Schalk repeats at Cohutta 100

Carey wins women's race

Image 1 of 34

Racers discuss the epic conditions.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 2 of 34

Cohutta 100 Women's podium

(Image credit: Kim Fleming / Blue Basin Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Cohutta 100 Men's podium

(Image credit: Kim Fleming / Blue Basin Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Cohutta 100 Master's podium

(Image credit: Kim Fleming / Blue Basin Photo)
Image 5 of 34

Cohutta 100 Singlespeed podium

(Image credit: Kim Fleming / Blue Basin Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Women's podium at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Jeff Schalk)
Image 7 of 34

Men's podium at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Jeff Schalk)
Image 8 of 34

A river at the Cohutta 100

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 9 of 34

Racers looked muddy at the end.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 10 of 34

The trophy for second place.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 11 of 34

It was tough out there.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 12 of 34

"Thank goodness I'm finally done."

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 13 of 34

Nothing beats a hot beverage after a cold, wet race.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 14 of 34

Racers were rinsing off in the river after the race

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 15 of 34

The easiest way to clean your bike after a muddy race

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 16 of 34

Awaiting the finishers...

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 17 of 34

Sometimes food is more important than cleaning up.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 18 of 34

Ethan Millstein and Rich Weis enjoy a post race meal.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 19 of 34

The Grill Master found a way to stay dry despite the conditions.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 20 of 34

The rider's enthusiasm extends beyond his/her license plate.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 21 of 34

This rider is powered by V8s. Notice that he is not standing crooked.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 22 of 34

The Ocoee River was where kayak events happened at the 1996 Olympic Games.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 23 of 34

A beautiful river along the Cohutta 100 course.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 24 of 34

The race took place in the Cherokee National Forest.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 25 of 34

The Ocoee Dam Deli and Diner was a local spot to grab some grub.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 26 of 34

A southern pre-race meal: Catfish Fish Fry - All U can Eat

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 27 of 34

Thanks to all the sponsors

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 28 of 34

IMBA had a presence at the race.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 29 of 34

Is this racer as cold as he looks?

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 30 of 34

This river comes with a flood warning system.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 31 of 34

Randy Guymer, second in the Masters race, shows off his trophy.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 32 of 34

IMBA / SORBA made an appearance.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 33 of 34

The thousand yard stare says it all.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)
Image 34 of 34

This race is obviously a big cycling enthusiast.

(Image credit: Jim Snyder)

Jeff Schalk (Trek Racing Co-op) and Amanda Carey (Kenda) won the Cohutta 100, the opening race of the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series on a stormy Saturday in the south east.

Racers started in the dry at 7:00 am, but then thunderstorms rolled in around 40 miles into the race. The temperatures dropped, making what has typically been a warm race a cold one, especially as many racers were at the highest point in the mountains when the storms arrived.

Last year's Cohutta winner Schalk repeated this year, although his time was slower at 6:49:25 (vs. 6:23:06 in 2009). Schalk is also a two-time defending NUE series champion. He beat Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew).

In the women's race, last year's winner Carey Lowery was absent, but another Carey took the win: Amanda Carey. Her time was 8:03:01, better than Carey Lowerey's 8:06:47 of 2009. 2008 NUE Overall Women's winner Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) was second ahead of AnnaJean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen).

2006 NUE men's overall champion Harlan Price (Team CF) won the singlespeed category while Robert Herriman took the Master's category.

One of the favorites in the men's race, Jeremiah Bishop did not race after being stricken with food poisoning.

Additional editorial assistance provided by Ryan O'Dell and Bridget Donovan. Full report coming!

