Image 1 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) descends through the rocks behind Catharine Pendrel (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins the World Cup in Val di Sole (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 57 Under 23 women's cross country Val di Sole podium: Emily Batty, Tanja Zakelj, Annie Last (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 57 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Katherine Compton (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 57 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 57 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) en route to the win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 57 Women's Val di Sole Cross Country World Cup Podium: Katherine Compton, Catharine Pendrel, Maja Wloszczowska, Irina Kalentieva, Katerina Nash (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 57 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 57 Katherine Compton (Planet Bike) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 57 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 57 Tanja Zakelj (MBK Orbea) is the top Under 23 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 57 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 57 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) leads the chase after Pendrel attacks (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 57 Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 57 Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 57 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 57 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) is the new World Cup leader (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 57 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 57 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending the steep Val di Sole course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 57 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding herself onto the podium (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 57 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) was hoping for better than a top ten ride today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 57 Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) was a pre-race favorite but finished 19th (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 57 Amanda Sin (Team Canada) descending a steep trail (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 57 Chloe Forsman (Team USA) descending (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 57 Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) on a rocky descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 57 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is quite comfortable in the rocks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 57 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding over the big rocks instead of around them (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 57 Emily Batty (Trek World Team) putting in 2nd place ride in the U-23 competition (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 57 Corina Gantenbein (Fisher-BMC) found one of the climbs easier to walk (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 57 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 57 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) was climbing as well as anyone today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 57 Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) reaching the top of the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 57 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) leads a select group early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 57 Eva Lechner (Colonago Arreghini) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) was thrilled with her victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 57 Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding a consistent race in 13th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 57 The racing was along the fast moving River Noce (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 57 The Italian food stands are a cut above the norm (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 57 World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) warming up on a trainer (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 57 Elite Women's start was about 1 km on grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 57 The Colnago team-mates Lechner and Schneittner seemed unsure as to who should lead after winning the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 47 of 57 Heartbreak for Margarita Fullana (Massi) as a mechanical ended her race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 48 of 57 Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading the race down a rocky descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 49 of 57 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) riding in third position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 50 of 57 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding her best world cup event yet (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 51 of 57 Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) was never far from the leaders today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 52 of 57 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) lead early but settled back a few places (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 53 of 57 Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) on a fast grass descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 54 of 57 Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) descending in the top ten (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 55 of 57 Val di Sole (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 56 of 57 Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) celebrates her victory in Vale di Sole. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 57 of 57 Catharine Pendrel leads the world cup rankings after Vale di Sole. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup standings shuffled once again in the women’s cross country after round five in Val di Sole, Italy, on Saturday. There was a fifth winner in five events, with Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) out-sprinting Canada's Catharine Pendrel (Luna) to win only the second World Cup of her career. Pendrel regained the lead in the overall standings after losing it a week earlier in Champéry, Switzerland.

The 6.3-kilometre course was dominated by a series of steep climbs which took their toll on the fields. The hot sun made matters worse, as riders wilted in the open grassy sections.

Pendrel, coming off a mechanical-plagued race in Champéry, was determined to have a better day in Val di Sole. She had dropped to third in the standings following the fourth round, 61 points behind the new leader, Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) and 46 points behind Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek).

After Koerber led the field out of the start loop and onto the first of four laps, Pendrel went to the front and launched an attack late in the first lap. By the top of the climb on the second lap, she had an eight-second lead on a group containing her teammate Katerina Nash, World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), Swiss rider Esther Süss, Wloszczowska and American Katie Compton. Koerber was struggling just off the back of the group, and Lechner had fallen well off the pace.

A lap later, and Pendrel had been joined by Wloszczowska, with the chasers down to Kalentieva, Compton and Nash. Nash was fading, but would hold onto fifth, while Kalentieva and Compton were still less than 20 seconds from the lead duo going into the final lap. This forced the front pair to keep working hard together throughout the lap, until the final flat section, when Wloszczowska launched an attack that Pendrel could not respond to, rolling in five seconds ahead of the Canadian.

"It was my aim to get on the podium," said Wloszczowska, "I really like track here. "But I did not expect to win. It feels really good to win my second World Cup (the first was in Schladming, Austria, in 2008). I got to Catharine on second to last lap and we worked together. So I have to thank her for my win."

Pendrel was disappointed not to win, but happy to come back from her poor showing a week earlier, and take back the leader's jersey.

"I just knew that I could be strong here," said Pendrel. "I wanted to have a strong race after everything that happened last week. When Maja came up to me, it was both good and bad. Good because we could work together on the flat sections, and bad, because obviously she was riding really well. But I'm really happy to take back the World Cup leader's jersey, and now I just want to hold it through the final race."

