Defending NUE Series Champion, Marland Whaley (Hammer Nutrition/Red Barn Bicycles) knew he needed the win at Fool's Gold to retain his title. However, a work conflict dashed his hopes of a second straight title. Whaley, who still managed to place second overall in the NUE Series, claimed he will be back next season, giving racers fair warning that 2015 will be an uphill struggle in this hotly contested Masters division.

Anthony Hergert (Reality Bikes Ambassador Team) finished second at 8:28:10, good enough for seventh place overall in the NUE overall.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)30:52:02
2David Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:06:08
3Brian Schworm (Pedal Power)0:07:22
4Keck Becker0:10:51
5Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease)0:21:42
6Ricardo Giraldo (all4cycling )0:27:39
7Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling)0:31:21
8Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing)0:44:48
9Alexander Kurland0:45:53
10Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)0:48:59
11James Mayuric (Toasted Head Racing)0:55:50
12Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling)1:04:35
13German L Bermudez (BIKE TECH Fortlauderdale)1:04:51
14Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)1:06:03
15Jafer Beizer (Peachtree Bikes)1:07:59
16Kelly Sugg (RBS Cycling Team)1:11:09
17Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing)1:15:56
18David Hall (Myrtle Beach Bicycle Racing)1:18:58
19Brad Phillips (Myrtle Beach Bicycle Fix)1:19:13
20James Wiant (Peachtree Bikes)1:22:02
21Scott Morman1:27:16
22Tomas Delgado1:30:08
23James Dunaway (Sewanee cycling)1:30:58
24John Adams (Team Saddleblock)1:35:32
25Tom Stritzinger1:36:38
26Jeff Mandell (FinKraft)1:38:59
27Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing)1:50:12
28Jacob Smith (Truly Spoken)1:52:21
29Alexander Butler (Sewanee Cycling)1:52:31
30Greg Rittler (Joe's Bike Shop)2:03:53
31Lee Simril (Motor mile racing)2:04:39
32John Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing)2:05:47
33Tom Haines (Design Physics / Coqui )2:10:58
34Steven Boggs (RACING GREYHOUNDS)2:14:14
35Mike Tam (Rodeo Labs)2:27:58
36Ethan Burns (Sewanee Cycling)2:34:08
37Brad Hawk (Hammer/TheBikeLaneL/Wicked Wash/Twin6)2:39:24
38Rodney Reed2:41:55
39Dan Marshall (XCMarathon.com)2:46:39
40Roger Clark2:47:35
41Dylan Selinger (Crank Arm Brewing Co)2:48:18
42MV Carroll (RACING GREYHOUNDS)2:57:36
43Russell Peelman3:00:15
44Jason Sparks (RACING GREYHOUNDS)3:13:35
45Matthew Akins (VAN MICHAEL SALON)3:32:23
46Burnett Walz (Anna Walz)3:33:17
47Mark Dazevedo (Team TFD)3:43:47
48Eric Mierzejewski (Achieve Chiropractic)4:01:37
49Damian Brandt (Vandelay Industries)4:10:35
50Tom Cooksey (Prohoists.com)4:28:12
51Andres Barrios4:28:41
52Tony Castro4:29:24
53Bob Butsch4:31:29
54Timothy Klausutis4:36:04
55Trey Schwalb4:46:05

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)32:39:07
2Brenda Simril (Motor mile racing)0:17:33
3Rachel Millsop (Vikings)0:32:40
4Anne Pike (Blue Ridge Cyclery p/b Reynolds GM/Suburu)0:42:33
5Jennifer Moos (Pink Siren Sports / Z Bike Shop)0:48:50
6Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition)1:13:07
7Jennifer Talley2:48:46
8Norma Rainwater (Bike Town USA/ Outdoor Mafia)2:48:52
9Allison Fontana (Pedal Milisha)3:01:19

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing)31:02:57
2AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classi)0:24:26
3Bob Moss (Farnsworth Bikes/Crank Arm Brewery)0:38:35
4Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation)0:42:34
5Ernest Marenchin (pivot cycles)0:48:34
6Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab)1:23:59
7Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, LAS, Hodsons Bay)1:27:09
8Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation)1:30:11
9Chris Hays (Toasted Head Racing)1:32:02
10Mark Farnsworth (Fe Bikes)1:54:42
11Jeff Bushong (Chicken ranch crew/People's brewing)2:24:27
12Ben Culbertson (Team ROCGear-injinji, Reality Bikes)2:31:34
13Michael Johnson2:35:48
14Ryan Elrite (Truly Spokin')2:39:59
15James Rein (Team Tall / Ride Then Drink)2:45:47
16John Meek (Team SORBA-Chattanooga)4:00:23

Masters men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling)32:03:39
2Anthony Hergert (Reality Bikes Ambassador Team)0:24:31
3Mark Drogalis (Toasted Head Racing)0:49:34
4Monte Hewett (peachtree bikes)0:53:35
5David Jolin (Stark Velo)0:59:56
6Hank McCullough (Trappe Door Cycling)1:03:11
7Phil Canning1:15:31
8Donald Newman (Donald Newman)1:17:32
9Michael Fitzgerald (Tieam ON ON!)1:51:28
10Mark Johnson (Art of Stone Landscaping)2:09:46
11John Schwab (Dragon Sports)2:12:27
12Asa (Monte) Marshall (Juliette Gravel)2:16:11
13Kevin Meechan3:36:20

 

