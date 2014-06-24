Trending

Slavik wins four cross world championships

Czech riders go one-two in big final

Image 1 of 3

Tomas Slavik on his way to winning four cross Worlds

(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 2 of 3

Tomas Slavik and Michael Mechura dominated the big final

(Image credit: Michael Marte)
Image 3 of 3

Elite men's four cross world championships podium

(Image credit: Michael Marte)

Czech rider Tomas Slavik put himself in front of fellow countryman Michael Mechura to secure the gold medal at the four cross world championships in Leogang, Austria.

The men's race showed the massive domination of Czech riders in four cross. After 38 heats, Slavik and Mechura put their feet on the top spots of the podium. Last year, Slavik and Mechura eliminated themselves and opened the door for Joost Wichman to grab the title. This year, they seemed to treat each other a lot more gently on the race course. Mechura, runner-up for the third time in a row, couldn't hide his disappointment after the competition.

Swiss Simon Waldburger (third) and German Aiko Göhler (fourth) had nothing to put up against the Czech armada in the big finals.

Favorite Scott Beaumont (Great Britain) and local hero Hannes Slavik abandoned the fight for the top spots already in the semi-finals after crashing spectacularly in the first corner. Placing third last year at the World Championships, Quentin Derbier (France) was said to be one of the big guns as well as Jakub Riha, but they just didn't have the power to proceed to the finals.

Although Mechura placed first in his semi-finals heat and secured himself an ideal starting position, Slavik turned things around and was one happy champion at the end of the day.

Slavik said, "I was hunting this title for more than three years. I always had bad luck since my last title and this is great satisfaction for it. I'm really stoked." My luck in Leogang is back and hopefully I can keep it for next year!"

It was perfect redemption for all the tough luck he experienced within the last years in Leogang.

Results

Elite men four cross
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tomas Slavik (Czech Republic)
2Michael Mechura (Czech Republic)
3Simon Waldburger (Switzerland)
4Aiko Göhler (Germany)
5Quentin Derbier (France)
6Scott Beaumont (Great Britain)
7Jakub Riha (Czech Republic)
8Hannes Slavik (Austria)
9Marco Muff (Switzerland)
10Benedikt Last (Germany)
11Giovanni Pozzoni (Italy)
12Lewis Lacey (Great Britain)
13Blake Nielsen (Australia)
14Marek Pesko (Slovakia)
15Benjamin Scherdan (Hungary)
16Piotr Paradowski (Poland)
17David Axelsson (Sweden)
18Luke Cryer (Great Britain)
19Urban Rotnik (Slovenia)
20Miran Vauh (Slovenia)
21Klaus Beige (Germany)
22Patrick Kager (Austria)
23Adrian Weiss (Switzerland)
24Jaroslav Faistaver (Czech Republic)
25Stefano Dolfin (Italy)
26Nathan Parsons (Great Britain)
27Iakov Auster (Russian Federation)
28Matej Stapic (Slovenia)
29Duncan Ferris (Great Britain)
30Jonas Gauss (Germany)
31Marcin Stefaniuk (Poland)
32Maciej Chmiel (Poland)
33Jerome Butti (Switzerland)
34Matija Stupar (Slovenia)
35Gustaw Dadela (Poland)
36Robert Kulesza (Poland)
37Mitchell Scarr (Australia)
38Jakub Klein (Poland)
39Jiri Penc (Czech Republic)
40Rick Schubert (Germany)
41Dave Richardson (Great Britain)
42Mariusz Jarek (Poland)
43Mitja Ergaver (Slovenia)
44Benjamin Kistner (Switzerland)
45Daniel Campbell (Australia)
46Jani Fucka (Slovenia)
47Felix Beckeman (Sweden)
48Denny Tischendorf (Germany)

