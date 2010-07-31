Wloszczowska out sprints Pendrel in Val di Sole
Compton misses out on bronze to Kalentieva
World Cup standings shuffled once again in the women’s cross country after round five in Val di Sole, Italy, on Saturday. There was a fifth winner in five events, with Maja Wloszczowska (CCC Polkowice) out-sprinting Canada's Catharine Pendrel (Luna) to win only the second World Cup of her career. Pendrel regained the lead in the overall standings after losing it a week earlier in Champéry, Switzerland.
The 6.3-kilometre course was dominated by a series of steep climbs which took their toll on the fields. The hot sun made matters worse, as riders wilted in the open grassy sections.
Pendrel, coming off a mechanical-plagued race in Champéry, was determined to have a better day in Val di Sole. She had dropped to third in the standings following the fourth round, 61 points behind the new leader, Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) and 46 points behind Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek).
After Koerber led the field out of the start loop and onto the first of four laps, Pendrel went to the front and launched an attack late in the first lap. By the top of the climb on the second lap, she had an eight-second lead on a group containing her teammate Katerina Nash, World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), Swiss rider Esther Süss, Wloszczowska and American Katie Compton. Koerber was struggling just off the back of the group, and Lechner had fallen well off the pace.
A lap later, and Pendrel had been joined by Wloszczowska, with the chasers down to Kalentieva, Compton and Nash. Nash was fading, but would hold onto fifth, while Kalentieva and Compton were still less than 20 seconds from the lead duo going into the final lap. This forced the front pair to keep working hard together throughout the lap, until the final flat section, when Wloszczowska launched an attack that Pendrel could not respond to, rolling in five seconds ahead of the Canadian.
"It was my aim to get on the podium," said Wloszczowska, "I really like track here. "But I did not expect to win. It feels really good to win my second World Cup (the first was in Schladming, Austria, in 2008). I got to Catharine on second to last lap and we worked together. So I have to thank her for my win."
Pendrel was disappointed not to win, but happy to come back from her poor showing a week earlier, and take back the leader's jersey.
"I just knew that I could be strong here," said Pendrel. "I wanted to have a strong race after everything that happened last week. When Maja came up to me, it was both good and bad. Good because we could work together on the flat sections, and bad, because obviously she was riding really well. But I'm really happy to take back the World Cup leader's jersey, and now I just want to hold it through the final race."
Pendrel commented that she wants to break "the jersey curse", that has seen every leader this year lose the jersey the race after donning it. She now leads the World Cup with 794 points, followed by Lechner at 740 and Willow Koerber with 735. One race remains in the series, at Windham, New York, in late August.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|1:23:00
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:00:20
|5
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:58
|6
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:01:15
|7
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:31
|8
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:01:47
|9
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:02:15
|10
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:02:30
|11
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:02:41
|12
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:02:57
|13
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:02:59
|14
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional Mtb Team
|0:03:08
|15
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:03:15
|16
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:04:06
|17
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:04:16
|18
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|0:04:24
|19
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|0:04:41
|20
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:05:23
|21
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|0:05:53
|22
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:06:14
|23
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:06:26
|24
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|0:06:47
|25
|Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team
|0:07:04
|26
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:07:07
|27
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|0:07:26
|28
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:07:30
|29
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:07:35
|30
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:08:02
|31
|Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:08:03
|32
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:08:07
|33
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|0:08:08
|34
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:08:11
|35
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:08:34
|36
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:08:55
|37
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|0:09:21
|38
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|0:09:41
|39
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:09:46
|40
|Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)
|0:10:02
|41
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|0:10:11
|42
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|43
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|0:10:34
|44
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|0:10:44
|45
|Samara Sheppard* (NZl)
|0:10:51
|46
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|0:11:06
|47
|Mikaela Kofman* (Can)
|0:11:29
|48
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:11:30
|49
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|0:11:33
|50
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|0:11:38
|51
|Serena Calvetti* (Ita)
|0:11:44
|52
|Ying Liu (Chn)
|0:12:02
|53
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-Bmc
|0:12:23
|54
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:12:38
|55
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:13:25
|56
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|0:13:36
|57
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:14:08
|58
|Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)
|0:14:52
|59
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:15:00
|60
|Nina Gulino* (Ita)
|0:15:06
|61
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|0:15:15
|62
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:15:26
|63
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|0:15:28
|64
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:15:31
|65
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) Isd Cycling Team
|0:15:44
|66
|Nadine Rieder* (Ger)
|0:15:52
|67
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:16:11
|68
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|0:16:25
|69
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team
|0:16:34
|70
|Lorraine Truong* (Swi)
|0:16:59
|71
|Mariske Strauss* (RSA)
|0:17:00
|72
|Chengyuan Ren (Chn)
|0:17:13
|73
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|74
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa) Conor - Forallac
|0:17:34
|75
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:17:38
|76
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|0:17:53
|77
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-Bmc
|0:18:14
|78
|Barbara Oberdorfer (Ita)
|0:18:36
|79
|Jodie Willett (Aus)
|0:18:49
|80
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:19:28
|81
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|-1lap
