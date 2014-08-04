Image 1 of 13 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 13 The start of the elite women's cross country race in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 13 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) at the front on the start loop (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 13 Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC Team) rides away (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 13 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 13 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 13 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 13 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 13 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 13 Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 13 World Cup leader Jolanda Neff celebrates her win in Mont-Sainte-Anne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 13 Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) greets the crowd (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 13 Elite Women podium: Lea Davison, Catharine Pendrel, Jolanda Neff, Katarine Nash, Emily Batty (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Jolanda Neff (Liv Pro XC) convincingly won the elite women's cross country at round five of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada on Sunday. Neff also padded her lead in the overall standings with her second win of the season.

Mont-Sainte-Anne is always one of the hardest courses on the World Cup circuit; a true classic with steep climbs and rocky, rooty descents. Add in mud from heavy rain the night before and hot, humid conditions on race day, and this became a race of attrition.

Neff shot off the front of the women's race on the start loop of the six-lap race, never to be seen again. The Swiss rider, who is actually the under 23 world champion but chooses to ride in the elite category, extended her lead to nearly a minute and a half by mid-race, before Catharine Pendrel (Luna) began to reduce the gap slowly, to just over a minute at the finish.

Pendrel took up the solo chase effort in the first lap, with a group of three forming behind by lap four, containing Lea Davison (Specialized Racing XC), Katerina Nash (Luna) and Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing). While the front two positions were set, the trio vying for third battled until the last lap, taking turns opening slight gaps on the other two. Finally, Nash was able to break clear for third, with Davison taking fourth just ahead of Batty.

"I maybe didn't want to go out that early, but it just happened," said Neff. "The race started and I was in the front, so I just thought that I would ride my pace and see what happened. I like the track here very well, so it was a great race."

"I don't actually like these hot conditions, I'm usually the best when it rains, but I did a lot of cooling today because I knew it was going to be hot. I hope I can keep my shape and I hope to continue doing well."

Neff now holds an almost unbeatable lead in the series with two races remaining at 900 points. Batty jumps from sixth to second at 590 points, just two ahead of Tanja Zakelj (Unior Tools).

Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1:43:03 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:01:03 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:01:34 4 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 0:01:40 5 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:00 6 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 0:02:56 7 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 0:04:10 8 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 0:04:19 9 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:05:33 10 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 0:05:47 11 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:55 12 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 0:06:17 13 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:06:27 14 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 0:06:50 15 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:07:13 16 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 0:07:37 17 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 0:08:08 18 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:08:35 19 Lene Byberg (Nor) 0:08:52 20 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:09:17 21 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 0:09:35 22 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 0:09:58 23 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 0:10:07 24 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 0:10:45 25 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:11:22 26 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 0:11:33 27 Evelyn Dong (USA) 0:12:02 28 Erin Huck (USA) 0:14:05 29 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 0:14:08 30 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:16 31 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 0:18:30 -1lap Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) -1lap Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing -1lap Karla Stepanova (Cze) -1lap Marie-Helene Premont (Can) -1lap Rose Grant (USA) -1lap Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC -1lap Andréanne Pichette (Can) -2laps Cindy Montambault (Can) -2laps Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team -2laps Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) -2laps Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) -2laps Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra) -2laps Rebecca Beaumont (Can) -2laps Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) -2laps Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team -2laps Mandy Dreyer (Can) -3laps Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) -3laps Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) -3laps Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) -3laps Amy Beisel (USA) -3laps Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol -4laps Elisa Otter (USA) DNF Karlee Gendron (Can) DNS Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNS Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing DNS Mary Mcconneloug (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 83 pts 2 Specialized Racing XC 62 3 Liv Pro XC Team 61 4 Trek Factory Racing 49 5 Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 33 6 Unior Tools Team 26 7 Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 24 8 Team Colnago Sudtirol 20 9 Ghost Factory Racing 16 10 BH-Suntour-KMC 15 11 Kross Racing Team 14 12 Trek-KMC Trade Team 8 13 Scott-3Rox Racing 5

Elite women World Cup standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 900 pts 2 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 590 3 Tanja Zakelj (Slo) Unior Tools Team 588 4 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 580 5 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 560 6 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 540 7 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) Liv Pro XC Team 538 8 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) 515 9 Eva Lechner (Ita) Team Colnago Sudtirol 512 10 Pauline * Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Liv Pro XC Team 500 11 Annika Langvad (Den) Specialized Racing XC 500 12 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing 455 13 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 409 14 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team 405 15 Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing 393 16 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 364 17 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 347 18 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Specialized Racing XC 343 19 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 337 20 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 330 21 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 304 22 Hanna Klein (Ger) BH-Suntour-KMC 278 23 Julie Bresset (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC 238 24 Daniela Campuzano (Mex) 228 25 Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol) Kross Racing Team 208 26 Mikaela Kofman (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 202 27 Githa Michiels (Bel) Trek-KMC Trade Team 188 28 Kate Fluker (NZl) 186 29 Serena Calvetti (Ita) 178 30 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler - Ixs Team 152 31 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing XC 150 32 Barbara Benko (Hun) Focus XC Team 150 33 Paula Gorycka (Pol) 4F Racing Team 148 34 Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus) 145 35 Mariske Strauss (RSA) Orange Monkey Pro Team 144 36 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 138 37 Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk) 136 38 Erin Huck (USA) 131 39 Lene Byberg (Nor) 128 40 Evelyn Dong (USA) 128 41 Tory Thomas (Aus) 125 42 Nina Wrobel (Ger) 112 43 Vera Andreeva (Rus) 112 44 Alice Pirard (Bel) Team Merida Wallonie MTB 111 45 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 108 46 Samara Sheppard (NZl) Ktm Houffalize Team 104 47 Karla Stepanova (Cze) 91 48 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 90 49 Laura Lorenza Morfin Macouzet (Mex) 87 50 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team 82 51 Sandra Walter (Can) 80 52 Agustina Maria Apaza (Arg) 77 53 Mio Suemasa (Jpn) Unior Tools Team 76 54 Cindy Montambault (Can) 75 55 Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze) 70 56 Katherine O'neill (NZl) 64 57 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Team Colnago Sudtirol 58 58 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC 58 59 Chloe Woodruff (USA) 58 60 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 56 61 Karen Hanlen (NZl) 54 62 Peta Mullens (Aus) Team Colnago Sudtirol 54 63 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 53 64 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 52 65 Sarah Riley (Aus) 50 66 Tracy Moseley (GBr) 48 67 Raiza Goulao-Henrique (Bra) 45 68 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) Kross Racing Team 44 69 Amanda Sin (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 40 70 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 40 71 Iryna Popova (Ukr) Cycling Club Roma MTB Team 39 72 Andréanne Pichette (Can) 38 73 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) 36 74 Rose Grant (USA) 34 75 Isabella Moreira Lacerda (Bra) 33 76 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 29 77 Lucie Vesela (Cze) 27 78 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 26 79 Erika Fernanda Gramiscelli (Bra) 25 80 Rebecca Beaumont (Can) 24 81 Nataliia Krompets (Ukr) Isd MTB Team 24 82 Mandy Dreyer (Can) 21 83 Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col) 20 84 Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu) 19 85 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) 18 86 Amy Beisel (USA) 17 87 Elisa Otter (USA) 15 88 Hielke Elferink (Ned) 15 89 Marine Groccia (Swi) 14 90 Lenka Bulisova (Cze) 9 91 Elvira Khayrullina (Rus) 9