Schurter victorious in Méribel cross country World Cup
Absalon and Fumic round out podium
The men's cross country World Cup has been dominated by two riders all season - Julien Absalon (BMC) and Nino Schurter (Scott-Odlo), each with three wins apiece. Absalon was virtually assured the overall title, since Schurter had missed the second round, but it did not affect his desire to win the final round before his compatriots in Méribel, France.
Schurter is always a fast starter, and had a 20-second lead by the end of the first lap on a chase group initially containing Absalon, Mathias Fluckiger (Stockli), Lukas Fluckiger (BMC), Emil Lindgren (Giant Pro XC), Dan McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) and Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory).
While Absalon was driving the chase on the climbs, with only Fumic able to match him, Schurter was clearly faster on the descents, maintaining a 30-second gap at the start of each lap after final long descent. On the final lap, Absalon finally managed to drop Fumic on the climb to solo in 13 seconds behind Schurter, as he took the 14th World Cup win of his career.
"It's an awesome feeling to win my third [World Cup] in a row, I feel super lucky," said Schurter. "I felt pretty confident on this tricky track. It was a really technical downhill and I chose the full suspension bike, which I think was the right decision, since I think I gained a lot of time on the downhill. I'm really looking forward to the Worlds next, I want to defend my title there."
Absalon won the World Cup title, the sixth of his career but first since 2009, with 1490 points, followed by Schurter at 1330. McConnell finished third with 970 points, while Fumic jumped from fifth to fourth with 856 points after finishing third in the final round.
"I'm really happy to win the title," said Absalon. "I have had it five times, but the last time was a long time ago [2009], so I'm happy to have such a good season. It was really good to have the final here in France with lots of spectators and the ambiance all around the track. It was difficult to fight and still do a safe race."
"For sure it is more pressure for me to race in France; it would be easy for me to do a top-30 to win the [overall] trophy, but in France, for me, it would not be possible to ride in 30th position. For the public I have to fight to be in front. I didn't want to flat, I didn't want to crash or have any technical problems, so I lost lots of time in the downhill. It was a little bit like Windham [round 6], where Nino was also fast in the downhill."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|1:33:06
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:37
|4
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:01:12
|6
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:17
|7
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:01:48
|8
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:02:06
|9
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:02:07
|10
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:02:11
|11
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:02:34
|12
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:02:35
|13
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:02:48
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:51
|15
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:03:15
|16
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:04:12
|17
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:04:21
|18
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|19
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:04:40
|20
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:05:06
|21
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|0:05:42
|22
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:05:45
|23
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|0:05:53
|24
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:05:58
|25
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
|0:06:01
|26
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:06:05
|27
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|0:06:07
|28
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|29
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|0:06:08
|30
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|0:06:10
|31
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:06:15
|32
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|0:06:43
|33
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|0:06:52
|34
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:06:59
|35
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
|0:07:01
|36
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|0:07:03
|37
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:07:17
|38
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|0:07:24
|39
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|0:07:35
|40
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:07:44
|41
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|0:08:01
|42
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|0:08:08
|43
|David Valero (Spa)
|0:08:22
|44
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|0:08:29
|45
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|0:08:42
|46
|Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:08:49
|47
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|0:08:58
|48
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|0:09:00
|49
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|0:09:20
|50
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:09:27
|51
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|0:09:54
|52
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|0:10:01
|53
|Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|0:10:15
|54
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:10:32
|55
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:10:40
|56
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|0:11:22
|57
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|0:11:58
|58
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|0:12:40
|59
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|0:13:09
|-1lap
|Rotem Ishay (Isr)
|-1lap
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|-1lap
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|-1lap
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|-1lap
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|-1lap
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|-1lap
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|-1lap
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|-1lap
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|-1lap
|Cristofer Bosque Ruano (Spa)
|-1lap
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|-1lap
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|-2laps
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|-2laps
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro (Por)
|-2laps
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|-2laps
|Jorgen Flion (Bel)
|-2laps
|Tomas Tvrdik (Cze)
|-2laps
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|-2laps
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|-2laps
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|-2laps
|Jason Bouttell (GBr)
|-2laps
|Marco Schätzing (Ger)
|-3laps
|Kornel Osicki (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|-3laps
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|-3laps
|Cristobal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Tropix-Frm
|-3laps
|José Alberto Gonzalez Merchan (Ecu)
|-3laps
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|-3laps
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol) Sante-Bsa Whistle Team
|-3laps
|Jan Withaar (RSA)
|-3laps
|Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
|-3laps
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|-3laps
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|-3laps
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-System
|-3laps
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|DNF
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|DNF
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|DNS
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNS
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|89
|pts
|2
|Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|62
|3
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|45
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|43
|5
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|42
|6
|Giant Pro Xc Team
|38
|7
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|28
