The men's cross country World Cup has been dominated by two riders all season - Julien Absalon (BMC) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo), each with three wins apiece. Absalon was virtually assured the overall title, since Schurter had missed the second round, but it did not affect his desire to win the final round before his compatriots in Méribel, France.

Schurter is always a fast starter, and had a 20-second lead by the end of the first lap on a chase group initially containing Absalon, Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli), Lukas Fluckiger (BMC), Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory).

While Absalon was driving the chase on the climbs, with only Fumic able to match him, Schurter was clearly faster on the descents, maintaining a 30-second gap at the start of each lap after final long descent. On the final lap, Absalon finally managed to drop Fumic on the climb to solo in 13 seconds behind Schurter, as he took the 14th World Cup win of his career.

"It's an awesome feeling to win my third [World Cup] in a row, I feel super lucky," said Schurter. "I felt pretty confident on this tricky track. It was a really technical downhill and I chose the full suspension bike, which I think was the right decision, since I think I gained a lot of time on the downhill. I'm really looking forward to the Worlds next, I want to defend my title there."

Absalon won the World Cup title, the sixth of his career but first since 2009, with 1490 points, followed by Schurter at 1330. McConnell finished third with 970 points, while Fumic jumped from fifth to fourth with 856 points after finishing third in the final round.

"I'm really happy to win the title," said Absalon. "I have had it five times, but the last time was a long time ago [2009], so I'm happy to have such a good season. It was really good to have the final here in France with lots of spectators and the ambiance all around the track. It was difficult to fight and still do a safe race."

"For sure it is more pressure for me to race in France; it would be easy for me to do a top-30 to win the [overall] trophy, but in France, for me, it would not be possible to ride in 30th position. For the public I have to fight to be in front. I didn't want to flat, I didn't want to crash or have any technical problems, so I lost lots of time in the downhill. It was a little bit like Windham [round 6], where Nino was also fast in the downhill."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 1:33:06 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:13 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:37 4 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:46 5 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:01:12 6 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:17 7 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:01:48 8 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:02:06 9 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:02:07 10 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:11 11 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:34 12 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:35 13 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:02:48 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:51 15 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:03:15 16 Luca Braidot (Ita) 0:04:12 17 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:04:21 18 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 19 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:40 20 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:06 21 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:05:42 22 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:45 23 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 0:05:53 24 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 0:05:58 25 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team 0:06:01 26 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:06:05 27 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 0:06:07 28 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 29 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 0:06:08 30 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:06:10 31 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:15 32 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 0:06:43 33 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 0:06:52 34 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:06:59 35 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team 0:07:01 36 Calle Friberg (Swe) 0:07:03 37 Michal Lami (Svk) 0:07:17 38 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 0:07:24 39 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 0:07:35 40 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 0:07:44 41 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 0:08:01 42 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 0:08:08 43 David Valero (Spa) 0:08:22 44 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:08:29 45 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:08:42 46 Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 0:08:49 47 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:08:58 48 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 0:09:00 49 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:09:20 50 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 0:09:27 51 Anton Gogolev (Rus) 0:09:54 52 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 0:10:01 53 Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 0:10:15 54 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 0:10:32 55 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 0:10:40 56 Christian Helmig (Lux) 0:11:22 57 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 0:11:58 58 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 0:12:40 59 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz 0:13:09 -1lap Rotem Ishay (Isr) -1lap Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team -1lap Martino Fruet (Ita) -1lap Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team -1lap Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) -1lap Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team -1lap Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team -1lap Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team -1lap Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) -1lap Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa) -1lap Steffen Thum (Ger) -1lap Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team -2laps Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team -2laps Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por) -2laps Jonas De Backer (Bel) -2laps Jorgen Flion (Bel) -2laps Tomas Tvrdik (Cze) -2laps Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team -2laps Michele Casagrande (Ita) -2laps Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) -2laps Jason Bouttell (GBr) -2laps Marco Schätzing (Ger) -3laps Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team -3laps Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -3laps Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Tropix-Frm -3laps José Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu) -3laps Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) -3laps Marcin Kawalec (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team -3laps Jan Withaar (RSA) -3laps Zdenek Vobecky (Cze) -3laps Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team -3laps Martin Haring (Svk) -3laps Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System -3laps Piotr Kurczab (Pol) DNF Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team DNF Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC DNS Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Martin Gluth (Ger)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 89 pts 2 Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 62 3 Cannondale Factory Racing 45 4 Trek Factory Racing 43 5 Multivan Merida Biking Team 42 6 Giant Pro Xc Team 38 7 I.Idro Drain Bianchi 28 8 Stöckli Pro Team 23 9 BH-Suntour-KMC 21 10 Versluys Team 8 11 Caloi Team 6 12 Tropix-FRM 4 13 Orange Monkey Pro Team 3 14 Calvisson Vtt 2 15 Focus Xc Team 1

