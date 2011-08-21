Image 1 of 2 Junior men's cross country podium at Val di Sole World Cup (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ)) Image 2 of 2 Anton Cooper (New Zealand) and his competition await the start. (Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))

The cross country races at the World Cup final in Val di Sole, Italy, concluded with the junior challenge races. Coming just 10 days before the world championships, this event was well attended in the junior ranks, with numerous national teams participating.

One week ago, at the men's junior challenge in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Anton Cooper of New Zealand shocked the established nations in junior racing by riding away from a select field. The first-year junior, competing for the first time outside of New Zealand and Australia did the same in Val di Sole, to put himself high on the list of world championships favourites.

Cooper, whose lap times compared favourably to some of those turned by the top elite men, finished 1:01 ahead of Victor Koretzky of France, and 1:34 in front of a second Frenchman, Maxime Urruty. Canadian champion Marc-Antoine Nadon was 31st at 7:46, with Thomas Neron 79th at 16:38.

Full Results