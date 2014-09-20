Image 1 of 4 The Men's podium (Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV) Image 2 of 4 The Masters podium (Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV) Image 3 of 4 The SingleSpeed podium (Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV) Image 4 of 4 The Women's podium (Image credit: Thom Parsons Dirtwire.TV)

The Fool's Gold 100 wrapped up the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) Series in Georgia.

Women

Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) took top honors finishing 8:39:06, her first win of the season moving her into second place overall in the NUE Series,

"What an awesome day and a great end to the NUE series. Everything came together for me on Saturday - my legs and bike worked flawlessly together. I felt like I was flying through the woods! It was pretty cool to finish first and wield my pickaxe prize on step #1."

Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing) finished second on the day at 8:56:39, 25 minutes faster than last year. Simril completed eight races on the season, including first place finishes at Cohutta, Mohican, Tatanka, and Big Bear, earning Simril her first ever NUE Race Series title. To get here, Simril has completed more than 50 NUE Races.

"I always look forward to Fool's Gold partly because it's a great race and course, and partly because it caps off the season and I know I won't have to suffer like that again until next year. This year was going to be really exciting because I would be able to celebrate the overall. It took me a little while to click into race mode, maybe I was thinking too much about the post-race party? Congrats to Carla for a great race, she was absolutely flying out there."

Rachel Millsop (Vikings) finished 9:11:46 to capture third place.

Men

Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) set a new course record, leaving no doubt and putting an exclamation point on his second NUE Race Series title since 2012, finishing 6:52:02. Undefeated this season, Bishop also took top honors at Cohutta 100, Wilderness 101, Hampshire 100 and Shenandoah 100. "I am super excited to land the NUE over-all series title for a second time."

"It has been a fantastic adventure at every race and it's always super cool to start with all the amateur riders in one big group. You don't get that at the Pro XCs."

Six minutes behind his teammate, Hall of Fame mountain biker, David Tinker Juarez claimed second in 6:58:09, a finish that also moved him up to claim second overall in the NUE Series.

Following up on his surprising third place finish at the Shenandoah 100, Brian Schworm (Pedal Power) finished just one minute behind the two-time Olympian, Juarez, to place third in 6:59:24.

"I felt a bit more confident for the Fool's Gold 100 for two reasons: the first was from my result at the Shenandoah 100 and, second, the fact that I knew these trails from last year's 50-mile race. Third place is way better than I ever thought possible!"

Singlespeed

In an epic match between two singlespeed titans this season, Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) claimed victory and the NUE title, finishing 7:02:57. Nicknamed "Quadsworth" by some of his competitors, Wadsworth knew he needed this win to claim the NUE title.

"My goal was to initiate a move very early that would establish a fast front group and keep motivating them if I had to. Fortunately I didn't have to because Tinker worked rabbit duty for the first 50 miles or so."

"I made it my business to stay with the best in the business because bridging up to them would be just short of impossible. Fortunately that plan panned out and my fitness proved enough to hang at the front one last time this season."

The winner of last year's race, AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot), finished second this year in 7:27:22, following a season that included wins at the Bailey Hundo, Tatanka 100, and Pierre's Hole 100 that secured his place as second overall in the NUE Series. Earlier this season, on his home turf in Wyoming, Linnell finished ten minutes ahead of Wadsworth at the high altitude Pierre's Hole 100, the only other race where the two NUE SS hopefuls went head to head.

Bob Moss, Farnsworth (Bikes/Crank Arm Brewery) took third at 7:41:31.

Masters 50+

Roger Masse (Rare Disease Cycling) crushed his opponents by nearly a half hour to finish 8:03:38, earning his first NUE Series title. With a perfect score of four in the NUE, Masse also racked up wins at some of the largest events including the Mohican 100, Lumberjack 100 and Shenandoah 100.

"I came into the Fools Gold with the full weight of the series championship on my shoulders. I was in the lead but would lose the series in a tie break if NUE Defending Champion, Marland Whaley, were to win. I saw that he was entered and so I had to show up to force a showdown."

Defending NUE Series Champion, Marland Whaley (Hammer Nutrition/Red Barn Bicycles) knew he needed the win at Fool's Gold to retain his title. However, a work conflict dashed his hopes of a second straight title. Whaley, who still managed to place second overall in the NUE Series, claimed he will be back next season, giving racers fair warning that 2015 will be an uphill struggle in this hotly contested Masters division.