Pendrel commented that she wants to break "the jersey curse", that has seen every leader this year lose the jersey the race after donning it. She now leads the World Cup with 794 points, followed by Lechner at 740 and Willow Koerber with 735. One race remains in the series, at Windham, New York, in late August.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 1:23:00 2 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:00:05 3 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:00:14 4 Katherine Compton (USA) 0:00:20 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 0:00:58 6 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:01:15 7 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:01:31 8 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:01:47 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:02:15 10 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:02:30 11 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:02:41 12 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:02:57 13 Mary McConneloug (USA) 0:02:59 14 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional Mtb Team 0:03:08 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:03:15 16 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:04:06 17 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:04:16 18 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:04:24 19 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 0:04:41 20 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:05:23 21 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 0:05:53 22 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:06:14 23 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:06:26 24 Annie Last* (GBr) 0:06:47 25 Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team 0:07:04 26 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:07:07 27 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 0:07:26 28 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:07:30 29 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:07:35 30 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:08:02 31 Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:08:03 32 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:08:07 33 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 0:08:08 34 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:08:11 35 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:08:34 36 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:08:55 37 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 0:09:21 38 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 0:09:41 39 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:09:46 40 Katarzyna Solus* (Pol) 0:10:02 41 Chloe Forsman (USA) 0:10:11 42 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 43 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 0:10:34 44 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 0:10:44 45 Samara Sheppard* (NZl) 0:10:51 46 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 0:11:06 47 Mikaela Kofman* (Can) 0:11:29 48 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:11:30 49 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 0:11:33 50 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-Bmc 0:11:38 51 Serena Calvetti* (Ita) 0:11:44 52 Ying Liu (Chn) 0:12:02 53 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc 0:12:23 54 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:12:38 55 Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:13:25 56 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 0:13:36 57 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:14:08 58 Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn) 0:14:52 59 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 0:15:00 60 Nina Gulino* (Ita) 0:15:06 61 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 0:15:15 62 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:15:26 63 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 0:15:28 64 Sofia Pezzatti (Swi) 0:15:31 65 Alla Boyko* (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team 0:15:44 66 Nadine Rieder* (Ger) 0:15:52 67 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:16:11 68 Karin Groen (Ned) 0:16:25 69 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team 0:16:34 70 Lorraine Truong* (Swi) 0:16:59 71 Mariske Strauss* (RSA) 0:17:00 72 Chengyuan Ren (Chn) 0:17:13 73 Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:17:20 74 Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa) Conor - Forallac 0:17:34 75 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:17:38 76 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 0:17:53 77 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc 0:18:14 78 Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita) 0:18:36 79 Jodie Willett (Aus) 0:18:49 80 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team 0:19:28 81 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 0:19:36 -1lap Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition -1lap Martina Giovanniello* (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. -1lap Therese Rhodes* (Aus) -1lap Cornelia Schuster* (Ita) -1lap Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. -1lap Catherine Lohri (Swi) -1lap Noga Korem* (Isr) -1lap Ingrid Bosscha (Ned) -1lap Caitlin De Wet* (RSA) -1lap Kiona Harbers (Ned) -1lap Roberta Monaldini (SMr) -2laps Sufen Ma (Chn) -2laps Sona Jurkova* (Cze) GT Czech Team DNF Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco DNF Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo DNF Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee DNF Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team DNF Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) DNF Lesley Ingram (GBr) DNF Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea DNS Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing DNS Barbara Benko* (Hun)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 87 pts 2 CCC Polkowice 42 3 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 41 4 Subaru-Gary Fisher 34 5 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 32 6 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 23 7 MBK Orbea 20 8 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 17 9 Bikepark.ch Scott 16 10 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 15 11 Central Pro Team 12 12 Lapierre International 11 13 Trek World Racing 10 14 Hard Rocx Racing Team 6

World Cup individual standings after five rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 794 pts 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 740 3 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 735 4 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 678 5 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 638 6 Esther Süss (Swi) 624 7 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 570 8 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 558 9 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 548 10 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 540 11 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 514 12 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 472 13 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 450 14 Mary McConneloug (USA) 398 15 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 385 16 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 368 17 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 350 18 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 329 19 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 301 20 Katherine Compton (USA) 280 21 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 270 22 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 267 23 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 256 24 Hanna Klein (Ger) 247 25 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 236 26 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 222 27 Annie Last* (GBr) 220 28 Annika Langvad (Den) 218 29 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 215 30 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 210 31 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team 205 32 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 200 33 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 184 34 Amanda Sin (Can) 180 35 Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team 178 36 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 178 37 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 171 38 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 164 39 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 162 40 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 157 41 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 149 42 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 122 43 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 122 44 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 120 45 Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice 118 46 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 102 47 Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 100 48 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 100 49 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 99 50 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 97 51 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 93 52 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 87 53 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 81 54 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 80 55 Nicola Leary (NZl) 80 56 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 75 57 Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team 74 58 Yolande Speedy (RSA) 68 59 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 62 60 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 57 61 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 52 62 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 52 63 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 49 64 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 46 65 Chloe Forsman (USA) 46 66 Catherine Vipond (Can) 45 67 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 42 68 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 42 69 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 41 70 Katarzyna Solus* (Pol) 40 71 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 40 72 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 39 73 Mical Dyck (Can) 38 74 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 38 75 Evelyn Staffler (Ita) 34 76 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 33 77 Qinglan Shi (Chn) 32 78 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 29 79 Sandra Walter (Can) 27 80 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 25 81 Samara Sheppard* (NZl) 23 82 Mikaela Kofman* (Can) 21 83 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 21 84 Silke Schmidt (Ger) 19 85 Serena Calvetti* (Ita) 17 86 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 17 87 Ying Liu (Chn) 16 88 Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 13 89 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 13 90 Melanie Spath (Ger) 12 91 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 11 92 Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn) 10 93 Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 10 94 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 10 95 Karin Groen (Ned) 9 96 Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane 9 97 Nina Gulino* (Ita) 8 98 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 8