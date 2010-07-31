Trending

Wloszczowska out sprints Pendrel in Val di Sole

Compton misses out on bronze to Kalentieva

Image 1 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) descends through the rocks behind Catharine Pendrel

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) descends through the rocks behind Catharine Pendrel
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins the World Cup in Val di Sole

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins the World Cup in Val di Sole
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 57

Under 23 women's cross country Val di Sole podium: Emily Batty, Tanja Zakelj, Annie Last

Under 23 women's cross country Val di Sole podium: Emily Batty, Tanja Zakelj, Annie Last
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 57

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Katherine Compton (Planet Bike)

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) and Katherine Compton (Planet Bike)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 57

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek)

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 57

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) en route to the win.

Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) en route to the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 57

Women's Val di Sole Cross Country World Cup Podium: Katherine Compton, Catharine Pendrel, Maja Wloszczowska, Irina Kalentieva, Katerina Nash

Women's Val di Sole Cross Country World Cup Podium: Katherine Compton, Catharine Pendrel, Maja Wloszczowska, Irina Kalentieva, Katerina Nash
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) wins
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 57

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 57

Katherine Compton (Planet Bike)

Katherine Compton (Planet Bike)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 57

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 57

Tanja Zakelj (MBK Orbea) is the top Under 23

Tanja Zakelj (MBK Orbea) is the top Under 23
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 57

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 57

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek)

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) leads the chase after Pendrel attacks

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) leads the chase after Pendrel attacks
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 57

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing)

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 57

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team)

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 57

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 57

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) is the new World Cup leader

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) is the new World Cup leader
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 57

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 57

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending the steep Val di Sole course

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) descending the steep Val di Sole course
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 57

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding herself onto the podium

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding herself onto the podium
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 57

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) was hoping for better than a top ten ride today

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) was hoping for better than a top ten ride today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 57

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) was a pre-race favorite but finished 19th

Elisabeth Osl (Central Ghost) was a pre-race favorite but finished 19th
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 57

Amanda Sin (Team Canada) descending a steep trail

Amanda Sin (Team Canada) descending a steep trail
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 57

Chloe Forsman (Team USA) descending

Chloe Forsman (Team USA) descending
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 57

Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) on a rocky descent

Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) on a rocky descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 57

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is quite comfortable in the rocks

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is quite comfortable in the rocks
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 57

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding over the big rocks instead of around them

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding over the big rocks instead of around them
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 57

Emily Batty (Trek World Team) putting in 2nd place ride in the U-23 competition

Emily Batty (Trek World Team) putting in 2nd place ride in the U-23 competition
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 57

Corina Gantenbein (Fisher-BMC) found one of the climbs easier to walk

Corina Gantenbein (Fisher-BMC) found one of the climbs easier to walk
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 57

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading with one lap to go

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 57

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) was climbing as well as anyone today

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) was climbing as well as anyone today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 37 of 57

Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) reaching the top of the big climb

Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) reaching the top of the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 38 of 57

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) leads a select group early in the race

Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) leads a select group early in the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 39 of 57

Eva Lechner (Colonago Arreghini)

Eva Lechner (Colonago Arreghini)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 40 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) was thrilled with her victory

Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) was thrilled with her victory
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 41 of 57

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding a consistent race in 13th place

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) riding a consistent race in 13th place
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 42 of 57

The racing was along the fast moving River Noce

The racing was along the fast moving River Noce
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 43 of 57

The Italian food stands are a cut above the norm

The Italian food stands are a cut above the norm
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 44 of 57

World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) warming up on a trainer

World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) warming up on a trainer
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 45 of 57

Elite Women's start was about 1 km on grass

Elite Women's start was about 1 km on grass
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 46 of 57

The Colnago team-mates Lechner and Schneittner seemed unsure as to who should lead after winning the start

The Colnago team-mates Lechner and Schneittner seemed unsure as to who should lead after winning the start
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 47 of 57

Heartbreak for Margarita Fullana (Massi) as a mechanical ended her race

Heartbreak for Margarita Fullana (Massi) as a mechanical ended her race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 48 of 57

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading the race down a rocky descent

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) leading the race down a rocky descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 49 of 57

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) riding in third position

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) riding in third position
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 50 of 57

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding her best world cup event yet

Katie Compton (Planet Bike) riding her best world cup event yet
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 51 of 57

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) was never far from the leaders today

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) was never far from the leaders today
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 52 of 57

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) lead early but settled back a few places

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) lead early but settled back a few places
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 53 of 57

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) on a fast grass descent

Marie-Helene Premont (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) on a fast grass descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 54 of 57

Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) descending in the top ten

Nathalie Schneittner (Colonago Arreghini) descending in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 55 of 57

Val di Sole

Val di Sole
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 56 of 57

Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) celebrates her victory in Vale di Sole.

