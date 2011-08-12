Image 1 of 12 The photo finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 12 Jolanda Neff was very strong (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 12 Annie Last was strong until a flat knocked her out in the quarterfinal round (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 12 Katarina Nash goes up on her front wheel after the first half log obstacle (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 12 podium: Davison, Lechner, Neff, Engen, Schneitter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 12 Stefan Peter (MK - Zentralschweiz) takes the win over Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 12 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) and Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team) in 1/2 finals (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 12 Fabrice Mels (Rocky Roads - Orbea) rockin' the baggie shorts (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 12 Severin Disch (Thoemus Racing Team) and Ralph Naf (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 12 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) and Sepp Freiburghaus (Thoemus Racing Team) going head to head in 1/8 finals heat (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 12 podium: Naf, Van Der Ploeg, Peter, Fumic, Litscher (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 12 Neff catches Lechner on the line (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The sixth round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opened on Friday evening in Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic, with the new eliminator race, which provided the large crowd with sprint finishes for both the men and women.

Remarkably, both winners were first-time participants in the event, and from Switzerland. Jolanda Neff (Swiss National Team) took the women's title, outsprinting Eva Lechner (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol), while Stefan Peter (MK-Zentralschweiz) held off Paul van der Ploeg (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic) for the men's.

Elite women

The qualifiers (31 women and 32 men) worked their way through four rider heats, with the top-two from each race moving on to the next round. Local women's favourite Katerina Nash (Luna) remarkably survived a near crash in the first round and mechanical problems in the second, but her luck gave out in the semi-final, and she did not make the final.

Joining Neff and Lechner in the women's final were Alexandra Engen (Sweden) and Lea Davison (Specialized). The junior-aged Neff couldn't clip her foot in at the start of the final, riding out of the opening straight in last place, but by the halfway mark she was up to second behind Lechner, and then took the lead in the last 75 metres to win. Engen took third, Davison fourth, and Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Farbe Sudtirol) won the small final for fifth.

Elite men

The men's competition had its share of crashes and mechanicals, but it came down to Peter, van der Ploeg, Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory) and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) for the final. Early favourite Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X-Bionic), winner of the Offenburg eliminator, crashed in his semi-final, but recovered in the small final to take the fifth and final podium spot.

In the men's final, Näf and Fumic crashed out of contention before the halfway mark, leaving van der Ploeg to chase down the very fast starting Peter. The Australian came very close to taking it on the line, but his Swiss rival had just enough energy left to hold on for victory.

Elite Men - Big Final 1 Stefan Peter (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 2 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 3 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 4 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team

Elite Men - Small Final 5 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 6 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 7 Fabrice Mels (Bel) Rocky Roads - Orbea 8 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team

Elite Men - 1/4 Finals 9 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec 10 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 11 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 12 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 13 Daniel Federspiel (Aut) 14 Mirco Widmer (Swi) Giant Swiss SR - Suntour 15 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) DNF Lukas Kaufmann (Swi)

Elite Men - 1/8 Finals 17 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) 18 Michal Prokop (Cze) 19 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 20 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) 21 Reto Indergand (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 22 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 23 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) 24 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 25 Balz Weber (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 26 Mike Schuler (Swi) MK - Zentralschweiz 27 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 28 Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr) Infotre - BI & Esse - Leecougan 29 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 30 Rok Korosec (Slo)

Elite Men - Not Classified DNF Frantisek Lami (Svk) DNF Jiri Novak CZE S&H Superior Mtb Team

Elite Women - Big Final 1 Jolanda Neff (Swi) 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 3 Alexandra Engen (Swe) 4 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing

Elite Women - Small Final 5 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 6 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 7 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 8 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team

Elite Women - 1/4 Finals 9 Nina Homovec (Slo) Orbea Geax 10 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) Merida Biking Team 11 Katherine O'shea (Aus) 12 Anne Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized Mtb Team 13 Annie Last (GBr) 14 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 15 Lee Craigie (GBr) 16 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)

Elite Women - 1/8 Finals 17 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team 18 Julia Innerhofer (Ita) 19 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 20 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 21 Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr) Infotre - BI & Esse - Leecougan 22 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 23 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) 24 Stephania Magri (Mlt) 25 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW 26 Melanie Späth (Ger) 27 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 28 Vivienne Meyer (Swi) Colnago Farbe Sudtirol 29 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 30 Caitlin Elliott (Irl)