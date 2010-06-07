Trending

Leading junior downhiller Manon Carpenter

Leading junior downhiller Manon Carpenter
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
US National champion Melissa Buhl (KHS)

US National champion Melissa Buhl (KHS)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles) was seventh

Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction Cycles) was seventh
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) won the women's downhill in Fort William

Sabrina Jonnier (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) won the women's downhill in Fort William
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women's downhill overall World Cup leader Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)

Women's downhill overall World Cup leader Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis - Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The second round of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Fort William, Scotland, saw Sabrina Jonnier (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) repeat as the women's champion, and take the lead in the World Cup standings over Rachel Atherton (Commencal).

"It was a long run," said Jonnier. "I hit my pedal on the top section and lost all my speed, but I knew that I could make up the difference at the bottom, so I gave it everything there. All the people cheering were amazing, and it pushed me to go harder."

The women's race was expected to be a battle between Jonnier and round one winner Atherton. Atherton had qualified first, but Jonnier has a long history of winning in Fort William, including the world title in 2007.

Fort William is one of the favourite tracks for the riders, requiring both technical skills and endurance for runs that are over five minutes for the women. It also boasts some of the largest and most enthusiastic crowds of the series, with thousands lining the course. This year, the fast upper section was made more technical, and uncharacteristically dry conditions made for a loose, dusty track that had more than a few riders washing out.

Canada's Micayla Gatto (Commencal Marzocchi Young Guns) set the first sub-5:40 minute time, to take the lead and the hot seat, which she held until Celine Gros (Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute Savoie) knocked a further four seconds off. The Junior World Cup leader Manon Carpenter was the next to take the lead, but she barely had time to settle into the Hot Seat before Canadian national champion Claire Buchar (Chain Reaction) took the leading time below 5:30.

In quick succession Mio Suemasa (Funn Bike) and world champion Emmeline Ragot (Suspension Centre) each set faster times, but it was Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), the 2008 Fort William champion, who set the first sub 5:20 time of 5:16:46, only to have Floriane Pugin (Scott 11) immediately overtake her by an infinitesimal two-hundredths of a second.

Jonnier was next, and completely crushed the leading time by nearly five seconds, after a powerful ride on the bottom half of the course. This is where Atherton lost the race, having the fastest second intermediate time by half a second, but losing over two seconds on the final section.

Jonnier overtook Rachel Atherton (Commencal) for the lead in the women's series by a slim 15 points.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:05:11.6
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:01.1
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:04.9
4Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:04.9
5Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center0:00:09.1
6Mio Suemasa (Jpn)0:00:12.7
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense0:00:14.9
8Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:00:19.2
9Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie0:00:19.7
10Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders0:00:22.2
11Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:24.0
12Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:28.9
13Melissa Buhl (USA)0:00:31.6
14Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:31.9
15Katy Curd (GBr)0:00:32.2
16Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union0:00:34.0
17Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:40.8
18Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)0:00:41.0
19Aimee Dix (GBr)0:00:44.7
20Sophie Borderes (Fra)0:01:23.4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense80pts
2Commencal75
3Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain75
4Trek World Racing63
5Scott 1162
6Santa Cruz Syndicate50
7Gt Bicycles48
8Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team30
9Suspension Center28
10Commencal Superiders28
11Lapierre International26
12Kenda-Playbiker23
13Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie22
14Giant Factory Team19
15Rc Alpine Commencal Austria19
16Kona18
17Dr-Gravity Union15
18Team Sunn Montgenevre14
19Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz9
20Ms Evil Racing6
21Blackmountain Morewood United2

World Cup standings - individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain425pts
2Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal410
3Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11350
4Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal Superiders240
5Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing234
6Mio Suemasa (Jpn)222
7Claire Buchar (Can) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense186
8Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center185
9Petra Bernhard (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria175
10Céline Gros (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie145
11Manon Carpenter (GBr)117
12Katy Curd (GBr)70
13Jessica Stone (GBr)70
14Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 1165
15Micayla Gatto (Can)50
16Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team45
17Harriet Rucknagel (Ger)45
18Melissa Buhl (USA)40
19Miriam Ruchti (Swi) Dr-Gravity Union40
20Anais Pajot (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre20
21Fanny Lombard (Fra)20
22Aimee Dix (GBr)10
23Birgit Braumann (Aut)10
24Sophie Borderes (Fra)5
25Morgane Charre (Fra)5

World Cup standings - teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott 11150pts
2Commencal150
3Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense144
4Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain132
5Trek World Racing108
6Santa Cruz Syndicate105
7Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz69
8Commencal Superiders62
9Gt Bicycles61
10Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team54
11Suspension Center49
12Rc Alpine Commencal Austria47
13Lapierre International45
14Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie42
15Ms Evil Racing41
16Kona41
17Giant Factory Team30
18Dr-Gravity Union28
19Kenda-Playbiker23
20Mondraker Factory Team22
21Team Sunn Montgenevre20
22Norco World Team19
23Blackmountain Morewood United9
24Massi Team8
25Dirt Norco Race Team5

 

