While Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) took the win in round two for the downhill World Cup in Fort William, Scotland, it was the young riders who finished second and third - Danny Hart (Giant) and Brook MacDonald (MS Evil Racing) - who were the real story of the day, signalling the arrival of the next generation of downhillers. Minnaar's win, coupled with round one winner Aaron Gwin's (Trek World Racing) fifth place, put the South African into the leader's jersey for the overall standings.

American Mitch Ropelato, another under 21-year-old, was the first leader to go under five minutes, but he was quickly supplanted by Australian Mitchell Delfs (Kona), who was in turn replaced in the lead by another Australian, Mick Hannah, who took the leading time down to 4:53.433 .

Hannah held onto the lead for a long time before a third Aussie, Josh Button (SC-Intense) just barely edged him. However, the faster riders were just starting to come down the track, and Fabien Pedemanaud (Scott 11) took the leading time down to 4:52.5 shortly afterward.

This set the stage for MacDonald's incredible ride. Starting 48th (out of 81), MacDonald absolutely nailed the pedalling bottom half of the course, to finish a staggering 5.643 seconds ahead of Pedemanaud. The young New Zealand rider, who won't turn 20 until November, was the junior World Champion in 2009, but this ride put him in a whole new league.

As rider after rider came down, none could surpass his time, with another young Kiwi - Cameron Cole (Lapierre) - slotting into second, but still 1.8 seconds back. Steve Peat (Santa Cruz Syndicate), world champion Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized/Mad Catz), Fabien Barel (Mondraker) who DNF'd, and Canada's Steve Smith (Devinci) all came close but none came close enough.

It wasn't until Minnaar, a two-time winner at Fort William, and fourth from last to start, came down that MacDonald was finally dislodged from the lead. The South African, a prodigy himself when he won his world title in 2003, was eighth fastest at the top split, and continued to improve as the course went on, to knock nearly two seconds off of MacDonald's incredible run. Hart, starting just after Minnaar and only a month older than MacDonald, pushed the Kiwi down to third by 0.65 seconds. The final two starters - Gee Atherton (Commencal) and World Cup leader Gwin - slotted in to fourth and fifth respectively after their runs.

"It was tough today," said Minnaar. "I was really nervous, I didn't think I had it today. Yesterday's qualifying, I was behind, and I wasn't sure I could find the time. [Brook] MacDonald had a great ride, but I'm stoked to be on top ... it's just an awesome day. I'm just speechless."

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:04:43.854 2 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:01.299 3 Brook Macdonald (NZl) Ms Evil Racing 0:00:01.934 4 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:03.004 5 Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:03.193 6 Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:03.748 7 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:04.269 8 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:04.331 9 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:04.579 10 Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing 0:00:05.823 11 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:06.481 12 Marc Beaumont (GBr) 0:00:06.866 13 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:07.246 14 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:07.606 15 Luke Strobel (USA) Ms Evil Racing 0:00:07.694 16 Florent Payet (Fra) Sc - Intense 0:00:07.953 17 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:08.050 18 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:08.646 19 Ben Cathro (GBr) 0:00:09.219 20 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek 0:00:09.343 21 Joshua Button (Aus) Sc - Intense 0:00:09.499 22 Michael Hannah (Aus) 0:00:09.579 23 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:09.865 24 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 0:00:10.212 25 Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:10.364 26 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) 0:00:10.462 27 Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:10.646 28 Cédric Gracia (Fra) Cg Racing Brigade 0:00:10.760 29 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:11.066 30 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:11.151 31 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) Cg Racing Brigade 0:00:11.245 32 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:12.066 33 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona 0:00:12.080 34 Filip Polc (Svk) Ms Evil Racing 0:00:12.933 35 Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:12.985 36 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing 0:00:13.149 37 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges 0:00:13.435 38 Mark Scott (GBr) 0:00:13.804 39 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:13.866 40 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:13.984 41 Greg Williamson (GBr) 0:00:14.493 42 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:14.626 43 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:00:14.861 44 Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team 0:00:14.940 45 Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:15.096 46 Will Rischbieth (Aus) 0:00:15.329 47 Mitch Ropelato (USA) 0:00:15.416 48 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:15.419 49 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:00:15.643 50 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team 0:00:16.144 51 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Ms Evil Racing 0:00:16.260 52 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:16.731 53 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:16.843 54 Wyn Masters (NZl) Ms Evil Racing 0:00:17.638 55 Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride 0:00:17.792 56 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) 0:00:17.852 57 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 0:00:17.919 58 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:18.246 59 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:18.427 60 Lewis Buchanan (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 0:00:18.440 61 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:19.458 62 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:20.522 63 Curtis Keene (USA) 0:00:20.575 64 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 0:00:22.309 65 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 0:00:22.418 66 Florian Arthus (Fra) 0:00:22.735 67 Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:00:23.882 68 Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:24.523 69 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:25.018 70 Seanan O'Riordan (Irl) 0:00:25.369 71 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:27.485 72 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) 0:00:33.290 73 Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl) 0:00:35.491 74 Loic Bruni (Fra) Lapierre International 0:00:42.017 75 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 0:00:47.924 76 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde - Racing 0:04:53.950 77 Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:05:45.571 78 George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing 0:16:04.336

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek World Racing 91 pts 2 Santa Cruz Syndicate 77 3 Commencal 65 4 Scott 11 55 5 Lapierre International 50 6 MS Evil Racing 48 7 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 42 8 Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 36 9 Team GR 32 10 Riding Addiction Commencal 26 11 SC - Intense 25 12 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 23 13 Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof 22 14 Devinci Global Racing 21 15 Madison Saracen 16 16 Team Cingolani Trek 11 17 Alpine Commencal Austria 9 18 Mondraker Factory Team 8 19 Morewood Unitedride 8 20 Passion Velo Thiers Stemtee 6 21 CK Racing Santacruz 3 22 CG Racing Brigade 3