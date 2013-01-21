Trending

Jongewaard and Mullens conquer Mount Buller

Both riders lead Australian MTB Series standings after first round

Peta Mullens and Chris Jongewaard lead the Australian MTB Series after round 1

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

Chris Jongewaard (BH Jet Black Cycling) and Peta Mullens (Target-Trek) sealed their leads in the Subaru All Mountain Cup after the pair took out the elite men and women's categories at round one of the Australian Mountain Bike National Series at Mount Buller over the weekend.

Both Jongewaard and Mullens claimed victories in the cross country race held on Saturday and the point-to-point race, which concluded round one of the All Mountain Cup discipline on Sunday.

Jongewaard said his AMC lead over Jack Haig (Team Torq) and Andrew Blair (Swell Specialized MTB Team) is a great personal achievement and has put him in good stead for the season of mountain biking ahead.

"It is really important to me to know the work I have put in can be transferred into the race to get results," the South Australian said. "It's going to be tough holding onto the leader's jersey."

A carpenter by trade, Jongewaard described his 2012 season as far from his best form with the 33-year-old vying to take a different approach to the sport for 2013.

"2012 wasn't a good year," Jongewaard said. "I went back to work full time, so when you're working 48 hours a week it's hard to fit in any mountain biking.

"This year I have taken a different approach and won't be going back to work full time until March, and it seems to be paying off - no pies for lunch is also helping," Jongewaard joked.

Jongewaard won the point-to-point over Haig and Blair - the veteran rider saying once he and Haig had gained a gap on the field he allowed the 19-year-old to lead.

"Jack set the pace and I followed, he suffered there for a little bit and I could see that but there is so much singletrack that you can't really pass. I let Jack do his job and when the time came, I attacked and managed to come away with the win."

After placing second in both the cross country and the point-to-point, Haig - who elected to race in the elite category rather than under 23 - said his weekend had given him more incentive to claim top spot on the podium.

"It's good to be able to mix it up with the elite riders and I want to be able to beat Chris so it's more motivation to train a little bit harder," Haig said.

Women

In the women's All Mountain Cup, Mullens leads the rankings over Tory Thomas and Nathalie Schneitter.

The win comes as the 24-year-old prepares to tackle one of the world's most prestigious mountain bike races - the Cape Epic in South Africa.

"I'm a bit devastated that I don't think I can defend the jersey the whole way through the series," Mullens said of her impending absence from round three in Bright.

A former triathlete, road and track cyclists, Mullens says she has found her niche within the mountain biking community. "I've spent years overseas with the AIS road team and Cycling Australia have some great programs in cycling, I only hope that Mountain Biking can go that way," the Bendigo local said.

Mullens' sealed her overall win when she took out the XCP over teammate and defending series champion Jenni King (Target Trek) and Tory Thomas.

"I wanted to lead into the singletrack to calm my nerves and Jenni and I just kept yo-yo-ing for the lead all day," Mullens said of her race tactics.

"I'm a better climber than Jenni and she's a better descender - Jenni let me pass her on one of the climbs so I was able to lead down on the major descent before I gassed it up the next climb. I was just praying I could hold her off on the final descent.

"It's great for Target-Trek to go one-two today," Mullens said.

King lamented her mechanical in Saturday's cross country race has all but ended her chances in the general classification for the series, yet the defending Australian cross country champion will target the national championships in Canberra from February 20 - 24.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard1:34:10
2Jack Haig0:00:45
3Andrew Blair0:02:53
4Shaun Lewis0:05:25
5Adrian Jackson0:05:40
6Andrew Fellows0:06:01
7Mark Tupalski0:06:47
8Sam Chancellor0:06:47
9Sid Taberlay0:09:47
10Nick Both0:10:28
11Michael Illing0:12:21
12Nicholas Morgan0:12:29
13Luke Fetch0:14:44
14Jarrod Quinn0:38:06
DNSAndrew Arthur
DNSScott Needham
DNSJoel Tracksdorf

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens1:54:01
2Jenni King0:00:59
3Tory Thomas0:03:56
4Nathalie Schneitter0:08:20
5Katherine O'Shea0:11:10
6Melissa Anset0:15:07
7Jaclyn Schapel0:21:20
8Therese Rhodes0:24:10
9Katie Chancellor0:39:53
DNFLindsay Gorrell

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Forbes1:39:37
2Brendan Johnston0:03:13
3Michael Crosbie0:03:51
4Sebastian Jayne0:05:05
5Jason Lowndes0:08:48
6Tom Goddard0:09:51
7Russell Nankervis0:10:28
8Brendan Adair0:10:29
9Tane Crosby0:12:40
10Ben Comfort0:16:04
11Rodger Pogson-Manning0:16:40
12Casper Oxlee0:16:57
13Jack Steele0:21:34
14Zack Agius0:25:46
15Alexander Meyland0:27:07
16Lachlan Bakewell0:31:01
DNFHarry Herne
DNFTorren Lamont
DNSCameron Ivory
DNSBilly Sewell
DNSTravis Parkley-Simpson

U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clea O'Brien2:15:04

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Bowden1:41:51
2Chris Hamilton0:00:50
3Ben Bradley0:02:08
4Mitchell Greenway0:06:12
5Ethan Kelly0:06:52
6Felix Smalley0:07:12
7Tristan Ward0:10:25
8Cameron Prosser0:14:14
9Simon Harrington0:15:02
10Dean Madden0:15:55
11Hamish Prosser0:17:31
12Alexander Yallouris0:20:51
13David Bleakley0:27:46
14Tasman Nankervis0:28:55
15Samuel Barnden0:29:42
16Jordan Butler0:30:07
17Jack Lavis0:30:32
18Jack Gardner0:39:20
19Josh Abbey0:42:57
DNSJack Jude
DNSMalte Adebahr
DNSAusten Hawkins

