Schalk repeats at Cohutta 100
Carey wins women's race
Jeff Schalk (Trek Racing Co-op) and Amanda Carey (Kenda) won the Cohutta 100, the opening race of the National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series on a stormy Saturday in the south east.
Racers started in the dry at 7:00 am, but then thunderstorms rolled in around 40 miles into the race. The temperatures dropped, making what has typically been a warm race a cold one, especially as many racers were at the highest point in the mountains when the storms arrived.
Last year's Cohutta winner Schalk repeated this year, although his time was slower at 6:49:25 (vs. 6:23:06 in 2009). Schalk is also a two-time defending NUE series champion. He beat Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) and Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew).
In the women's race, last year's winner Carey Lowery was absent, but another Carey took the win: Amanda Carey. Her time was 8:03:01, better than Carey Lowerey's 8:06:47 of 2009. 2008 NUE Overall Women's winner Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) was second ahead of AnnaJean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen).
2006 NUE men's overall champion Harlan Price (Team CF) won the singlespeed category while Robert Herriman took the Master's category.
One of the favorites in the men's race, Jeremiah Bishop did not race after being stricken with food poisoning.
Additional editorial assistance provided by Ryan O'Dell and Bridget Donovan. Full report coming!
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeff Schalk (Trek Co-op)
|6:49:25
|2
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:11:28
|3
|Michael Simonson (Gary Fisher / SRAM / Notubes)
|0:18:25
|4
|Christian Tanguy (Team CF)
|0:20:29
|5
|David Wood (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)
|0:28:21
|6
|Josh Tostado
|0:30:05
|7
|Zachary Morrey
|0:37:04
|8
|Greg Kuhn (Team Fraser)
|0:37:11
|9
|Andrew Gorski
|0:43:58
|10
|Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|0:46:08
|11
|Ernest Marenchin
|0:48:02
|12
|Charlie Storm
|0:48:09
|13
|Jason Murrell (Larry Hill Ford / Scott's Bikes)
|0:58:49
|14
|Drew Scharns
|0:59:10
|15
|Eddie O'dea (Topeak-Ergon)
|0:59:23
|16
|Tim Finkel
|1:01:45
|17
|Dan Larocque
|1:03:19
|18
|Andy Applegate
|1:03:38
|19
|Rich Straub (Freeze Thaw Cycles)
|1:05:18
|20
|John Proppe
|1:08:42
|21
|Chip Kogelmann
|1:10:18
|22
|James Wiant (Quantum Mechanics)
|1:13:56
|23
|Steve Schwarz
|1:15:00
|24
|Bradley Schmalzer
|1:15:06
|25
|Charles Clarkson (Ellsworth Handcrafted Bikes)
|1:15:42
|26
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|1:20:06
|27
|Ryan Heerschap (Team Bulldog/Cyclecraft)
|1:20:37
|28
|Brad Verstegen (BCOC)
|1:20:45
|29
