Soto and Stirnemann secure fastest eliminator qualifying time
Racing gets under way at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) Mmr Bikes Pro Team
|0:01:48.169
|2
|Daniel Federspiel (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:00.765
|3
|Fabrice Mels (Bel) Salcano Alanya
|0:00:01.889
|4
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger)
|0:00:01.916
|5
|Marcel Wildhaber (Sui) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:01.954
|6
|Simon Scheiber (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:02.291
|7
|Leandre Bouchard (Can)
|0:00:02.899
|8
|Paul van der Ploeg (Aus)
|0:00:03.196
|9
|Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team
|0:00:03.714
|10
|Samuel Tremblay (Can)
|0:00:03.979
|11
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Sui)
|0:00:04.133
|12
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Giant Pro XC Team
|0:00:05.805
|13
|Antoine Caron (Can)
|0:00:05.947
|14
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|0:00:06.192
|15
|Patricio Maximiliano Farias Diaz (Chi)
|0:00:07.829
|16
|Nicolas Lüthi (Sui)
|0:00:06.970
|17
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger)
|0:00:07.071
|18
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can)
|0:00:07.710
|19
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|0:00:09.340
|20
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|0:00:10.004
|21
|Luciano Caraccioli (Arg)
|0:00:10.981
|22
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|0:00:11.652
|23
|Dario Alejandro Gasco (Arg)
|0:00:11.725
|24
|Guy Niv (Isr)
|0:00:13.323
|25
|Steffen Thum (Ger)
|0:00:13.905
|26
|Mathew Waghorn (NZl)
|0:00:13.947
|27
|Patricio Andres Campbell Vilches (Chi)
|0:00:17.164
|28
|Daniel B Serrano Martinez (Pur)
|0:00:19.019
|DNS
|Martin Gluth (Ger)
|DNS
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM/TLD Racing
|DNS
|Peter Disera (Can)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Sui) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:02:03.326
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team
|0:00:01.085
|3
|Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau (Can)
|0:00:05.464
|4
|Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Feenstra Felt Pb Kenda Bike Team
|0:00:07.220
|5
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized Racing XC
|0:00:08.853
|6
|Elodie Bernier ° (Can)
|0:00:09.150
|7
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team
|0:00:09.737
|8
|Andréanne Pichette (Can)
|0:00:10.597
|9
|Rachel Pageau (Can)
|0:00:10.601
|10
|Catherine Fleury (Can)
|0:00:11.673
|11
|Haley Smith (Can)
|0:00:13.767
|12
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) Salcano Alanya
|0:00:14.231
|13
|Fernanda Castro (Chi)
|0:00:23.282
|DNS
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|DNS
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
