Trending

Cooper claims victory in Val di Sole

Koretzky, Urruty fill out podium

Image 1 of 2

Junior men's cross country podium at Val di Sole World Cup

Junior men's cross country podium at Val di Sole World Cup
(Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))
Image 2 of 2

Anton Cooper (New Zealand) and his competition await the start.

Anton Cooper (New Zealand) and his competition await the start.
(Image credit: Mountain Bike New Zealand (MTBNZ))

The cross country races at the World Cup final in Val di Sole, Italy, concluded with the junior challenge races. Coming just 10 days before the world championships, this event was well attended in the junior ranks, with numerous national teams participating.

One week ago, at the men's junior challenge in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Anton Cooper of New Zealand shocked the established nations in junior racing by riding away from a select field. The first-year junior, competing for the first time outside of New Zealand and Australia did the same in Val di Sole, to put himself high on the list of world championships favourites.

Cooper, whose lap times compared favourably to some of those turned by the top elite men, finished 1:01 ahead of Victor Koretzky of France, and 1:34 in front of a second Frenchman, Maxime Urruty. Canadian champion Marc-Antoine Nadon was 31st at 7:46, with Thomas Neron 79th at 16:38.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anton Cooper (NZl) New-Zealand1:00:57
2Victor Koretzky (Fra) France0:01:01
3Maxime Urruty (Fra) France0:01:34
4Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain0:01:58
5Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain0:02:14
6Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:03:05
7Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:03:33
8Luke Roberts (RSA) South Africa0:03:44
9Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy0:04:58
10Loic Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:05:06
11Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:05:18
12Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Colombia
13Tobias Spescha (Swi) Switzerland0:05:32
14Thibault Geneste (Fra) France0:05:46
15Jack Haig (Aus) Australia0:05:48
16Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Italy0:06:07
17Erik Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:06:13
18Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team0:06:19
19Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia0:06:28
20Kevin Ingratta (Arg) Argentina0:06:32
21Bryan Allemann (Swi) Switzerland0:06:39
22Tom Bradshaw (NZl) New-Zealand0:06:40
23Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:07:07
24Radim Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic0:07:08
25Alberto Rossi (Ita) Italy0:07:09
26Yannik Brischle (Ger) Germany0:07:17
27Artem Shevstom (Ukr) Team Protek0:07:18
28Mathew Waghorn (NZl) New-Zealand0:07:30
29Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:07:31
30Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakia0:07:46
31Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Canada
32Billy Sewell (Aus) Australia0:07:48
33Severin Lehmann (Ger) Germany0:07:58
34Romain Bannwart (Swi) Switzerland0:08:04
35Robbert De Nijs (Ned) AGU - Beukers Biketeam0:08:10
36Enea Vetsch (Swi) Switzerland0:08:20
37Matteo Cassoni (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.0:08:22
38Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan0:08:33
39Milan Dolezal (Cze) Czech Republic0:08:59
40Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy - B0:09:04
41Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:09:12
42Daniel Zugg (Aut) Austria0:09:26
43Julien Grimbert (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:09:34
44Elias Hagspiel (Aut) Austria0:09:44
45Denis Fumarola (Ita) Italy0:09:49
46Matteo Olivotto (Ita) Italy0:10:04
47Jan Kalt (Ger) Germany0:10:16
48Mattia Setti (Ita) Italy - B0:10:17
49Gregor Dimic (Slo) Slovenia0:10:24
50Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
51Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus) Russian Federation0:10:26
52Christos Loizou (Cyp) Cyprus0:10:30
53Malte Finke (Ger) Germany0:10:35
54Christopher Aitken (Aus) Australia0:10:51
55Egor Kropachev (Rus) Russian Federation
56Mark Kuyan (Rus) Russian Federation0:10:52
57Alexander Meyland (Aus) Australia0:10:56
58Alexey Krylov (Rus) Russian Federation0:11:06
59Baltain Schmid (Ita) Italy - B0:11:18
60Michal Kowalczyk (Pol) Poland0:11:32
61Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team0:11:42
62Peter Fenyvesi (Hun) Hungary0:11:48
63Adrian Kucharek (Pol) Poland0:11:50
64Hendrik Grobert (Ger) Germany0:11:56
65Stefano Braidot (Ita) Italy - B0:12:29
66Lukas Pomezny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb0:12:45
67Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary0:13:08
68Thierry Montrosset (Ita) Team Dayco Titici0:13:36
69Roy Beukers (Ned) AGU - Beukers Biketeam0:13:44
70Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:13:55
71Nigel Mcdowell (NZl) New-Zealand0:14:40
72Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Austria0:14:50
73Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:14:55
74Florian Amoretti (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
75Daniel Mcdonald (Aus) Australia0:15:11
76Isak Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida0:15:27
77Jesper Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:15:32
78Jakub Johanek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB0:16:30
79Thomas Neron (Can) Canada0:16:38
-1lapEmanuele Crisi (Ita) Italy - B
-1lapTomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic
-1lapStanislav Zabransky (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
-1lapAlexey Lomilov (Rus) Russian Federation
DNFMarco De Col (Ita) Italy - B
DNFDylan Page (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
DNFSilvan Kaelin (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
DNFAntonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Spain
DNFStefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy

Latest on Cyclingnews