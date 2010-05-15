Trending

Griffiths rides to four cross win

Beerten, Buchanan crash in final.

Image 1 of 3

Anita Molcik won the small final in Maribor.

Anita Molcik won the small final in Maribor.
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )
Image 2 of 3

Women's four cross winner Fionn Griffiths of Norco at the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia

Women's four cross winner Fionn Griffiths of Norco at the World Cup in Maribor, Slovenia
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )
Image 3 of 3

Women's four cross heats, lead by Jana Horakova (Duratec) and Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center)

Women's four cross heats, lead by Jana Horakova (Duratec) and Anneke Beerten (Suspension Center)
(Image credit: Gary Perkin / www.flipper.co.za )

Czech rider Jana Horakova managed to hold onto her World Cup series lead after the second round of the four cross World Cup, despite not making the final round of racing in Maribor on Saturday. Extremely muddy conditions led to an upset the women's race, with Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) taking the win.

The incredibly sloppy conditions meant that riders were sliding and crashing in every round. A strong start at least kept a rider out of the battle behind, but was no guarantee that an error wouldn't take her out anyway. In the 16-rider women's field, defending World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre) and World Champion Caroline Buchanan (Commencal) each won their respective opening heats and then went one-two in the semi-final to make the final four.

Griffiths finished second in each of her first two rides, but it was enough to move on to the final, along with Australian Sarsha Huntington.

World Cup leader Jana Horakova ended up sixth in the final standings.

In the final, Griffiths and Buchanan bumped into each other, with the World Champion Buchanan going down, and Beerten crashing into her. This gave Griffiths a clear run to the finish line.

"It could have gone either way," said Griffiths, "so I'm very happy to get this result. My gates are not great, as everyone knows, so I hung back a bit to see how things would work out. She [Buchanan] bobbled on a corner and bumped into me. I pushed back a bit, she went the other way and went down. Then I just pedalled as hard as I could."

Horakova continues to hold onto the World Cup lead, followed by Huntington, with Beerten in third.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
2Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
3Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center
4Caroline Buchanan (Aus)
5Anita Molcik (Aut)
6Jana Horakova (Cze)
7Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
8Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)
9Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
10Katy Curd (GBr)
11Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
12Steffi Marth (Ger)
13Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
14Romana Labounkova (Cze)
15Tereza Votavova (Cze)
16Stephanie Teltscher (Ger) Dr-Gravity Union

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rsp 4 Cross Racing Team96pts
2Norco World Team40
3Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team38
4Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team35
5Suspension Center30
6Commencal14
7Rc Alpine Commencal Austria6

Elite women - World cup individual standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jana Horakova (Cze)120pts
2Anita Molcik (Aut)105
3Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team100
4Sarsha Huntington (Aus)95
5Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center90
6Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center60
7Caroline Buchanan (Aus)40
8Romana Labounkova (Cze)30
9Katy Curd (GBr)10
10Angelika Hohenwarter (Aut)5
11Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team5

Teams - World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team160pts
2Suspension Center75
3Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team75
4Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team54
5Norco World Team40
6Commencal32
7Agang Racing30
8Rocky Mountain UK20
9RC Alpine Commencal Austria12
102Stage Factory5
11Thoemus Racing Team3

 

Latest on Cyclingnews