|Adam Naish (RBS Cycling Team)
|1:23:27
|30
|Kevin Hofmann (Cycle Haus/GT)
|1:31:44
|31
|Marcus Seymour (Addictive Cycles)
|1:33:27
|32
|Rich Oneil
|1:33:52
|33
|Brad Cobb (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:34:44
|34
|Sean Crichton (Recoverbetter.com)
|1:41:50
|35
|Dustin Manotti
|1:44:15
|36
|Harvey Minton (Independent Fabrication)
|1:44:59
|37
|Ian Dunlop
|1:46:01
|38
|Michael Bowen
|1:47:10
|39
|Rob Kendall (Barbasol)
|1:50:44
|40
|Claude Laberge
|1:53:53
|41
|Stewart Staton
|1:55:54
|42
|Dariusz Maciag (Paul Miller Audi)
|1:56:15
|43
|Cullen Cooper
|1:59:25
|44
|William Ransom
|2:00:51
|45
|Daniel Kotwicki (Trek / Fisher Bikes)
|2:03:26
|46
|John Carr (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)
|2:07:46
|47
|Edilson Cremonese (Big Wheel)
|2:09:19
|48
|Jeff Zimmerman
|2:11:54
|49
|Darrell Prillaman
|2:12:46
|50
|Eric Watson (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)
|2:16:00
|51
|Bruce Stauffer
|2:17:53
|52
|Martin Kozera
|2:19:42
|53
|Steve Thorne
|2:20:48
|54
|Tim Baker
|2:23:29
|55
|Lee Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|2:24:07
|56
|Eric Model (High Gear Cyclery / Hammer Nutrition)
|2:24:53
|57
|Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe)
|2:26:09
|58
|Ben Bonney (Bike Shop 1919)
|2:27:18
|59
|Brian Bieger (Highgear Cyclery)
|2:28:57
|60
|Jon Rittling
|2:29:05
|61
|James Prentice
|2:29:49
|62
|Steven Myers
|2:34:13
|63
|Justin Mace (Motor Mile Racing)
|2:37:12
|64
|Don Davis
|2:37:17
|65
|Ethan Millstein
|2:38:29
|66
|Rich Weiss (Taser/Kenda)
|2:38:34
|67
|Lance Pope (SCY/NMTZ)
|2:38:49
|68
|Tim Winters (GATR-SORBA)
|2:38:54
|69
|James Hurst
|2:39:07
|70
|Wilhelm Ritter
|2:39:31
|71
|Mark Odendahl
|2:42:45
|72
|Mark Drogalis
|2:43:13
|73
|Nathan Mirus
|2:43:36
|74
|Abhay Patel
|2:46:48
|75
|Greg Casteel
|2:46:53
|76
|Rick Klatt
|2:48:25
|77
|Brad Verstegen (BCOC)
|2:49:03
|78
|Monte Hewett (Van Michaels)
|2:49:30
|79
|John Oakes
|2:49:51
|80
|Jamie Ingalls
|2:49:59
|81
|Layne Peters
|2:52:50
|82
|Anthony Hergert (Nouveau Velo Cycling)
|2:53:03
|83
|Chad Parker
|2:55:27
|84
|Mike Pierce
|2:56:10
|85
|Paul Foster
|2:58:05
|86
|Jeff Carlson
|2:59:49
|87
|Ryan Bell
|3:00:59
|88
|Doug Milliken
|3:01:24
|89
|Eric Baum
|3:02:46
|90
|Leonard Moon (Tria Cycling Donohooauto)
|3:03:53
|91
|Franklin Paine
|3:05:01
|92
|Ryan Allen (Motor Mile Racing)
|3:11:29
|93
|Shawn Wahl
|3:15:27
|94
|Michael Miles (Team Kaos/Alegent Health)
|3:16:05
|95
|David Joseph Cook (Sycamore Cycles / Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|3:18:57
|96
|Matt Alexander
|3:19:53
|97
|Harry Mcintosh (Dancing Bear Lodge)
|3:19:58
|98
|Jeff Scott
|3:21:55
|99
|John Millon
|3:22:53
|100
|Parker Gates
|3:25:24
|101
|Roger Dunn (Moi)
|3:25:27
|102