Full Results

Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeff Schalk (Trek Co-op)6:49:25
2Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:28
3Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes)0:18:25
4Christian Tanguy (Team CF)0:20:29
5David Wood (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)0:28:21
6Josh Tostado0:30:05
7Zachary Morrey0:37:04
8Greg Kuhn (Team Fraser)0:37:11
9Andrew Gorski0:43:58
10Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:46:08
11Ernest Marenchin0:48:02
12Charlie Storm0:48:09
13Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford / Scott's Bikes)0:58:49
14Drew Scharns0:59:10
15Eddie O'dea (Topeak-Ergon)0:59:23
16Tim Finkel1:01:45
17Dan Larocque1:03:19
18Andy Applegate1:03:38
19Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles)1:05:18
20John Proppe1:08:42
21Chip Kogelmann1:10:18
22James Wiant (Quantum Mechanics)1:13:56
23Steve Schwarz1:15:00
24Bradley Schmalzer1:15:06
25Charles Clarkson (Ellsworth Handcrafted Bikes)1:15:42
26Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)1:20:06
27Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cyclecraft)1:20:37
28Brad Verstegen (BCOC)1:20:45
29Adam Naish (RBS Cycling Team)1:23:27
30Kevin Hofmann (Cycle Haus/GT)1:31:44
31Marcus Seymour (Addictive Cycles)1:33:27
32Rich Oneil1:33:52
33Brad Cobb (Motor Mile Racing)1:34:44
34Sean Crichton (Recoverbetter.com)1:41:50
35Dustin Manotti1:44:15
36Harvey Minton (Independent Fabrication)1:44:59
37Ian Dunlop1:46:01
38Michael Bowen1:47:10
39Rob Kendall (Barbasol)1:50:44
40Claude Laberge1:53:53
41Stewart Staton1:55:54
42Dariusz Maciag (Paul Miller Audi)1:56:15
43Cullen Cooper1:59:25
44William Ransom2:00:51
45Daniel Kotwicki (Trek / Fisher Bikes)2:03:26
46John Carr (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)2:07:46
47Edilson Cremonese (Big Wheel)2:09:19
48Jeff Zimmerman2:11:54
49Darrell Prillaman2:12:46
50Eric Watson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)2:16:00
51Bruce Stauffer2:17:53
52Martin Kozera2:19:42
53Steve Thorne2:20:48
54Tim Baker2:23:29
55Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)2:24:07
56Eric Model (High Gear Cyclery / Hammer Nutrition)2:24:53
57Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe)2:26:09
58Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919)2:27:18
59Brian Bieger (Highgear Cyclery)2:28:57
60Jon Rittling2:29:05
61James Prentice2:29:49
62Steven Myers2:34:13
63Justin Mace (Motor Mile Racing)2:37:12
64Don Davis2:37:17
65Ethan Millstein2:38:29
66Rich Weiss (Taser/Kenda)2:38:34
67Lance Pope (SCY/NMTZ)2:38:49
68Tim Winters (GATR-SORBA)2:38:54
69James Hurst2:39:07
70Wilhelm Ritter2:39:31
71Mark Odendahl2:42:45
72Mark Drogalis2:43:13
73Nathan Mirus2:43:36
74Abhay Patel2:46:48
75Greg Casteel2:46:53
76Rick Klatt2:48:25
77Brad Verstegen (BCOC)2:49:03
78Monte Hewett (Van Michaels)2:49:30
79John Oakes2:49:51
80Jamie Ingalls2:49:59
81Layne Peters2:52:50
82Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling)2:53:03
83Chad Parker2:55:27
84Mike Pierce2:56:10
85Paul Foster2:58:05
86Jeff Carlson2:59:49
87Ryan Bell3:00:59
88Doug Milliken3:01:24
89Eric Baum3:02:46
90Leonard Moon (Tria Cycling Donohooauto)3:03:53
91Franklin Paine3:05:01
92Ryan Allen (Motor Mile Racing)3:11:29
93Shawn Wahl3:15:27
94Michael Miles (Team Kaos/Alegent Health)3:16:05
95David Joseph Cook (Sycamore Cycles / Flat Rock Village Bakery)3:18:57
96Matt Alexander3:19:53
97Harry Mcintosh (Dancing Bear Lodge)3:19:58
98Jeff Scott3:21:55
99John Millon3:22:53
100Parker Gates3:25:24
101Roger Dunn (Moi)3:25:27
102Chad Hungerford3:34:15
103Charles Buki (Gripped Racing)3:37:49
104Mike Hale3:38:45
105George Scott3:40:57
106Andrew Christman3:42:44
107Scott Cooper3:45:52
108Jeff Dohlby3:54:45
109Edward Greene (Globalbike)4:02:41
110Jeff Plassman4:06:13
111Richard Lengyel (PAA / Re-Max)4:09:00
112Jay Cullen (Endorphin Fitness)4:12:42
113Randy Larrison4:25:05
114John Maines (Biker's Choice)4:29:05
115Blake Turner4:30:07
116Nate Helms4:30:12
117Anton Koenigsmann4:34:05
118Noah Harper4:37:04
119Brian Michaud4:42:03
120Jeff Burmester4:42:09
121Robert Wray4:42:48
122Jeff Papenfus4:54:40
123John Ball4:57:14
124Craig Benoit5:02:44
125Richard Wozniak5:18:50
126Gregory Smith5:23:27
127Mike Weisgerber5:47:14
128Thomas Floyd5:49:34
129Jeff Minnerick5:51:21
130Karl Burk (Colavita Ohio)5:55:20
131Nelson Ballard (Trek Store Columbus)6:10:29
132Name Unknown6:15:00
133Peter Rajcani5:14:21