Anthony Hergert (Reality Bikes Ambassador Team) finished second at 8:28:10, good enough for seventh place overall in the NUE overall.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 30:52:02 2 David Tinker Juarez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) 0:06:08 3 Brian Schworm (Pedal Power) 0:07:22 4 Keck Becker 0:10:51 5 Gerry Pflug (Team Rare Disease) 0:21:42 6 Ricardo Giraldo (all4cycling ) 0:27:39 7 Rob Spreng (Rare Disease Cycling) 0:31:21 8 Mike Montalbano (Toasted Head Racing) 0:44:48 9 Alexander Kurland 0:45:53 10 Brian Toone (FGS Cycling) 0:48:59 11 James Mayuric (Toasted Head Racing) 0:55:50 12 Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling) 1:04:35 13 German L Bermudez (BIKE TECH Fortlauderdale) 1:04:51 14 Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works) 1:06:03 15 Jafer Beizer (Peachtree Bikes) 1:07:59 16 Kelly Sugg (RBS Cycling Team) 1:11:09 17 Brian Roggeveen (Momentum Racing) 1:15:56 18 David Hall (Myrtle Beach Bicycle Racing) 1:18:58 19 Brad Phillips (Myrtle Beach Bicycle Fix) 1:19:13 20 James Wiant (Peachtree Bikes) 1:22:02 21 Scott Morman 1:27:16 22 Tomas Delgado 1:30:08 23 James Dunaway (Sewanee cycling) 1:30:58 24 John Adams (Team Saddleblock) 1:35:32 25 Tom Stritzinger 1:36:38 26 Jeff Mandell (FinKraft) 1:38:59 27 Ed Serrat (Cycletherapy Racing) 1:50:12 28 Jacob Smith (Truly Spoken) 1:52:21 29 Alexander Butler (Sewanee Cycling) 1:52:31 30 Greg Rittler (Joe's Bike Shop) 2:03:53 31 Lee Simril (Motor mile racing) 2:04:39 32 John Tenwalde (Paradise Garage Racing) 2:05:47 33 Tom Haines (Design Physics / Coqui ) 2:10:58 34 Steven Boggs (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 2:14:14 35 Mike Tam (Rodeo Labs) 2:27:58 36 Ethan Burns (Sewanee Cycling) 2:34:08 37 Brad Hawk (Hammer/TheBikeLaneL/Wicked Wash/Twin6) 2:39:24 38 Rodney Reed 2:41:55 39 Dan Marshall (XCMarathon.com) 2:46:39 40 Roger Clark 2:47:35 41 Dylan Selinger (Crank Arm Brewing Co) 2:48:18 42 MV Carroll (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 2:57:36 43 Russell Peelman 3:00:15 44 Jason Sparks (RACING GREYHOUNDS) 3:13:35 45 Matthew Akins (VAN MICHAEL SALON) 3:32:23 46 Burnett Walz (Anna Walz) 3:33:17 47 Mark Dazevedo (Team TFD) 3:43:47 48 Eric Mierzejewski (Achieve Chiropractic) 4:01:37 49 Damian Brandt (Vandelay Industries) 4:10:35 50 Tom Cooksey (Prohoists.com) 4:28:12 51 Andres Barrios 4:28:41 52 Tony Castro 4:29:24 53 Bob Butsch 4:31:29 54 Timothy Klausutis 4:36:04 55 Trey Schwalb 4:46:05

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 32:39:07 2 Brenda Simril (Motor mile racing) 0:17:33 3 Rachel Millsop (Vikings) 0:32:40 4 Anne Pike (Blue Ridge Cyclery p/b Reynolds GM/Suburu) 0:42:33 5 Jennifer Moos (Pink Siren Sports / Z Bike Shop) 0:48:50 6 Simona Vincenciova (Hammer Nutrition) 1:13:07 7 Jennifer Talley 2:48:46 8 Norma Rainwater (Bike Town USA/ Outdoor Mafia) 2:48:52 9 Allison Fontana (Pedal Milisha) 3:01:19

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gordon Wadsworth (Blue Ridge Cyclery Racing) 31:02:57 2 AJ Linnell (Fitzgerald's Bicycles/Pivot Cycles/American Classi) 0:24:26 3 Bob Moss (Farnsworth Bikes/Crank Arm Brewery) 0:38:35 4 Dwayne Goscinski (Team Noah Foundation) 0:42:34 5 Ernest Marenchin (pivot cycles) 0:48:34 6 Joseph Stroz (Stroz Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab) 1:23:59 7 Jason Pruitt (Peoples Brewing, LAS, Hodsons Bay) 1:27:09 8 Peat Henry (Team Noah Foundation) 1:30:11 9 Chris Hays (Toasted Head Racing) 1:32:02 10 Mark Farnsworth (Fe Bikes) 1:54:42 11 Jeff Bushong (Chicken ranch crew/People's brewing) 2:24:27 12 Ben Culbertson (Team ROCGear-injinji, Reality Bikes) 2:31:34 13 Michael Johnson 2:35:48 14 Ryan Elrite (Truly Spokin') 2:39:59 15 James Rein (Team Tall / Ride Then Drink) 2:45:47 16 John Meek (Team SORBA-Chattanooga) 4:00:23