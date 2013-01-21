Peta Mullens and Chris Jongewaard lead the Australian MTB Series after round 1 (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

Chris Jongewaard (BH Jet Black Cycling) and Peta Mullens (Target-Trek) sealed their leads in the Subaru All Mountain Cup after the pair took out the elite men and women's categories at round one of the Australian Mountain Bike National Series at Mount Buller over the weekend.

Both Jongewaard and Mullens claimed victories in the cross country race held on Saturday and the point-to-point race, which concluded round one of the All Mountain Cup discipline on Sunday.

Jongewaard said his AMC lead over Jack Haig (Team Torq) and Andrew Blair (Swell Specialized MTB Team) is a great personal achievement and has put him in good stead for the season of mountain biking ahead.

"It is really important to me to know the work I have put in can be transferred into the race to get results," the South Australian said. "It's going to be tough holding onto the leader's jersey."

A carpenter by trade, Jongewaard described his 2012 season as far from his best form with the 33-year-old vying to take a different approach to the sport for 2013.

"2012 wasn't a good year," Jongewaard said. "I went back to work full time, so when you're working 48 hours a week it's hard to fit in any mountain biking.

"This year I have taken a different approach and won't be going back to work full time until March, and it seems to be paying off - no pies for lunch is also helping," Jongewaard joked.

Jongewaard won the point-to-point over Haig and Blair - the veteran rider saying once he and Haig had gained a gap on the field he allowed the 19-year-old to lead.

"Jack set the pace and I followed, he suffered there for a little bit and I could see that but there is so much singletrack that you can't really pass. I let Jack do his job and when the time came, I attacked and managed to come away with the win."

After placing second in both the cross country and the point-to-point, Haig - who elected to race in the elite category rather than under 23 - said his weekend had given him more incentive to claim top spot on the podium.

"It's good to be able to mix it up with the elite riders and I want to be able to beat Chris so it's more motivation to train a little bit harder," Haig said.

Women

In the women's All Mountain Cup, Mullens leads the rankings over Tory Thomas and Nathalie Schneitter.

The win comes as the 24-year-old prepares to tackle one of the world's most prestigious mountain bike races - the Cape Epic in South Africa.

"I'm a bit devastated that I don't think I can defend the jersey the whole way through the series," Mullens said of her impending absence from round three in Bright.

A former triathlete, road and track cyclists, Mullens says she has found her niche within the mountain biking community. "I've spent years overseas with the AIS road team and Cycling Australia have some great programs in cycling, I only hope that Mountain Biking can go that way," the Bendigo local said.

Mullens' sealed her overall win when she took out the XCP over teammate and defending series champion Jenni King (Target Trek) and Tory Thomas.

"I wanted to lead into the singletrack to calm my nerves and Jenni and I just kept yo-yo-ing for the lead all day," Mullens said of her race tactics.

"I'm a better climber than Jenni and she's a better descender - Jenni let me pass her on one of the climbs so I was able to lead down on the major descent before I gassed it up the next climb. I was just praying I could hold her off on the final descent.

"It's great for Target-Trek to go one-two today," Mullens said.

King lamented her mechanical in Saturday's cross country race has all but ended her chances in the general classification for the series, yet the defending Australian cross country champion will target the national championships in Canberra from February 20 - 24.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 1:34:10 2 Jack Haig 0:00:45 3 Andrew Blair 0:02:53 4 Shaun Lewis 0:05:25 5 Adrian Jackson 0:05:40 6 Andrew Fellows 0:06:01 7 Mark Tupalski 0:06:47 8 Sam Chancellor 0:06:47 9 Sid Taberlay 0:09:47 10 Nick Both 0:10:28 11 Michael Illing 0:12:21 12 Nicholas Morgan 0:12:29 13 Luke Fetch 0:14:44 14 Jarrod Quinn 0:38:06 DNS Andrew Arthur DNS Scott Needham DNS Joel Tracksdorf

