Griffiths rides to four cross win
Beerten, Buchanan crash in final.
Czech rider Jana Horakova managed to hold onto her World Cup series lead after the second round of the four cross World Cup, despite not making the final round of racing in Maribor on Saturday. Extremely muddy conditions led to an upset the women's race, with Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) taking the win.
The incredibly sloppy conditions meant that riders were sliding and crashing in every round. A strong start at least kept a rider out of the battle behind, but was no guarantee that an error wouldn't take her out anyway. In the 16-rider women's field, defending World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre) and World Champion Caroline Buchanan (Commencal) each won their respective opening heats and then went one-two in the semi-final to make the final four.
Griffiths finished second in each of her first two rides, but it was enough to move on to the final, along with Australian Sarsha Huntington.
World Cup leader Jana Horakova ended up sixth in the final standings.
In the final, Griffiths and Buchanan bumped into each other, with the World Champion Buchanan going down, and Beerten crashing into her. This gave Griffiths a clear run to the finish line.
"It could have gone either way," said Griffiths, "so I'm very happy to get this result. My gates are not great, as everyone knows, so I hung back a bit to see how things would work out. She [Buchanan] bobbled on a corner and bumped into me. I pushed back a bit, she went the other way and went down. Then I just pedalled as hard as I could."
Horakova continues to hold onto the World Cup lead, followed by Huntington, with Beerten in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|2
|Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
|3
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
|4
|Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
|5
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|6
|Jana Horakova (Cze)
|7
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|8
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
|9
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|10
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|11
|Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|12
|Steffi Marth (Ger)
|13
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|14
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|15
|Tereza Votavova (Cze)
|16
|Stephanie Teltscher (Ger) Dr-Gravity Union
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team
|96
|pts
|2
|Norco World Team
|40
|3
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|38
|4
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|35
|5
|Suspension Center
|30
|6
|Commencal
|14
|7
|Rc Alpine Commencal Austria
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jana Horakova (Cze)
|120
|pts
|2
|Anita Molcik (Aut)
|105
|3
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
|100
|4
|Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
|95
|5
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
|90
|6
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
|60
|7
|Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
|40
|8
|Romana Labounkova (Cze)
|30
|9
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|10
|10
|Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
|5
|11
|Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|160
|pts
|2
|Suspension Center
|75
|3
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|75
|4
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|54
|5
|Norco World Team
|40
|6
|Commencal
|32
|7
|Agang Racing
|30
|8
|Rocky Mountain UK
|20
|9
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|12
|10
|2Stage Factory
|5
|11
|Thoemus Racing Team
|3
