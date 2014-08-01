Trending

Soto and Stirnemann secure fastest eliminator qualifying time

Racing gets under way at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Full Results

Elite men eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team0:01:48.169
2Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:00.765
3Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya0:00:01.889
4Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)0:00:01.916
5Marcel Wildhaber (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:01.954
6Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:02.291
7Leandre Bouchard (Can)0:00:02.899
8Paul van der Ploeg (Aus)0:00:03.196
9Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:00:03.714
10Samuel Tremblay (Can)0:00:03.979
11Sepp Freiburghaus (Sui)0:00:04.133
12Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:05.805
13Antoine Caron (Can)0:00:05.947
14Ryan Standish (USA)0:00:06.192
15Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)0:00:07.829
16Nicolas Lüthi (Sui)0:00:06.970
17Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:00:07.071
18Andrew L'Esperance (Can)0:00:07.710
19Payson Mcelveen (USA)0:00:09.340
20Mitchell Bailey (Can)0:00:10.004
21Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)0:00:10.981
22Christian Helmig (Lux)0:00:11.652
23Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)0:00:11.725
24Guy Niv (Isr)0:00:13.323
25Steffen Thum (Ger)0:00:13.905
26Mathew Waghorn (NZl)0:00:13.947
27Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)0:00:17.164
28Daniel B Serrano Martinez (Pur)0:00:19.019
DNSMartin Gluth (Ger)
DNSRussell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
DNSPeter Disera (Can)

Elite women eliminator qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Sui) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:02:03.326
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:00:01.085
3Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)0:00:05.464
4Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team0:00:07.220
5Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC0:00:08.853
6Elodie Bernier ° (Can)0:00:09.150
7Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team0:00:09.737
8Andréanne Pichette (Can)0:00:10.597
9Rachel Pageau (Can)0:00:10.601
10Catherine Fleury (Can)0:00:11.673
11Haley Smith (Can)0:00:13.767
12Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya0:00:14.231
13Fernanda Castro (Chi)0:00:23.282
DNSAlexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
DNSCindy Montambault (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews