Neff wins Mont-Sainte-Anne cross country World Cup
Swiss rider extends her overall lead in World Cup standings
Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) convincingly won the elite women's cross country at round five of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Sunday. Neff also padded her lead in the overall standings with her second win of the season.
Mont-Sainte-Anne is always one of the hardest courses on the World Cup circuit; a true classic with steep climbs and rocky, rooty descents. Add in mud from heavy rain the night before and hot, humid conditions on race day, and this became a race of attrition.
Neff shot off the front of the women's race on the start loop of the six-lap race, never to be seen again. The Swiss rider, who is actually the under 23 world champion but chooses to ride in the elite category, extended her lead to nearly a minute and a half by mid-race, before Catharine Pendrel (Luna) began to reduce the gap slowly, to just over a minute at the finish.
Pendrel took up the solo chase effort in the first lap, with a group of three forming behind by lap four, containing Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC), Katerina Nash (Luna) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing). While the front two positions were set, the trio vying for third battled until the last lap, taking turns opening slight gaps on the other two. Finally, Nash was able to break clear for third, with Davison taking fourth just ahead of Batty.
"I maybe didn't want to go out that early, but it just happened," said Neff. "The race started and I was in the front, so I just thought that I would ride my pace and see what happened. I like the track here very well, so it was a great race."
"I don't actually like these hot conditions, I'm usually the best when it rains, but I did a lot of cooling today because I knew it was going to be hot. I hope I can keep my shape and I hope to continue doing well."
Neff now holds an almost unbeatable lead in the series with two races remaining at 900 points. Batty jumps from sixth to second at 590 points, just two ahead of Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools).
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|1:43:03
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:03
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:34
|4
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:01:40
|5
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:00
|6
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:02:56
|7
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:04:10
|8
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|0:04:19
|9
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:05:33
|10
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|0:05:47
|11
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:55
|12
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|0:06:17
|13
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:06:27
|14
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:06:50
|15
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:07:13
|16
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|0:07:37
|17
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|0:08:08
|18
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:08:35
|19
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|0:08:52
|20
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:09:17
|21
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:09:35
|22
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|0:09:58
|23
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|0:10:07
|24
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|0:10:45
|25
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|0:11:22
|26
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|0:11:33
|27
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:12:02
|28
|Erin Huck (USA)
|0:14:05
|29
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|0:14:08
|30
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:16
|31
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|0:18:30
|-1lap
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|-1lap
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|-1lap
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|-1lap
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|-1lap
|Rose Grant (USA)
|-1lap
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
|-1lap
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|-2laps
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|-2laps
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|-2laps
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|-2laps
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|-2laps
|Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)
|-2laps
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|-2laps
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|-2laps
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|-2laps
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|-3laps
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|-3laps
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|-3laps
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|-3laps
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|-3laps
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|-4laps
|Elisa Otter (USA)
|DNF
|Karlee Gendron (Can)
|DNS
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNS
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|DNS
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|83
|pts
|2
|Specialized Racing XC
|62
|3
|Liv Pro XC Team
|61
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|49
|5
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|33
|6
|Unior Tools Team
|26
|7
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|24
|8
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|20
|9
|Ghost Factory Racing
|16
|10
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|15
|11
|Kross Racing Team
|14
|12
|Trek-KMC Trade Team
|8
|13
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team
|900
|pts
|2
|Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing
|590
|3
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|588
|4
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|580
|5
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|560
|6
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|540
|7
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team
|538
|8
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus)
|515
|9
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|512
|10
|Pauline * Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team
|500
|11
|Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC
|500
|12
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|455
|13
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing
|409
|14
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|405
|15
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|393
|16
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|364
|17
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|347
|18
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC
|343
|19
|Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|337
|20
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|330
|21
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|304
|22
|Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC
|278
|23
|Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC
|238
|24
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|228
|25
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|208
|26
|Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|202
|27
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team
|188
|28
|Kate Fluker (NZl)
|186
|29
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|178
|30
|Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team
|152
|31
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|150
|32
|Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team
|150
|33
|Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team
|148
|34
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|145
|35
|Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team
|144
|36
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|138
|37
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|136
|38
|Erin Huck (USA)
|131
|39
|Lene Byberg (Nor)
|128
|40
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|128
|41
|Tory Thomas (Aus)
|125
|42
|Nina Wrobel (Ger)
|112
|43
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|112
|44
|Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|111
|45
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|108
|46
|Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team
|104
|47
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|91
|48
|Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|49
|Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex)
|87
|50
|Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|82
|51
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|80
|52
|Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg)
|77
|53
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team
|76
|54
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|75
|55
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|70
|56
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|64
|57
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|58
|58
|Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|58
|59
|Chloe Woodruff (USA)
|58
|60
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|56
|61
|Karen Hanlen (NZl)
|54
|62
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol
|54
|63
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|53
|64
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|52
|65
|Sarah Riley (Aus)
|50
|66
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|48
|67
|Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra)
|45
|68
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team
|44
|69
|Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing
|40
|70
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|40
|71
|Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team
|39
|72
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|38
|73
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can)
|36
|74
|Rose Grant (USA)
|34
|75
|Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra)
|33
|76
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|29
|77
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|27
|78
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|26
|79
|Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra)
|25
|80
|Rebecca Beaumont (Can)
|24
|81
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team
|24
|82
|Mandy Dreyer (Can)
|21
|83
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|20
|84
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|19
|85
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)
|18
|86
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|17
|87
|Elisa Otter (USA)
|15
|88
|Hielke Elferink (Ned)
|15
|89
|Marine Groccia (Swi)
|14
|90
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|9
|91
|Elvira Khayrullina (Rus)
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liv Pro XC Team
|355
|pts
|2
|Ghost Factory Racing
|249
|3
|Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|234
|4
|Luna Pro Team
|227
|5
|Trek Factory Racing
|190
|6
|Specialized Racing XC
|189
|7
|Unior Tools Team
|126
|8
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|102
|9
|Team Colnago Sudtirol
|95
|10
|Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|87
|11
|BH-Suntour-KMC
|78
|12
|Kross Racing Team
|38
|13
|Trek-KMC Trade Team
|28
|14
|Fischer-BMC
|21
|15
|Scott-3Rox Racing
|20
|16
|Orange Monkey Pro Team
|20
|17
|Wheeler - Ixs Team
|19
|18
|Focus XC Team
|17
|19
|4F Racing Team
|13
|20
|Ktm Houffalize Team
|11
|21
|Team Merida Wallonie MTB
|8
|22
|Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
|7