Maja Wloszczowska (Poland) celebrates her victory in Vale di Sole.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 57 of 57

Catharine Pendrel leads the world cup rankings after Vale di Sole.

Catharine Pendrel leads the world cup rankings after Vale di Sole.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

World Cup standings shuffled once again in the women’s cross country after round five in Val di Sole, Italy, on Saturday. There was a fifth winner in five events, with Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) out-sprinting Canada's Catharine Pendrel (Luna) to win only the second World Cup of her career. Pendrel regained the lead in the overall standings after losing it a week earlier in Champéry, Switzerland.

The 6.3-kilometre course was dominated by a series of steep climbs which took their toll on the fields. The hot sun made matters worse, as riders wilted in the open grassy sections.

Pendrel, coming off a mechanical-plagued race in Champéry, was determined to have a better day in Val di Sole. She had dropped to third in the standings following the fourth round, 61 points behind the new leader, Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) and 46 points behind Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek).

After Koerber led the field out of the start loop and onto the first of four laps, Pendrel went to the front and launched an attack late in the first lap. By the top of the climb on the second lap, she had an eight-second lead on a group containing her teammate Katerina Nash, World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), Swiss rider Esther Süss, Wloszczowska and American Katie Compton. Koerber was struggling just off the back of the group, and Lechner had fallen well off the pace.

A lap later, and Pendrel had been joined by Wloszczowska, with the chasers down to Kalentieva, Compton and Nash. Nash was fading, but would hold onto fifth, while Kalentieva and Compton were still less than 20 seconds from the lead duo going into the final lap. This forced the front pair to keep working hard together throughout the lap, until the final flat section, when Wloszczowska launched an attack that Pendrel could not respond to, rolling in five seconds ahead of the Canadian.

"It was my aim to get on the podium," said Wloszczowska, "I really like track here. "But I did not expect to win. It feels really good to win my second World Cup (the first was in Schladming, Austria, in 2008). I got to Catharine on second to last lap and we worked together. So I have to thank her for my win."

Pendrel was disappointed not to win, but happy to come back from her poor showing a week earlier, and take back the leader's jersey.

"I just knew that I could be strong here," said Pendrel. "I wanted to have a strong race after everything that happened last week. When Maja came up to me, it was both good and bad. Good because we could work together on the flat sections, and bad, because obviously she was riding really well. But I'm really happy to take back the World Cup leader's jersey, and now I just want to hold it through the final race."

Pendrel commented that she wants to break "the jersey curse", that has seen every leader this year lose the jersey the race after donning it. She now leads the World Cup with 794 points, followed by Lechner at 740 and Willow Koerber with 735. One race remains in the series, at Windham, New York, in late August.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice1:23:00
2Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:00:05
3Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:00:14
4Katherine Compton (USA)0:00:20
5Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team0:00:58
6Esther Süss (Swi)0:01:15
7Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:31
8Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:01:47
9Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:02:15
10Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek0:02:30
11Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea0:02:41
12Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:02:57
13Mary McConneloug (USA)0:02:59
14Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional Mtb Team0:03:08
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:03:15
16Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:04:06
17Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:04:16
18Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek0:04:24
19Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team0:04:41
20Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:05:23
21Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing0:05:53
22Annika Langvad (Den)0:06:14
23Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:06:26
24Annie Last* (GBr)0:06:47
25Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team0:07:04
26Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:07:07
27Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)0:07:26
28Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:07:30
29Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:07:35
30Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:08:02
31Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:08:03
32Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:08:07
33Yolande Speedy (RSA)0:08:08
34Amanda Sin (Can)0:08:11
35Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:08:34
36Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:08:55
37Qinglan Shi (Chn)0:09:21
38Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)0:09:41
39Hanna Klein (Ger)0:09:46
40Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)0:10:02
41Chloe Forsman (USA)0:10:11
42Rosara Joseph (NZl)
43Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:10:34
44Judith Pollinger* (Ita)0:10:44
45Samara Sheppard* (NZl)0:10:51
46Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:11:06
47Mikaela Kofman* (Can)0:11:29
48Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:11:30
49Julie Krasniak* (Fra)0:11:33
50Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-Bmc0:11:38
51Serena Calvetti* (Ita)0:11:44
52Ying Liu (Chn)0:12:02
53Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc0:12:23
54Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour0:12:38
55Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:13:25
56Evelyn Staffler (Ita)0:13:36
57Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:14:08
58Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)0:14:52
59Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:15:00
60Nina Gulino* (Ita)0:15:06
61Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)0:15:15
62Catherine Vipond (Can)0:15:26
63Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)0:15:28
64Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:15:31
65Alla Boyko* (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team0:15:44
66Nadine Rieder* (Ger)0:15:52
67Sandra Walter (Can)0:16:11
68Karin Groen (Ned)0:16:25
69Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team0:16:34
70Lorraine Truong* (Swi)0:16:59
71Mariske Strauss* (RSA)0:17:00
72Chengyuan Ren (Chn)0:17:13
73Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:17:20
74Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa) Conor - Forallac0:17:34
75Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:17:38
76Lily Matthews* (GBr)0:17:53
77Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc0:18:14
78Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)0:18:36
79Jodie Willett (Aus)0:18:49
80Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team0:19:28
81Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:19:36
-1lapKatherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
-1lapMartina Giovanniello* (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
-1lapTherese Rhodes* (Aus)
-1lapCornelia Schuster* (Ita)
-1lapAnna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
-1lapCatherine Lohri (Swi)
-1lapNoga Korem* (Isr)
-1lapIngrid Bosscha (Ned)
-1lapCaitlin De Wet* (RSA)
-1lapKiona Harbers (Ned)
-1lapRoberta Monaldini (SMr)
-2lapsSufen Ma (Chn)
-2lapsSona Jurkova* (Cze) GT Czech Team
DNFGitha Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
DNFTereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
DNFLaura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
DNFMargarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFRocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
DNFLesley Ingram (GBr)
DNFNina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
DNSLene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
DNSBarbara Benko* (Hun)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team87pts
2CCC Polkowice42
3Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol41
4Subaru-Gary Fisher34
5Topeak Ergon Racing Team32
6Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain23
7MBK Orbea20
8JBG-2 Professional MTB Team17
9Bikepark.ch Scott16
10Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team15
11Central Pro Team12
12Lapierre International11
13Trek World Racing10
14Hard Rocx Racing Team6