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)8:03:01
2Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)0:20:37
3AnnaJean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)0:21:53
4Vicki Barclay0:29:08
5Karen Potter0:49:24
6Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)1:10:28
7Paula Burks1:34:46
8Denelle Grant1:37:56
9Emily Brock (Bike29.com / Lynskey)1:43:15
10Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul Bicycles)1:47:11
11Andrea Wilson (Marx-Bensdorf Cycling Team)1:56:28
12Norma Rainwater (Sorella Cycling/P/B BVM Engineering)1:59:20
13Shelly Dohlby2:41:04
14Cricket Butler3:06:42
15Cissy Fowler (Sycamore Cycles/Flat Rock Village Bakery)3:39:25
16Ruth Cunningham (Pro Bikes)4:34:31

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harlan Price7:16:33
2Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pao Bikes)0:16:32
3Matthew Ferrari0:22:38
4Justin Pokrivka (Pro Bikes/ Cohen And Associates)0:42:10
5Dwayne Goscinski (Gary Fisher 29er Crew, Crank Brothers, Cyclewerx)0:44:57
6Ron Sanborn0:46:07
7Lee Unwin0:48:02
8Roger Masse (29er Crew)0:51:52
9Jason Pruitt0:53:48
10Dave Harris0:57:21
11Dave Lyons (High Gear)0:59:23
12Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)1:00:29
13Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)1:01:18
14Russel Henderson1:14:01
15Jeff Bushong1:15:32
16Douglas Smith1:25:02
17Gary Chambers1:34:22
18Doug Frederick1:43:50
19Robert Radzwich2:04:52
20William Alcorn (Bikeflights.Com)2:06:03
21Jamie Pillsbury (Lynsky/Motor Mile Racing/Industry Nine)2:15:30
22Tom Gagliardi2:20:31
23Joseph Queen2:21:20
24Steve Seaborn (Single)2:23:44
25Joe Bowman2:24:59
26Greg Brannon (Scenic City Velo)2:29:50
27Tab Tollett2:51:16
28Thad Hoffman (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)2:53:32
29James Gomez2:56:47
30Tony Angevine2:57:42
31John Dodd3:03:14
32Brian Gillies3:10:10
33David Hawkins3:16:53
34Matthew Ochs4:25:48

Singlespeed women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kimberly Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott Bikes)11:23:36

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Herriman (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.com)8:03:56
2Jack Kline0:45:38
3Michael Moriarty0:54:55
4Erik Lenzing1:22:38
5James Wilson1:26:14
6John Wyrick (Team Brad / Biowheels)1:29:00
7Bill Nagel (Guy's Racing)1:40:37
8John Williams (Bike Line Of Newark, Delaware)1:46:34
9David Grauer2:18:37
10Chris Baker (Subaru/Gary Fisher/CBC)2:32:08
11David Hall2:49:20
12Tim Copeland2:54:34
13Ed Mccalley (Team Ed)3:33:22
14Lonnie Vogan3:48:59
15Ed Garrison2:11:26

