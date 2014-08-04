Trending

Neff wins Mont-Sainte-Anne cross country World Cup

Swiss rider extends her overall lead in World Cup standings

Image 1 of 13

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 13

The start of the elite women's cross country race in Mont-Sainte-Anne

The start of the elite women's cross country race in Mont-Sainte-Anne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 13

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) at the front on the start loop

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) at the front on the start loop
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 13

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) rides away

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) rides away
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 13

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 13

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)

Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 13

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 13

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 13

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 13

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC)

Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 13

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff celebrates her win in Mont-Sainte-Anne

World Cup leader Jolanda Neff celebrates her win in Mont-Sainte-Anne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 13

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) greets the crowd

Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) greets the crowd
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 13

Elite Women podium: Lea Davison, Catharine Pendrel, Jolanda Neff, Katarine Nash, Emily Batty

Elite Women podium: Lea Davison, Catharine Pendrel, Jolanda Neff, Katarine Nash, Emily Batty
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) convincingly won the elite women's cross country at round five of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Sunday. Neff also padded her lead in the overall standings with her second win of the season.

Mont-Sainte-Anne is always one of the hardest courses on the World Cup circuit; a true classic with steep climbs and rocky, rooty descents. Add in mud from heavy rain the night before and hot, humid conditions on race day, and this became a race of attrition.

Neff shot off the front of the women's race on the start loop of the six-lap race, never to be seen again. The Swiss rider, who is actually the under 23 world champion but chooses to ride in the elite category, extended her lead to nearly a minute and a half by mid-race, before Catharine Pendrel (Luna) began to reduce the gap slowly, to just over a minute at the finish.

Pendrel took up the solo chase effort in the first lap, with a group of three forming behind by lap four, containing Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC), Katerina Nash (Luna) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing). While the front two positions were set, the trio vying for third battled until the last lap, taking turns opening slight gaps on the other two. Finally, Nash was able to break clear for third, with Davison taking fourth just ahead of Batty.

"I maybe didn't want to go out that early, but it just happened," said Neff. "The race started and I was in the front, so I just thought that I would ride my pace and see what happened. I like the track here very well, so it was a great race."

"I don't actually like these hot conditions, I'm usually the best when it rains, but I did a lot of cooling today because I knew it was going to be hot. I hope I can keep my shape and I hope to continue doing well."

Neff now holds an almost unbeatable lead in the series with two races remaining at 900 points. Batty jumps from sixth to second at 590 points, just two ahead of Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools).

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team1:43:03
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:01:03
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:01:34
4Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:01:40
5Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing0:02:00
6Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:02:56
7Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:04:10
8Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC0:04:19
9Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:05:33
10Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team0:05:47
11Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing0:05:55
12Irina Kalentieva (Rus)0:06:17
13Sandra Walter (Can)0:06:27
14Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:06:50
15Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:07:13
16Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:07:37
17Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team0:08:08
18Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:08:35
19Lene Byberg (Nor)0:08:52
20Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:09:17
21Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing0:09:35
22Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC0:09:58
23Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team0:10:07
24Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol0:10:45
25Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing0:11:22
26Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing0:11:33
27Evelyn Dong (USA)0:12:02
28Erin Huck (USA)0:14:05
29Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:14:08
30Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:14:16
31Chloe Woodruff (USA)0:18:30
-1lapLaura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
-1lapAmanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
-1lapKarla Stepanova (Cze)
-1lapMarie-Helene Premont (Can)
-1lapRose Grant (USA)
-1lapHanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
-1lapAndréanne Pichette (Can)
-2lapsCindy Montambault (Can)
-2lapsKathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
-2lapsRaiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
-2lapsJitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
-2lapsErika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)
-2lapsRebecca Beaumont (Can)
-2lapsIsabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
-2lapsMio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
-2lapsMandy Dreyer (Can)
-3lapsLaura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
-3lapsAlexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
-3lapsAgustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
-3lapsAmy Beisel (USA)
-3lapsPeta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
-4lapsElisa Otter (USA)
DNFKarlee Gendron (Can)
DNSGunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
DNSAlexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
DNSMary Mcconneloug (USA)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team83pts
2Specialized Racing XC62
3Liv Pro XC Team61
4Trek Factory Racing49
5Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team33
6Unior Tools Team26
7Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team24
8Team Colnago Sudtirol20
9Ghost Factory Racing16
10BH-Suntour-KMC15
11Kross Racing Team14
12Trek-KMC Trade Team8
13Scott-3Rox Racing5

Elite women World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team900pts
2Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing590
3Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team588
4Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team580
5Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team560
6Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team540
7Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team538
8Irina Kalentieva (Rus)515
9Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol512
10Pauline * Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team500
11Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC500
12Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing455
13Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing409
14Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team405
15Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing393
16Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team364
17Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team347
18Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC343
19Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing337
20Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team330
21Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team304
22Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC278
23Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC238
24Daniela Campuzano (Mex)228
25Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team208
26Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing202
27Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team188
28Kate Fluker (NZl)186
29Serena Calvetti (Ita)178
30Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team152
31Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC150
32Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team150
33Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team148
34Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)145
35Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team144
36Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC138
37Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)136
38Erin Huck (USA)131
39Lene Byberg (Nor)128
40Evelyn Dong (USA)128
41Tory Thomas (Aus)125
42Nina Wrobel (Ger)112
43Vera Andreeva (Rus)112
44Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB111
45Chengyuan Ren (Chn)108
46Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team104
47Karla Stepanova (Cze)91
48Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing90
49Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)87
50Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team82
51Sandra Walter (Can)80
52Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)77
53Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team76
54Cindy Montambault (Can)75
55Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)70
56Katherine O'neill (NZl)64
57Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol58
58Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC58
59Chloe Woodruff (USA)58
60Qinglan Shi (Chn)56
61Karen Hanlen (NZl)54
62Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol54
63Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)53
64Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)52
65Sarah Riley (Aus)50
66Tracy Moseley (GBr)48
67Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)45
68Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team44
69Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing40
70Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)40
71Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team39
72Andréanne Pichette (Can)38
73Marie-Helene Premont (Can)36
74Rose Grant (USA)34
75Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)33
76Anna Villar Argente (Spa)29
77Lucie Vesela (Cze)27
78Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)26
79Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)25
80Rebecca Beaumont (Can)24
81Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team24
82Mandy Dreyer (Can)21
83Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)20
84Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)19
85Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)18
86Amy Beisel (USA)17
87Elisa Otter (USA)15
88Hielke Elferink (Ned)15
89Marine Groccia (Swi)14
90Lenka Bulisova (Cze)9
91Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)9

Teams World Cup standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liv Pro XC Team355pts
2Ghost Factory Racing249
3Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team234
4Luna Pro Team227
5Trek Factory Racing190
6Specialized Racing XC189
7Unior Tools Team126
8Multivan Merida Biking Team102
9Team Colnago Sudtirol95
10Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team87
11BH-Suntour-KMC78
12Kross Racing Team38
13Trek-KMC Trade Team28
14Fischer-BMC21
15Scott-3Rox Racing20
16Orange Monkey Pro Team20
17Wheeler - Ixs Team19
18Focus XC Team17
194F Racing Team13
20Ktm Houffalize Team11
21Team Merida Wallonie MTB8
22Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team7

Latest on Cyclingnews