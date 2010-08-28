Trending

Bai wins junior women's cross country race

Pastore, Espineira podium

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yue Bai (Chn) People's Republic of China1:07:11
2Aliciarose Pastore (USA) United States of America0:09:12
3Florencia Espineira (Chi) Chile0:10:49
4Sofia Hamilton (USA) Whole Athlete0:13:56

