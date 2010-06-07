Image 1 of 5 Leading junior downhiller Manon Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 US National champion Melissa Buhl (KHS) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles) was seventh (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) won the women's downhill in Fort William (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Women's downhill overall World Cup leader Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The second round of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William, Scotland, saw Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) repeat as the women's champion, and take the lead in the World Cup standings over Rachel Atherton (Commencal).

"It was a long run," said Jonnier. "I hit my pedal on the top section and lost all my speed, but I knew that I could make up the difference at the bottom, so I gave it everything there. All the people cheering were amazing, and it pushed me to go harder."

The women's race was expected to be a battle between Jonnier and round one winner Atherton. Atherton had qualified first, but Jonnier has a long history of winning in Fort William, including the world title in 2007.

Fort William is one of the favourite tracks for the riders, requiring both technical skills and endurance for runs that are over five minutes for the women. It also boasts some of the largest and most enthusiastic crowds of the series, with thousands lining the course. This year, the fast upper section was made more technical, and uncharacteristically dry conditions made for a loose, dusty track that had more than a few riders washing out.

Canada's Micayla Gatto (Commencal Marzocchi Young Guns) set the first sub-5:40 minute time, to take the lead and the hot seat, which she held until Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute Savoie) knocked a further four seconds off. The Junior World Cup leader Manon Carpenter was the next to take the lead, but she barely had time to settle into the Hot Seat before Canadian national champion Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction) took the leading time below 5:30.

In quick succession Mio Suemasa (Funn Bike) and world champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Centre) each set faster times, but it was Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), the 2008 Fort William champion, who set the first sub 5:20 time of 5:16:46, only to have Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) immediately overtake her by an infinitesimal two-hundredths of a second.

Jonnier was next, and completely crushed the leading time by nearly five seconds, after a powerful ride on the bottom half of the course. This is where Atherton lost the race, having the fastest second intermediate time by half a second, but losing over two seconds on the final section.

Jonnier overtook Rachel Atherton (Commencal) for the lead in the women's series by a slim 15 points.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:05:11.6 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:01.1 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:04.9 4 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:04.9 5 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 0:00:09.1 6 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 0:00:12.7 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:14.9 8 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 0:00:19.2 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:19.7 10 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:22.2 11 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:24.0 12 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:28.9 13 Melissa Buhl (USA) 0:00:31.6 14 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:31.9 15 Katy Curd (GBr) 0:00:32.2 16 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 0:00:34.0 17 Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:40.8 18 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:41.0 19 Aimee Dix (GBr) 0:00:44.7 20 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 0:01:23.4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 80 pts 2 Commencal 75 3 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 75 4 Trek World Racing 63 5 Scott 11 62 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 50 7 Gt Bicycles 48 8 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 30 9 Suspension Center 28 10 Commencal Superiders 28 11 Lapierre International 26 12 Kenda-Playbiker 23 13 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 22 14 Giant Factory Team 19 15 Rc Alpine Commencal Austria 19 16 Kona 18 17 Dr-Gravity Union 15 18 Team Sunn Montgenevre 14 19 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 9 20 Ms Evil Racing 6 21 Blackmountain Morewood United 2

World Cup standings - individual # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 425 pts 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 410 3 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 350 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders 240 5 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 234 6 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) 222 7 Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 186 8 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 185 9 Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 175 10 Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 145 11 Manon Carpenter (GBr) 117 12 Katy Curd (GBr) 70 13 Jessica Stone (GBr) 70 14 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 65 15 Micayla Gatto (Can) 50 16 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 45 17 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 45 18 Melissa Buhl (USA) 40 19 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union 40 20 Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 20 21 Fanny Lombard (Fra) 20 22 Aimee Dix (GBr) 10 23 Birgit Braumann (Aut) 10 24 Sophie Borderes (Fra) 5 25 Morgane Charre (Fra) 5