|Chad Hungerford
|3:34:15
|103
|Charles Buki (Gripped Racing)
|3:37:49
|104
|Mike Hale
|3:38:45
|105
|George Scott
|3:40:57
|106
|Andrew Christman
|3:42:44
|107
|Scott Cooper
|3:45:52
|108
|Jeff Dohlby
|3:54:45
|109
|Edward Greene (Globalbike)
|4:02:41
|110
|Jeff Plassman
|4:06:13
|111
|Richard Lengyel (PAA / Re-Max)
|4:09:00
|112
|Jay Cullen (Endorphin Fitness)
|4:12:42
|113
|Randy Larrison
|4:25:05
|114
|John Maines (Biker's Choice)
|4:29:05
|115
|Blake Turner
|4:30:07
|116
|Nate Helms
|4:30:12
|117
|Anton Koenigsmann
|4:34:05
|118
|Noah Harper
|4:37:04
|119
|Brian Michaud
|4:42:03
|120
|Jeff Burmester
|4:42:09
|121
|Robert Wray
|4:42:48
|122
|Jeff Papenfus
|4:54:40
|123
|John Ball
|4:57:14
|124
|Craig Benoit
|5:02:44
|125
|Richard Wozniak
|5:18:50
|126
|Gregory Smith
|5:23:27
|127
|Mike Weisgerber
|5:47:14
|128
|Thomas Floyd
|5:49:34
|129
|Jeff Minnerick
|5:51:21
|130
|Karl Burk (Colavita Ohio)
|5:55:20
|131
|Nelson Ballard (Trek Store Columbus)
|6:10:29
|132
|Name Unknown
|6:15:00
|133
|Peter Rajcani
|5:14:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/Felt)
|8:03:01
|2
|Cheryl Sornson (Team CF)
|0:20:37
|3
|AnnaJean Dallaire (Alderfer Bergen)
|0:21:53
|4
|Vicki Barclay
|0:29:08
|5
|Karen Potter
|0:49:24
|6
|Brenda Simril (Motor Mile Racing)
|1:10:28
|7
|Paula Burks
|1:34:46
|8
|Denelle Grant
|1:37:56
|9
|Emily Brock (Bike29.com / Lynskey)
|1:43:15
|10
|Laureen Coffelt (Velosoul Bicycles)
|1:47:11
|11
|Andrea Wilson (Marx-Bensdorf Cycling Team)
|1:56:28
|12
|Norma Rainwater (Sorella Cycling/P/B BVM Engineering)
|1:59:20
|13
|Shelly Dohlby
|2:41:04
|14
|Cricket Butler
|3:06:42
|15
|Cissy Fowler (Sycamore Cycles/Flat Rock Village Bakery)
|3:39:25
|16
|Ruth Cunningham (Pro Bikes)
|4:34:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Harlan Price
|7:16:33
|2
|Gerry Pflug (Salsa/SPK/Pao Bikes)
|0:16:32
|3
|Matthew Ferrari
|0:22:38
|4
|Justin Pokrivka (Pro Bikes/ Cohen And Associates)
|0:42:10
|5
|Dwayne Goscinski (Gary Fisher 29er Crew, Crank Brothers, Cyclewerx)
|0:44:57
|6
|Ron Sanborn
|0:46:07
|7
|Lee Unwin
|0:48:02
|8
|Roger Masse (29er Crew)
|0:51:52
|9
|Jason Pruitt
|0:53:48
|10
|Dave Harris
|0:57:21
|11
|Dave Lyons (High Gear)
|0:59:23
|12
|Robert Lochner (Iron City Bikes)
|1:00:29
|13
|Jason Morgan (Industry Nine)
|1:01:18
|14
|Russel Henderson
|1:14:01
|15
|Jeff Bushong
|1:15:32
|16
|Douglas Smith
|1:25:02
|17
|Gary Chambers
|1:34:22
|18
|Doug Frederick
|1:43:50
|19
|Robert Radzwich
|2:04:52
|20
|William Alcorn (Bikeflights.Com)
|2:06:03
|21
|Jamie Pillsbury (Lynsky/Motor Mile Racing/Industry Nine)
|2:15:30
|22
|Tom Gagliardi
|2:20:31
|23
|Joseph Queen
|2:21:20
|24
|Steve Seaborn (Single)
|2:23:44
|25
|Joe Bowman
|2:24:59
|26
|Greg Brannon (Scenic City Velo)
|2:29:50
|27