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens 1:54:01 2 Jenni King 0:00:59 3 Tory Thomas 0:03:56 4 Nathalie Schneitter 0:08:20 5 Katherine O'Shea 0:11:10 6 Melissa Anset 0:15:07 7 Jaclyn Schapel 0:21:20 8 Therese Rhodes 0:24:10 9 Katie Chancellor 0:39:53 DNF Lindsay Gorrell

U23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Forbes 1:39:37 2 Brendan Johnston 0:03:13 3 Michael Crosbie 0:03:51 4 Sebastian Jayne 0:05:05 5 Jason Lowndes 0:08:48 6 Tom Goddard 0:09:51 7 Russell Nankervis 0:10:28 8 Brendan Adair 0:10:29 9 Tane Crosby 0:12:40 10 Ben Comfort 0:16:04 11 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:16:40 12 Casper Oxlee 0:16:57 13 Jack Steele 0:21:34 14 Zack Agius 0:25:46 15 Alexander Meyland 0:27:07 16 Lachlan Bakewell 0:31:01 DNF Harry Herne DNF Torren Lamont DNS Cameron Ivory DNS Billy Sewell DNS Travis Parkley-Simpson

U23 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Clea O'Brien 2:15:04

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Bowden 1:41:51 2 Chris Hamilton 0:00:50 3 Ben Bradley 0:02:08 4 Mitchell Greenway 0:06:12 5 Ethan Kelly 0:06:52 6 Felix Smalley 0:07:12 7 Tristan Ward 0:10:25 8 Cameron Prosser 0:14:14 9 Simon Harrington 0:15:02 10 Dean Madden 0:15:55 11 Hamish Prosser 0:17:31 12 Alexander Yallouris 0:20:51 13 David Bleakley 0:27:46 14 Tasman Nankervis 0:28:55 15 Samuel Barnden 0:29:42 16 Jordan Butler 0:30:07 17 Jack Lavis 0:30:32 18 Jack Gardner 0:39:20 19 Josh Abbey 0:42:57 DNS Jack Jude DNS Malte Adebahr DNS Austen Hawkins

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Parkes 2:12:05 2 Holly Harris 0:00:07 3 Ella Scanlan-Bloor 0:28:39 4 Karlee Gibson 0:42:05 DNS Sophie Weston

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 1:02:53 2 Luke Brame 0:01:08 3 Callum Carson 0:02:08 4 Foley Lachal 0:05:14 5 Guy Frail 0:05:16 6 Tom Green 0:07:34 7 Jack Booth 0:11:40 8 Dylan McKenna 0:12:47 9 Michael Potter 0:18:40 10 Mitchell Dosser 0:22:32 11 Ben Read 0:22:37 12 Declan Prosser 0:26:52 13 Jet Turner 0:28:42 DNF Ben Walkerden DNF Oliver Armstrong DNS Alex Lack DNS Joshua Sullivan

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kian Lerch-Mackinnon 1:08:12 2 Charlie Brodie 0:05:49 3 Cameron Wright 0:07:07 4 Jasper Albrecht 0:08:19 5 Josh Battye 0:17:28 6 Matthew Dinham 0:22:45 7 Callum Inglis 0:30:16 8 Tristan Miller 0:30:16 9 Oliver Gibson 0:35:34 DNF Joseph Simpson DNS Piper Albrecht

U15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Cuthbert 1:57:03 2 Sally Potter 0:18:00

Veteran men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sproson 1:53:03 2 Jarrod Moroni 0:02:22 3 Brad Clarke 0:03:55 4 Damien Enderby 0:07:57 5 Andrew low 0:14:09 6 Tim Ferres 0:18:32 DNS Glen Cunial DNS Colin Balk

Veteran women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippa Rostan 2:34:18

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Kellett 1:55:55 DNS Chris Gumley DNS Evan Jeffery DNS Pete Smith

Master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justine Leahy 1:30:50 DNS Jennifer Enderby