|8
|Stöckli Pro Team
|23
|9
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|21
|10
|Versluys Team
|8
|11
|Caloi Team
|6
|12
|Tropix-FRM
|4
|13
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|3
|14
|Calvisson Vtt
|2
|15
|Focus Xc Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|1490
|pts
|2
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|1330
|3
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|970
|4
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|856
|5
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|785
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|785
|7
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|767
|8
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|709
|9
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|683
|10
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|668
|11
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team
|656
|12
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|566
|13
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|545
|14
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|512
|15
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|509
|16
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|496
|17
|Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|464
|18
|Ralph Naef (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|428
|19
|Ondrej Cink (Cze) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|416
|20
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Tropix-Frm
|381
|21
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|364
|22
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys Team
|327
|23
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|326
|24
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|321
|25
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|310
|26
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) Focus XC Team
|303
|27
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|300
|28
|Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|278
|29
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|260
|30
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|259
|31
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|255
|32
|Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|226
|33
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|224
|34
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing XC
|224
|35
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Sram Rubena Trek
|218
|36
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|215
|37
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|208
|38
|David Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Por)
|186
|39
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|184
|40
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|178
|41
|Hugo Drechou (Fra) Calvisson VTT
|173
|42
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team
|169
|43
|Miguel Martinez (Fra) Tropix-Frm
|163
|44
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|158
|45
|Henrique Avancini (Bra) Caloi Team
|152
|46
|Karl Markt (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|141
|47
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|139
|48
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|132
|49
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|130
|50
|Matiss Preimanis (Lat) Dpa
|128
|51
|Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|124
|52
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|118
|53
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|112
|54
|Anton Sintsov (Rus) Titici Lgl International Team
|112
|55
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|106
|56
|Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team
|105
|57
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|104
|58
|Matthias Wengelin (Swe)
|102
|59
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus XC Team
|101
|60
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|99
|61
|Markus Bauer (Ger)
|85
|62
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|82
|63
|Frank Beemer (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|80
|64
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|80
|65
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Focus XC Team
|74
|66
|Michele Casagrande (Ita)
|70
|67
|Andrew Blair (Aus)
|64
|68
|Andras Parti (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|63
|69
|Hector Riveros (Col)
|60
|70
|Hans Becking (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|60
|71
|Zsolt Juhasz (Hun) Waberer's Areus Cube MTB Team
|59
|72
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|58
|73
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|58
|74
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|57
|75
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|57
|76
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|56
|77
|Marek Konwa (Pol) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|55
|78
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|52
|79
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi)
|51
|80
|Robby De Bock (Bel) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|51
|81
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|49
|82
|Rourke Croeser (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
|47
|83
|Mark Tupalski (Aus)
|47
|84
|Carl Jones (NZl)
|44
|85
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|40
|86
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|37
|87
|David Valero (Spa)
|37
|88
|Brendan Johnston (Aus)
|35
|89
|Calle Friberg (Swe)
|34
|90
|Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team
|32
|91
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team
|32
|92
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|32
|93
|Mario Luis Miranda Costa (Por)
|31
|94
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|31
|95
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|30
|96
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|29
|97
|Dirk Peters (NZl)
|29
|98
|Shaun Lewis (Aus)
|28
|99
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|26
|100
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita) Focus XC Italy Team
|25
|101
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|25
|102
|Ryo Saito (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|24
|103
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|23
|104
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus)
|23
|105
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|22
|106
|Filip Eberl (Cze) Remerx-Merida Team Kolin
|21
|107
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|21
|108
|Travis Frisby (Aus)
|19
|109
|Matthys Beukes (RSA)
|18
|110
|Mitchell Hoke (USA)
|18
|111
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|17
|112
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|16
|113
|Jochen Kass (Ger)
|16
|114
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|16
|115
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|15
|116
|David Fletcher (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|15
|117
|Cameron Dodge (USA)
|14
|118
|Ricardo Pscheidt (Bra)
|13
|119
|Oleksandr Gerashchenko (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|11
|120
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|10
|121
|Renay Groustra (RSA)
|10
|122
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra) Scott - La Clusaz
|9
|123
|Hamish Batchelor (GBr) Fluid Fin Race Team
|9
|124
|Rotem Ishay (Isr)
|8
|125
|Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|8
|126
|Jiri Novak (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Mountainbike Racing Team
|581
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|372
|3
|Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|344
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|334
|5
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|280
|6
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|252
|7
|Giant Pro Xc Team
|234
|8
|Stöckli Pro Team
|172
|9
|I.Idro Drain Bianchi
|148
|10
|Tropix-FRM
|73
|11
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|68
|12
|Specialized Racing Xc
|61
|13
|Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|49
|14
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|26
|15
|Versluys Team
|25
|16
|Focus Xc Team
|23
|17
|Sram Rubena Trek
|23
|18
|Calvisson Vtt
|9
|19
|Titici Lgl International Team
|7
|20
|Caloi Team
|6
|21
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|6
|22
|Dpa
|5
|23
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|5
|24
|Sram/Tld Racing
|4
|25
|Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|2
|26
|Giant-Swiss-Team
|2