|Tab Tollett
|2:51:16
|28
|Thad Hoffman (Moots/Swiftwick/Yazoo)
|2:53:32
|29
|James Gomez
|2:56:47
|30
|Tony Angevine
|2:57:42
|31
|John Dodd
|3:03:14
|32
|Brian Gillies
|3:10:10
|33
|David Hawkins
|3:16:53
|34
|Matthew Ochs
|4:25:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kimberly Murrell (Larry Hill Ford/Scott Bikes)
|11:23:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Herriman (Gary Fisher 29Er Crew/WSC/Acfstores.com)
|8:03:56
|2
|Jack Kline
|0:45:38
|3
|Michael Moriarty
|0:54:55
|4
|Erik Lenzing
|1:22:38
|5
|James Wilson
|1:26:14
|6
|John Wyrick (Team Brad / Biowheels)
|1:29:00
|7
|Bill Nagel (Guy's Racing)
|1:40:37
|8
|John Williams (Bike Line Of Newark, Delaware)
|1:46:34
|9
|David Grauer
|2:18:37
|10
|Chris Baker (Subaru/Gary Fisher/CBC)
|2:32:08
|11
|David Hall
|2:49:20
|12
|Tim Copeland
|2:54:34
|13
|Ed Mccalley (Team Ed)
|3:33:22
|14
|Lonnie Vogan
|3:48:59
|15
|Ed Garrison
|2:11:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|4:37:12
|2
|Adam Ray
|0:10:46
|3
|Ross Clark
|0:35:08
|4
|Alex Hawkins
|0:35:55
|5
|Sebastian Ortiz (Performance Fitness/D7 Bikes)
|0:36:58
|6
|Jon Stang (Mountain Hound Racing)
|0:50:39
|7
|Jeff Cochran (Camba/Bike Authority)
|0:58:48
|8
|James Billiter
|1:04:22
|9
|Joe Collins
|1:05:12
|10
|Matt Sheenly
|1:05:17
|11
|Travis Fowler
|1:17:49
|12
|Mark Cole
|1:27:45
|13
|Gregory Fasig (Cyclesport)
|1:27:58
|14
|Lee Carmichael
|1:28:36
|15
|Kristofer Karwisch
|1:30:00
|16
|Rickey Visinski (29er Crew)
|1:31:38
|17
|Brent Harlos
|1:35:44
|18
|J. Brent Scarabin
|1:44:06
|19
|Mitchell Harris
|1:44:32
|20
|Gregory Mazzaferro (Los Locos)
|1:45:01
|21
|Mark Hayes
|1:45:20
|22
|Aaron Holpp
|1:48:01
|23
|Steve Huter
|1:48:50
|24
|Jason Pilato
|1:49:29
|25
|Robert De Rose
|1:55:13
|26
|Kenny Dretzka
|1:55:17
|27
|Eric Macleod
|1:55:25
|28
|Doug Schmidt
|1:55:38
|29
|Ron Witcher
|1:56:32
|30
|Darryl Clark
|1:57:10
|31
|Brian Carey
|1:58:33
|32
|Paul Brannon
|2:00:37
|33
|Dennis Kuntz
|2:00:58
|34
|Jim Snyder
|2:01:06
|35
|Kevan Millstein
|2:01:10
|36
|Mitchell Greenberg (Bike Works Orlando)
|2:04:49
|37
|Chris Gorman (G4B)
|2:07:21
|38
|Bill Ostrowski (World Bicycle Relief)
|2:08:24
|39
|Stephen Wilham
|2:12:33
|40
|Dave Bradford
|2:12:38
|41
|Thomas Griffith
|2:15:00
|42
|Mark French (Hillbilly Racing)
|2:15:15
|43
|Derrick Young
|2:20:03
|44
|Johan Nel
|2:20:08
|45
|Kevin Scoggins (Larry Hill Ford/ Scott's Bikes)
|2:20:40
|46
|Dee Taylor
|2:23:58
|47
|Hal Royer (Unwharrie Wheelmen)
|2:26:01
|48
|Jeremy Larson
|2:27:36
|49
|Nick Morell
|2:29:13
|50
|Stephen Janes (Siren/WRB)
|2:33:00
|51
|Joe Henry (Half Acre Cycling)
|2:34:00
|52
|David Greenwell (GATR)
|2:39:47
|53
|John Head
|2:41:00
|54
|Steve Carter
|2:51:20
|55
|John Gulley
|2:54:10
|56
|Bill Meek