|Katherine O'shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|-1lap
|Martina Giovanniello* (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|-1lap
|Therese Rhodes* (Aus)
|-1lap
|Cornelia Schuster* (Ita)
|-1lap
|Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|-1lap
|Catherine Lohri (Swi)
|-1lap
|Noga Korem* (Isr)
|-1lap
|Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)
|-1lap
|Caitlin De Wet* (RSA)
|-1lap
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|-1lap
|Roberta Monaldini (SMr)
|-2laps
|Sufen Ma (Chn)
|-2laps
|Sona Jurkova* (Cze) GT Czech Team
|DNF
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
|DNF
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|DNF
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|DNF
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
|DNF
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|DNF
|Lesley Ingram (GBr)
|DNF
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|DNS
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|DNS
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|87
|pts
|2
|CCC Polkowice
|42
|3
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|41
|4
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|34
|5
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|32
|6
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|23
|7
|MBK Orbea
|20
|8
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|17
|9
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|16
|10
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|15
|11
|Central Pro Team
|12
|12
|Lapierre International
|11
|13
|Trek World Racing
|10
|14
|Hard Rocx Racing Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|794
|pts
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|740
|3
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|735
|4
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|678
|5
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|638
|6
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|624
|7
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|570
|8
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|558
|9
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|548
|10
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|540
|11
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|514
|12
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|472
|13
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|450
|14
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|398
|15
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|385
|16
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|368
|17
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|350
|18
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|329
|19
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|301
|20
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|280
|21
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|270
|22
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|267
|23
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|256
|24
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|247
|25
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|236
|26
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|222
|27
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|220
|28
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|218
|29
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|215
|30
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|210
|31
|Sabine Spitz (Ger) Central Pro Team
|205
|32
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|200
|33
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|184
|34
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|180
|35
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
|178
|36
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|178
|37
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|171
|38
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|164
|39
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|162
|40
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|157
|41
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|149
|42
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|122
|43
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|122
|44
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|120
|45
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|118
|46
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|102
|47
|Vivienne Meyer* (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|100
|48
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|100
|49
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|99
|50
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|97
|51
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|93
|52
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|87
|53
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|81
|54
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|80
|55
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|80
|56
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|75
|57
|Elisabeth Sveum* (Nor) Hard Rocx Racing Team
|74
|58
|Yolande Speedy (RSA)
|68
|59
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|62
|60
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|57
|61
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|52
|62
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|52
|63
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|49
|64
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|46
|65
|Chloe Forsman (USA)
|46
|66
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|45
|67
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|42
|68
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|42
|69
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|41
|70
|Katarzyna Solus* (Pol)
|40
|71
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|40
|72
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|39
|73
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|38
|74
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|38
|75
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|34
|76
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|33
|77
|Qinglan Shi (Chn)
|32
|78
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|29
|79
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|27
|80
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|25
|81
|Samara Sheppard* (NZl)
|23
|82
|Mikaela Kofman* (Can)
|21
|83
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|21
|84
|Silke Schmidt (Ger)
|19
|85
|Serena Calvetti* (Ita)
|17
|86
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|17
|87
|Ying Liu (Chn)
|16
|88
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|13
|89
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|13
|90
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|12
|91
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|11
|92
|Zhuanzhuan Ye* (Chn)
|10
|93
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|10
|94
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team
|10
|95
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|9
|96
|Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|9
|97
|Nina Gulino* (Ita)
|8
|98
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|380
|pts
|2
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|243
|3
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|199
|4
|Central Pro Team
|178
|5
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|130
|6
|BH-Suntour
|114
|7
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|94
|8
|CCC Polkowice
|84
|9
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|78
|10
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|75
|11
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|71
|12
|MBK Orbea
|62
|13
|Specialized Factory Racing
|53
|14
|Lapierre International
|43
|15
|Trek World Racing
|37
|16
|Massi Team
|31
|17
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|14
|18
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|12
|19
|Giant Swiss Team
|11
|20
|Team Merida Combee
|6
|21
|Hard Rocx Racing Team
|6