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Emily Parkes2:12:05
2Holly Harris0:00:07
3Ella Scanlan-Bloor0:28:39
4Karlee Gibson0:42:05
DNSSophie Weston

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries1:02:53
2Luke Brame0:01:08
3Callum Carson0:02:08
4Foley Lachal0:05:14
5Guy Frail0:05:16
6Tom Green0:07:34
7Jack Booth0:11:40
8Dylan McKenna0:12:47
9Michael Potter0:18:40
10Mitchell Dosser0:22:32
11Ben Read0:22:37
12Declan Prosser0:26:52
13Jet Turner0:28:42
DNFBen Walkerden
DNFOliver Armstrong
DNSAlex Lack
DNSJoshua Sullivan

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kian Lerch-Mackinnon1:08:12
2Charlie Brodie0:05:49
3Cameron Wright0:07:07
4Jasper Albrecht0:08:19
5Josh Battye0:17:28
6Matthew Dinham0:22:45
7Callum Inglis0:30:16
8Tristan Miller0:30:16
9Oliver Gibson0:35:34
DNFJoseph Simpson
DNSPiper Albrecht

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Cuthbert1:57:03
2Sally Potter0:18:00

Veteran men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sproson1:53:03
2Jarrod Moroni0:02:22
3Brad Clarke0:03:55
4Damien Enderby0:07:57
5Andrew low0:14:09
6Tim Ferres0:18:32
DNSGlen Cunial
DNSColin Balk

Veteran women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippa Rostan2:34:18

Master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brett Kellett1:55:55
DNSChris Gumley
DNSEvan Jeffery
DNSPete Smith

Master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justine Leahy1:30:50
DNSJennifer Enderby

Super master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock2:00:36
2Paul Darvodelsky0:16:38
3Martin Keir0:24:16
4Simon Ronalds0:48:43
DNSDavid Danks

Super master women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Prutton1:27:18

Ultra master men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Bird2:06:21
2Myles Higgins0:41:59

Standings

Elite men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongewaard3:15:19
2Jack Haig0:01:07
3Andrew Blair0:06:08
4Shaun Lewis0:08:40
5Mark Tupalski0:11:59
6Adrian Jackson0:12:24
7Andrew Fellows0:13:28
8Sid Taberlay0:17:16
9Luke Fetch0:18:53
10Nick Both0:19:43
11Michael Illing0:23:33
12Nicholas Morgan0:26:37
13Sam Chancellor0:36:50
14Jarrod Quinn1:10:04

Elite women standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens3:39:42
2Tory Thomas0:08:31
3Nathalie Schneitter0:12:25
4Katherine O'Shea0:16:37
5Melissa Anset0:26:36
6Jaclyn Schapel0:37:40

U23 men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Forbes3:13:14
2Brendan Johnston0:01:36
3Jason Lowndes0:07:47
4Tom Goddard0:14:32
5Russell Nankervis0:17:08
6Brendan Adair0:19:28
7Ben Comfort0:20:08
8Jack Steele0:33:41
9Alexander Meyland0:41:41
10Rodger Pogson-Manning0:44:57
11Zack Agius1:08:15
12Lachlan Bakewell1:15:30

U19 men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley2:59:35
2Chris Hamilton0:00:30
3Tristan Ward0:09:56
4Felix Smalley0:10:39
5Ethan Kelly0:11:14
6Mitchell Greenway0:11:30
7Simon Harrington0:21:03
8Cameron Prosser0:21:16
9Dean Madden0:25:01
10Tasman Nankervis0:30:38
11Jack Lavis0:31:00
12Hamish Prosser0:33:06
13David Bleakley0:35:25
14Jordan Butler0:45:56
15Alexander Yallouris0:48:08
16Samuel Barnden0:56:59
17Josh Abbey0:58:16
18Jack Gardner1:06:37

U19 women standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2Emily Parkes3:31:13
1Holly Harris3:29:43
3Ella Scanlan-Bloor4:06:34
4Karlee Gibson4:27:14

U17 men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liam Jeffries1:50:35
2Callum Carson0:03:51
3Luke Brame0:04:42
4Foley Lachal0:09:34
5Guy Frail0:11:42
6Tom Green0:11:47
7Jack Booth0:21:04
8Michael Potter0:22:25
9Mitchell Dosser0:40:38
10Jet Turner0:44:53
11Declan Prosser0:47:50

U15 men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kian Lerch-Mackinnon1:43:06
2Charlie Brodie0:07:08
3Cameron Wright0:08:50
4Jasper Albrecht0:11:51
5Josh Battye0:21:26
6Matthew Dinham0:25:52
7Callum Inglis0:44:19
8Tristan Miller0:44:19
9Oliver Gibson0:48:00

U15 women standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zoe Cuthbert2:48:55
2Sally Potter0:25:58

Veteran men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucas Sproson3:17:41
2Jarrod Moroni0:01:36
3Brad Clarke0:05:02
4Damien Enderby0:14:10
5Andrew Low0:26:47

Veteran women standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippa Rostrum3:55:51

Masters women standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justine Leahy2:36:49

Super masters men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig Peacock2:54:20
2Martin Keir0:31:15
3Simon Ronalds1:04:02

Super masters women standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sharon Prutton2:29:53

Ultra masters men standings after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Myles Higgins3:56:11

