Garner wins 'cross in Southampton

Carter, Payton trail in behind Junior World Champion

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Garner (GBr) Motorpoint0:35:49
2Adela Carter (GBr) WXC MTB0:00:06
3Hannah Payton (GBr) Kinesis Morvelo Project0:00:16
4Delia Beddis (GBr) Vicious Velo0:01:25
5Keira McVitty (GBr) Buzz Cycles0:02:44
6Nicola Hamilton (GBr) Look Mum No Hands0:02:58
7Nikola Butler (GBr) Pedalsport
8Tamina Oliver (GBr) Squadra Donne
9Emily Barnes (GBr) Rapha Condor
10Imogen Buick (GBr) Moda-Diablo Racing