Super master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock 2:00:36 2 Paul Darvodelsky 0:16:38 3 Martin Keir 0:24:16 4 Simon Ronalds 0:48:43 DNS David Danks

Super master women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Prutton 1:27:18

Ultra master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Bird 2:06:21 2 Myles Higgins 0:41:59

Standings

Elite men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongewaard 3:15:19 2 Jack Haig 0:01:07 3 Andrew Blair 0:06:08 4 Shaun Lewis 0:08:40 5 Mark Tupalski 0:11:59 6 Adrian Jackson 0:12:24 7 Andrew Fellows 0:13:28 8 Sid Taberlay 0:17:16 9 Luke Fetch 0:18:53 10 Nick Both 0:19:43 11 Michael Illing 0:23:33 12 Nicholas Morgan 0:26:37 13 Sam Chancellor 0:36:50 14 Jarrod Quinn 1:10:04

Elite women standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens 3:39:42 2 Tory Thomas 0:08:31 3 Nathalie Schneitter 0:12:25 4 Katherine O'Shea 0:16:37 5 Melissa Anset 0:26:36 6 Jaclyn Schapel 0:37:40

U23 men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Forbes 3:13:14 2 Brendan Johnston 0:01:36 3 Jason Lowndes 0:07:47 4 Tom Goddard 0:14:32 5 Russell Nankervis 0:17:08 6 Brendan Adair 0:19:28 7 Ben Comfort 0:20:08 8 Jack Steele 0:33:41 9 Alexander Meyland 0:41:41 10 Rodger Pogson-Manning 0:44:57 11 Zack Agius 1:08:15 12 Lachlan Bakewell 1:15:30

U19 men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Bradley 2:59:35 2 Chris Hamilton 0:00:30 3 Tristan Ward 0:09:56 4 Felix Smalley 0:10:39 5 Ethan Kelly 0:11:14 6 Mitchell Greenway 0:11:30 7 Simon Harrington 0:21:03 8 Cameron Prosser 0:21:16 9 Dean Madden 0:25:01 10 Tasman Nankervis 0:30:38 11 Jack Lavis 0:31:00 12 Hamish Prosser 0:33:06 13 David Bleakley 0:35:25 14 Jordan Butler 0:45:56 15 Alexander Yallouris 0:48:08 16 Samuel Barnden 0:56:59 17 Josh Abbey 0:58:16 18 Jack Gardner 1:06:37

U19 women standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2 Emily Parkes 3:31:13 1 Holly Harris 3:29:43 3 Ella Scanlan-Bloor 4:06:34 4 Karlee Gibson 4:27:14

U17 men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liam Jeffries 1:50:35 2 Callum Carson 0:03:51 3 Luke Brame 0:04:42 4 Foley Lachal 0:09:34 5 Guy Frail 0:11:42 6 Tom Green 0:11:47 7 Jack Booth 0:21:04 8 Michael Potter 0:22:25 9 Mitchell Dosser 0:40:38 10 Jet Turner 0:44:53 11 Declan Prosser 0:47:50

U15 men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kian Lerch-Mackinnon 1:43:06 2 Charlie Brodie 0:07:08 3 Cameron Wright 0:08:50 4 Jasper Albrecht 0:11:51 5 Josh Battye 0:21:26 6 Matthew Dinham 0:25:52 7 Callum Inglis 0:44:19 8 Tristan Miller 0:44:19 9 Oliver Gibson 0:48:00

U15 women standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zoe Cuthbert 2:48:55 2 Sally Potter 0:25:58

Veteran men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucas Sproson 3:17:41 2 Jarrod Moroni 0:01:36 3 Brad Clarke 0:05:02 4 Damien Enderby 0:14:10 5 Andrew Low 0:26:47

Veteran women standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippa Rostrum 3:55:51

Masters women standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justine Leahy 2:36:49

Super masters men standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock 2:54:20 2 Martin Keir 0:31:15 3 Simon Ronalds 1:04:02

Super masters women standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Prutton 2:29:53