Big Frog 65 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)4:37:12
2Adam Ray0:10:46
3Ross Clark0:35:08
4Alex Hawkins0:35:55
5Sebastian Ortiz (Performance Fitness/D7 Bikes)0:36:58
6Jon Stang (Mountain Hound Racing)0:50:39
7Jeff Cochran (Camba/Bike Authority)0:58:48
8James Billiter1:04:22
9Joe Collins1:05:12
10Matt Sheenly1:05:17
11Travis Fowler1:17:49
12Mark Cole1:27:45
13Gregory Fasig (Cyclesport)1:27:58
14Lee Carmichael1:28:36
15Kristofer Karwisch1:30:00
16Rickey Visinski (29er Crew)1:31:38
17Brent Harlos1:35:44
18J. Brent Scarabin1:44:06
19Mitchell Harris1:44:32
20Gregory Mazzaferro (Los Locos)1:45:01
21Mark Hayes1:45:20
22Aaron Holpp1:48:01
23Steve Huter1:48:50
24Jason Pilato1:49:29
25Robert De Rose1:55:13
26Kenny Dretzka1:55:17
27Eric Macleod1:55:25
28Doug Schmidt1:55:38
29Ron Witcher1:56:32
30Darryl Clark1:57:10
31Brian Carey1:58:33
32Paul Brannon2:00:37
33Dennis Kuntz2:00:58
34Jim Snyder2:01:06
35Kevan Millstein2:01:10
36Mitchell Greenberg (Bike Works Orlando)2:04:49
37Chris Gorman (G4B)2:07:21
38Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief)2:08:24
39Stephen Wilham2:12:33
40Dave Bradford2:12:38
41Thomas Griffith2:15:00
42Mark French (Hillbilly Racing)2:15:15
43Derrick Young2:20:03
44Johan Nel2:20:08
45Kevin Scoggins (Larry Hill Ford/ Scott's Bikes)2:20:40
46Dee Taylor2:23:58
47Hal Royer (Unwharrie Wheelmen)2:26:01
48Jeremy Larson2:27:36
49Nick Morell2:29:13
50Stephen Janes (Siren/WRB)2:33:00
51Joe Henry (Half Acre Cycling)2:34:00
52David Greenwell (GATR)2:39:47
53John Head2:41:00
54Steve Carter2:51:20
55John Gulley2:54:10
56Bill Meek2:57:33
57Tom Proctor2:57:38
58Andrew Riess2:58:09
59Rick Moran2:58:14
60Joseph Dennis2:58:50
61Steve Swindall3:01:17
62Wayne Radcliff (Larry Hill Ford/ Scott's Bikes)3:01:50
63Colin Derhammer3:04:33
64David George3:07:07
65Gabe Holguin3:23:53
66Tim Dennis3:25:21
67David Talley3:30:17
68Mike Pace3:31:21
69Don Crites3:34:29
70Kaj Engberg3:42:42
71Steve Carpenter3:49:16
72Jason Ottinger3:53:41
73Perye Cleveland3:58:10
74Duff Brumley4:00:47
75Matt Dunlop4:10:11
76Scott Pegram4:12:04
77Sidney Allgood4:17:19
78Brian Mears4:28:48

Big Frog 65 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danielle Musto5:43:05
2Namrita O'dea (Topeak-Ergon)0:19:27
3Ursula Sandefur (Team Medplan)0:19:31
4Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:20:45
5Robyn Wilham0:21:36
6May Fowler (First Victory Pro Builder)0:28:58
7Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:38:10
8Teri Meek0:39:04
9Marcelle Vanore0:43:54
10Bridget Donovan0:51:13
11Christina Burkle0:58:50
12Jennifer Morehead (Velo Bella)1:00:32
13Brenda Morawa (Sorella P/B Bvm Engineering)1:08:31
14Susan Williams (Memphis Velo- Smith & Nephew)1:16:46
15Ellen Sauter1:20:25
16Nicki Sutherland (Sorella Cycling/ P/B Bvm Engineering)1:24:09
17Amy Mace (Grace Law Trek/Vantaggio)1:46:05
18Ruthie Myers1:53:46
19Grace Ragland2:23:38
20Laina Hamilton (Sorella Cycling/BVM Enginering)2:28:16
21Julie Abrams2:47:31
22Tracey Lewis3:08:54
23Cara Bonney3:11:22
24Maria Long3:15:33
25Colleen Hurd6:35:12
26Anna Cain (Roxy Racing/ OS)6:35:18

Big Frog 65 Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachary Broussard5:24:11
2Robin Oscar0:05:36
3Michael Reardon0:12:32
4Jason Howard0:12:25
5Blaine Heppner (Goose Creek Cycle)0:22:48
6Christopher Pesce0:47:07
7Robert Mingus0:58:38
8Jarret Kinder0:58:56
9Kelly Von Canon1:19:05
10Dave Eifert2:20:13

Big Frog 65 Singlespeed Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Becky Kicklighter6:31:04
2Kristi Hawken (Scv/Krystal Chiks)0:57:10

Big Frog 65 Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Van Council (Van Michael)5:31:23
2Randy Guymer (RBS Cycling Team)0:17:11
3Art Fleming0:50:35
4Chip Ellison1:02:32
5Scott Nichols1:14:02
6Steve Pusker1:35:43
7Delynn "Boomer" Burkhalter1:37:58
8Martin Ruhl1:46:39
9Robert Mcdonald1:49:07
10Juan Pacheco2:15:40
11Tim Bonifant2:24:53
12Mark Horsley2:57:03
13Norm Graham3:06:08
14Vincent Garciaiii4:29:59

Big Frog 65 Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Sledge8:23:31
2Janet Krones0:05:27

 

