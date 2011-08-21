Cooper claims victory in Val di Sole
Koretzky, Urruty fill out podium
The cross country races at the World Cup final in Val di Sole, Italy, concluded with the junior challenge races. Coming just 10 days before the world championships, this event was well attended in the junior ranks, with numerous national teams participating.
One week ago, at the men's junior challenge in Nove Mesto, Czech Republic, Anton Cooper of New Zealand shocked the established nations in junior racing by riding away from a select field. The first-year junior, competing for the first time outside of New Zealand and Australia did the same in Val di Sole, to put himself high on the list of world championships favourites.
Cooper, whose lap times compared favourably to some of those turned by the top elite men, finished 1:01 ahead of Victor Koretzky of France, and 1:34 in front of a second Frenchman, Maxime Urruty. Canadian champion Marc-Antoine Nadon was 31st at 7:46, with Thomas Neron 79th at 16:38.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper (NZl) New-Zealand
|1:00:57
|2
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) France
|0:01:01
|3
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) France
|0:01:34
|4
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) Spain
|0:01:58
|5
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:02:14
|6
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:03:05
|7
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:03:33
|8
|Luke Roberts (RSA) South Africa
|0:03:44
|9
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Italy
|0:04:58
|10
|Loic Doubey (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:05:06
|11
|Dominic Zumstein (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:05:18
|12
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col) Colombia
|13
|Tobias Spescha (Swi) Switzerland
|0:05:32
|14
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) France
|0:05:46
|15
|Jack Haig (Aus) Australia
|0:05:48
|16
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita) Italy
|0:06:07
|17
|Erik Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:06:13
|18
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) Jbg - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:06:19
|19
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia
|0:06:28
|20
|Kevin Ingratta (Arg) Argentina
|0:06:32
|21
|Bryan Allemann (Swi) Switzerland
|0:06:39
|22
|Tom Bradshaw (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:06:40
|23
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:07:07
|24
|Radim Kovar (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:07:08
|25
|Alberto Rossi (Ita) Italy
|0:07:09
|26
|Yannik Brischle (Ger) Germany
|0:07:17
|27
|Artem Shevstom (Ukr) Team Protek
|0:07:18
|28
|Mathew Waghorn (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:07:30
|29
|Martin Stosek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:07:31
|30
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakia
|0:07:46
|31
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) Canada
|32
|Billy Sewell (Aus) Australia
|0:07:48
|33
|Severin Lehmann (Ger) Germany
|0:07:58
|34
|Romain Bannwart (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:04
|35
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned) AGU - Beukers Biketeam
|0:08:10
|36
|Enea Vetsch (Swi) Switzerland
|0:08:20
|37
|Matteo Cassoni (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|0:08:22
|38
|Alessandro Repetti (Ita) Infotre - Bi & Esse - Leecougan
|0:08:33
|39
|Milan Dolezal (Cze) Czech Republic
|0:08:59
|40
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita) Italy - B
|0:09:04
|41
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:09:12
|42
|Daniel Zugg (Aut) Austria
|0:09:26
|43
|Julien Grimbert (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:09:34
|44
|Elias Hagspiel (Aut) Austria
|0:09:44
|45
|Denis Fumarola (Ita) Italy
|0:09:49
|46
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita) Italy
|0:10:04
|47
|Jan Kalt (Ger) Germany
|0:10:16
|48
|Mattia Setti (Ita) Italy - B
|0:10:17
|49
|Gregor Dimic (Slo) Slovenia
|0:10:24
|50
|Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|51
|Ruslan Boredskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:10:26
|52
|Christos Loizou (Cyp) Cyprus
|0:10:30
|53
|Malte Finke (Ger) Germany
|0:10:35
|54
|Christopher Aitken (Aus) Australia
|0:10:51
|55
|Egor Kropachev (Rus) Russian Federation
|56
|Mark Kuyan (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:10:52
|57
|Alexander Meyland (Aus) Australia
|0:10:56
|58
|Alexey Krylov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:11:06
|59
|Baltain Schmid (Ita) Italy - B
|0:11:18
|60
|Michal Kowalczyk (Pol) Poland
|0:11:32
|61
|Marcel Guerrini (Swi) Focus MIG Team
|0:11:42
|62
|Peter Fenyvesi (Hun) Hungary
|0:11:48
|63
|Adrian Kucharek (Pol) Poland
|0:11:50
|64
|Hendrik Grobert (Ger) Germany
|0:11:56
|65
|Stefano Braidot (Ita) Italy - B
|0:12:29
|66
|Lukas Pomezny (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior Mtb
|0:12:45
|67
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
|0:13:08
|68
|Thierry Montrosset (Ita) Team Dayco Titici
|0:13:36
|69
|Roy Beukers (Ned) AGU - Beukers Biketeam
|0:13:44
|70
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:13:55
|71
|Nigel Mcdowell (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:14:40
|72
|Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Austria
|0:14:50
|73
|Pavel Kuzma (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:14:55
|74
|Florian Amoretti (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|75
|Daniel Mcdonald (Aus) Australia
|0:15:11
|76
|Isak Jonsson (Swe) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|0:15:27
|77
|Jesper Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:15:32
|78
|Jakub Johanek (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|0:16:30
|79
|Thomas Neron (Can) Canada
|0:16:38
|-1lap
|Emanuele Crisi (Ita) Italy - B
|-1lap
|Tomas Svoboda (Cze) Czech Republic
|-1lap
|Stanislav Zabransky (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB
|-1lap
|Alexey Lomilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|DNF
|Marco De Col (Ita) Italy - B
|DNF
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Dom Cycle - Merida
|DNF
|Silvan Kaelin (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz
|DNF
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Italy
