Petersen tops Kemp for junior men's cross country World Cup
Hudson slots in with bronze
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Pedersen (Den) Denmark
|1:13:43
|2
|Seth Kemp (USA) United States of America
|0:02:12
|3
|Brad Hudson (NZl) New Zealand
|0:02:16
|4
|Steven James (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:26
|5
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:54
|6
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Great Britain
|0:04:22
|7
|Tony Smith (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:04:26
|8
|Matthew Waghorn (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:28
|9
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) United States of America
|0:05:54
|10
|Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:56
|11
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:08:00
|12
|Kevin Fish (USA) United States of America
|0:08:21
|13
|Will Curtis (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:10:13
|14
|Payson Mcelveen (USA) United States of America
|0:10:39
|15
|Nick Newcomb (USA) Whole Athlete
|0:12:22
|16
|Locky Mcarthur (NZl) New Zealand
|0:15:15
|17
|Nathaniel Williams (USA) United States of America
|0:21:51
|-1lap
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
|-2laps
|Max Houtzager (USA) Whole Athlete