Elite men final World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1490 pts 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 1330 3 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 970 4 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 856 5 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 785 6 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 785 7 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 767 8 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 709 9 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 683 10 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 668 11 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 656 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 566 13 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 545 14 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team 512 15 Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 509 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 496 17 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 464 18 Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 428 19 Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team 416 20 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm 381 21 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 364 22 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team 327 23 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi 326 24 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 321 25 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 310 26 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team 303 27 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 300 28 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 278 29 Michal Lami (Svk) 260 30 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 259 31 Raphael Gagne (Can) 255 32 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 226 33 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 224 34 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC 224 35 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek 218 36 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 215 37 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 208 38 David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por) 186 39 Luca Braidot (Ita) 184 40 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 178 41 Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT 173 42 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 169 43 Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm 163 44 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 158 45 Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team 152 46 Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 141 47 Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 139 48 Sven Nys (Bel) 132 49 Martin Gluth (Ger) 130 50 Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa 128 51 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 124 52 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 118 53 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team 112 54 Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team 112 55 Jonas De Backer (Bel) 106 56 Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team 105 57 Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 104 58 Matthias Wengelin (Swe) 102 59 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team 101 60 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 99 61 Markus Bauer (Ger) 85 62 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 82 63 Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 80 64 Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa) 80 65 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team 74 66 Michele Casagrande (Ita) 70 67 Andrew Blair (Aus) 64 68 Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 63 69 Hector Riveros (Col) 60 70 Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 60 71 Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team 59 72 Kerry Werner (USA) 58 73 Evan Guthrie (Can) 58 74 Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) 57 75 Christian Helmig (Lux) 57 76 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 56 77 Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 55 78 Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 52 79 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) 51 80 Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 51 81 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 49 82 Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team 47 83 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 47 84 Carl Jones (NZl) 44 85 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 40 86 Paul Oldham (GBr) 37 87 David Valero (Spa) 37 88 Brendan Johnston (Aus) 35 89 Calle Friberg (Swe) 34 90 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 32 91 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 32 92 Tom Meeusen (Bel) 32 93 Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por) 31 94 Andrew Watson (Can) 31 95 Matous Ulman (Cze) 30 96 Philip Buys (RSA) 29 97 Dirk Peters (NZl) 29 98 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 28 99 Steffen Thum (Ger) 26 100 Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team 25 101 Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team 25 102 Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team 24 103 Ivan Seledkov (Rus) 23 104 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) 23 105 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team 22 106 Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin 21 107 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 21 108 Travis Frisby (Aus) 19 109 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 18 110 Mitchell Hoke (USA) 18 111 Anton Gogolev (Rus) 17 112 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team 16 113 Jochen Kass (Ger) 16 114 Ola Kjören (Nor) 16 115 Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa) 15 116 David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team 15 117 Cameron Dodge (USA) 14 118 Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra) 13 119 Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 11 120 Martin Haring (Svk) 10 121 Renay Groustra (RSA) 10 122 Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz 9 123 Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team 9 124 Rotem Ishay (Isr) 8 125 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 8 126 Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 8