|2:57:33
|57
|Tom Proctor
|2:57:38
|58
|Andrew Riess
|2:58:09
|59
|Rick Moran
|2:58:14
|60
|Joseph Dennis
|2:58:50
|61
|Steve Swindall
|3:01:17
|62
|Wayne Radcliff (Larry Hill Ford/ Scott's Bikes)
|3:01:50
|63
|Colin Derhammer
|3:04:33
|64
|David George
|3:07:07
|65
|Gabe Holguin
|3:23:53
|66
|Tim Dennis
|3:25:21
|67
|David Talley
|3:30:17
|68
|Mike Pace
|3:31:21
|69
|Don Crites
|3:34:29
|70
|Kaj Engberg
|3:42:42
|71
|Steve Carpenter
|3:49:16
|72
|Jason Ottinger
|3:53:41
|73
|Perye Cleveland
|3:58:10
|74
|Duff Brumley
|4:00:47
|75
|Matt Dunlop
|4:10:11
|76
|Scott Pegram
|4:12:04
|77
|Sidney Allgood
|4:17:19
|78
|Brian Mears
|4:28:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danielle Musto
|5:43:05
|2
|Namrita O'dea (Topeak-Ergon)
|0:19:27
|3
|Ursula Sandefur (Team Medplan)
|0:19:31
|4
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:20:45
|5
|Robyn Wilham
|0:21:36
|6
|May Fowler (First Victory Pro Builder)
|0:28:58
|7
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:38:10
|8
|Teri Meek
|0:39:04
|9
|Marcelle Vanore
|0:43:54
|10
|Bridget Donovan
|0:51:13
|11
|Christina Burkle
|0:58:50
|12
|Jennifer Morehead (Velo Bella)
|1:00:32
|13
|Brenda Morawa (Sorella P/B Bvm Engineering)
|1:08:31
|14
|Susan Williams (Memphis Velo- Smith & Nephew)
|1:16:46
|15
|Ellen Sauter
|1:20:25
|16
|Nicki Sutherland (Sorella Cycling/ P/B Bvm Engineering)
|1:24:09
|17
|Amy Mace (Grace Law Trek/Vantaggio)
|1:46:05
|18
|Ruthie Myers
|1:53:46
|19
|Grace Ragland
|2:23:38
|20
|Laina Hamilton (Sorella Cycling/BVM Enginering)
|2:28:16
|21
|Julie Abrams
|2:47:31
|22
|Tracey Lewis
|3:08:54
|23
|Cara Bonney
|3:11:22
|24
|Maria Long
|3:15:33
|25
|Colleen Hurd
|6:35:12
|26
|Anna Cain (Roxy Racing/ OS)
|6:35:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zachary Broussard
|5:24:11
|2
|Robin Oscar
|0:05:36
|3
|Michael Reardon
|0:12:32
|4
|Jason Howard
|0:12:25
|5
|Blaine Heppner (Goose Creek Cycle)
|0:22:48
|6
|Christopher Pesce
|0:47:07
|7
|Robert Mingus
|0:58:38
|8
|Jarret Kinder
|0:58:56
|9
|Kelly Von Canon
|1:19:05
|10
|Dave Eifert
|2:20:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Becky Kicklighter
|6:31:04
|2
|Kristi Hawken (Scv/Krystal Chiks)
|0:57:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Van Council (Van Michael)
|5:31:23
|2
|Randy Guymer (RBS Cycling Team)
|0:17:11
|3
|Art Fleming
|0:50:35
|4
|Chip Ellison
|1:02:32
|5
|Scott Nichols
|1:14:02
|6
|Steve Pusker
|1:35:43
|7
|Delynn "Boomer" Burkhalter
|1:37:58
|8
|Martin Ruhl
|1:46:39
|9
|Robert Mcdonald
|1:49:07
|10
|Juan Pacheco
|2:15:40
|11
|Tim Bonifant
|2:24:53
|12
|Mark Horsley
|2:57:03
|13
|Norm Graham
|3:06:08
|14
|Vincent Garciaiii
|4:29:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Sledge
|8:23:31
|2
|Janet Krones
|0:05:27