World Cup individual standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team794pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol740
3Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher735
4Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team678
5Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team638
6Esther Süss (Swi)624
7Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour570
8Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol558
9Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team548
10Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team540
11Katrin Leumann (Swi)514
12Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice472
13Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain450
14Mary McConneloug (USA)398
15Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott385
16Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team368
17Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea350
18Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher329
19Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International301
20Katherine Compton (USA)280
21Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team270
22Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing267
23Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing256
24Hanna Klein (Ger)247
25Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team236
26Anna Villar Argente (Spa)222
27Annie Last* (GBr)220
28Annika Langvad (Den)218
29Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)215
30Janka Stevkova (Svk)210
31Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team205
32Rosara Joseph (NZl)200
33Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)184
34Amanda Sin (Can)180
35Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team178
36Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team178
37Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team171
38Alexandra Engen* (Swe)164
39Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo162
40Rie Katayama (Jpn)157
41Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee149
42Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour122
43Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice122
44Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team120
45Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice118
46Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)102
47Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol100
48Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour100
49Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC99
50Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)97
51Barbara Benko* (Hun)93
52Judith Pollinger* (Ita)87
53Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)81
54Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice80
55Nicola Leary (NZl)80
56Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)75
57Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team74
58Yolande Speedy (RSA)68
59Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team62
60Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC57
61Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)52
62Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott52
63Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea49
64Ivonne Kraft (Ger)46
65Chloe Forsman (USA)46
66Catherine Vipond (Can)45
67Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)42
68Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour42
69Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)41
70Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)40
71Daniela Veronesi (SMr)40
72Julie Krasniak* (Fra)39
73Mical Dyck (Can)38
74Vera Andreeva* (Rus)38
75Evelyn Staffler (Ita)34
76Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team33
77Qinglan Shi (Chn)32
78Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)29
79Sandra Walter (Can)27
80Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo25
81Samara Sheppard* (NZl)23
82Mikaela Kofman* (Can)21
83Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)21
84Silke Schmidt (Ger)19
85Serena Calvetti* (Ita)17
86Lily Matthews* (GBr)17
87Ying Liu (Chn)16
88Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee13
89Tatjana Dold (Ger)13
90Melanie Spath (Ger)12
91Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team11
92Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)10
93Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team10
94Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team10
95Karin Groen (Ned)9
96Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane9
97Nina Gulino* (Ita)8
98Mirre Stallen (Ned)8

World Cup team standings after five rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team380pts
2Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol243
3Subaru-Gary Fisher199
4Central Pro Team178
5Topeak Ergon Racing Team130
6BH-Suntour114
7Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain94
8CCC Polkowice84
9Bikepark.ch Scott78
10Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team75
11JBG-2 Professional MTB Team71
12MBK Orbea62
13Specialized Factory Racing53
14Lapierre International43
15Trek World Racing37
16Massi Team31
17Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo14
18Multivan Merida Biking Team12
19Giant Swiss Team11
20Team Merida Combee6
21Hard Rocx Racing Team6

