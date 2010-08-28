Trending

Petersen tops Kemp for junior men's cross country World Cup

Hudson slots in with bronze

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark1:13:43
2Seth Kemp (USA) United States of America0:02:12
3Brad Hudson (NZl) New Zealand0:02:16
4Steven James (GBr) Great Britain0:03:26
5Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain0:03:54
6Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Great Britain0:04:22
7Tony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete0:04:26
8Matthew Waghorn (NZl) New Zealand0:04:28
9Skyler Trujillo (USA) United States of America0:05:54
10Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe) Sweden0:05:56
11Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete0:08:00
12Kevin Fish (USA) United States of America0:08:21
13Will Curtis (USA) Whole Athlete0:10:13
14Payson Mcelveen (USA) United States of America0:10:39
15Nick Newcomb (USA) Whole Athlete0:12:22
16Locky Mcarthur (NZl) New Zealand0:15:15
17Nathaniel Williams (USA) United States of America0:21:51
-1lapGergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
-2lapsMax Houtzager (USA) Whole Athlete

