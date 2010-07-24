Image 1 of 49 Gee Atherton (Commencal) soaring to victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 49 The start house atop the mountain in Champéry. The race for the World Cup title in the men's downhill became a two-horse race on Saturday, at round four in Champéry, Switzerland. Gee Atherton (Commencal) took his second win of the season to pull to within 13 points of Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate), who finished second.

The rain, which had turned the steep 1500 metre course into a slippery mud slide during qualifying, finally backed off for race day, but the damage had been done and, in some ways, the drying conditions made things worse. As the thick mud began to dry, it clung to bikes and turned to the consistency of peanut butter, doubling the weight of bikes and slowing forward momentum to a crawl.

"It was really tough," said Atherton. "You know, some races you really enjoy, and others it's a battle the whole time. This I was just fighting the whole way, the run was hard work; it was like a battle from top to bottom. It was a matter of just finding that line, hanging it out and having it pinned, and not pushing too hard and crashing. I guess I was right on that line and right on the limit the whole time. I was half crashing all the way down the hill, just holding on, and luckily I got it dialed."

Minnaar had similar comments: "It was like Scalelectrix [model electric cars], it was one big rut the whole way down, so you just had to balance well and ride the rut as best you could."

Only six riders occupied the Hot Seat during the race, starting with the first rider on the course, Ben Cathro, who held the lead for nearly a third of the field before being unseated by Ruaridh Cunningham (Chain Reaction/Intense). Cunningham knocked an impressive 16-plus seconds off of Cathro's time, and was in the Hot Seat for 20 riders before his teammate Chris Kovarik bumped him by mere four-hundredths of a second.

Kovarik held on for 18 riders until U.S. champion Aaron Gwin (Yetis Fox Shox) took the lead down another two seconds.

At this point there were 20 riders still to race, but when Minnaar came through the finish six riders after Gwin and nearly nine seconds faster, it started to look like the World Cup leader had shaken off a poor qualifying run and was on track for his third victory of the season.

However, the South African knew better: "My training run was terrible... getting stuck in the gate with the rain [starting], there's not much we could do about it. But a result's a result, so you just have to move on and try your best and turn it into a positive. So I'm glad to turn it around and improve on that 15th in qualifying. I knew my time was beatable, and not a race-winning run. I'd made costly mistake on an easy section, and I knew I'd lost a lot of time in there, but it was hard to make no mistakes on this track."

Minnaar was correct, as Atherton was fastest through both intermediate splits and flew into the finish nearly three seconds faster than his rival. Only top qualifier Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International) was left to ride, and he could not match Atherton's run, slotting into fourth behind Brendan Fairclough (Monster Energy Specialized).

"I'm pretty stoked to put that time in on that track," said Atherton. "I knew Greg had the Hot Seat, and I knew I had my work cut out, and that it was going to be hard to knock him off. It is my second win of the season and I am over the moon right now."

Minnaar continues to lead the World Cup standings with 830 points but, due to his poor qualifier and Atherton's win and second place in qualifying, the British rider is only 13 points back with two races to go.

"I'm holding onto the [World Cup] lead by the skin of my teeth at this point," commented Minnaar, "and with two to go, it's not much of a gap. Gee and I will have to fight it out right to the end."

Race Notes

Nico Vink crashed hard in the men's race, hitting his helmet on the ground. It led to a 20-minute delay while he was airlifted out.

Full results

Elite men 1 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:04:02.19 2 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:02.79 3 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:04.56 4 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 0:00:04.81 5 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 0:00:05.32 6 Brook MacDonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 0:00:07.34 7 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:10.34 8 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 0:00:11.56 9 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:13.71 10 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:13.75 11 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 0:00:13.77 12 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 0:00:14.33 13 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:15.78 14 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:15.91 15 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:16.65 16 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 0:00:16.87 17 Sam Dale (GBr) 0:00:17.31 18 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 0:00:17.52 19 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:18.46 20 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) World Trail/Specialized 0:00:21.23 21 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 0:00:21.85 22 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:00:22.83 23 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 0:00:23.96 24 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:24.28 25 Oliver Burton (GBr) 0:00:24.30 26 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 0:00:24.60 27 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 0:00:25.91 28 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 0:00:27.55 29 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 0:00:27.88 30 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 0:00:27.99 31 Richard Thomas (GBr) 0:00:28.49 32 Troy Brosnan (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 0:00:29.02 33 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbike 0:00:29.11 34 Adam Brayton (GBr) 0:00:29.35 35 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:29.84 36 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 0:00:30.07 37 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 0:00:30.09 37 Ben Cathro (GBr) MTBcut.tv 39 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 0:00:30.50 40 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 0:00:30.63 41 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 0:00:30.79 42 Harry Heath (GBr) 0:00:31.21 43 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 0:00:32.31 44 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 0:00:33.03 45 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:33.65 46 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 0:00:34.04 47 Martin Frei (Swi) 0:00:35.51 48 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 0:00:35.64 49 Harry Molloy (GBr) 661/DMR/Last Bikes 0:00:36.62 50 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:36.86 51 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBKOrbea 0:00:38.25 52 George Brannigan (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 0:00:39.47 53 Scott Mears (GBr) 0:00:39.89 54 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 0:00:40.32 55 Billy Caroli (Swi) 0:00:40.95 56 Faustin Figaret (Fra) Team Sport Bike 0:00:41.15 57 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 0:00:41.69 58 Ben Baker (GBr) 0:00:42.54 59 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 0:00:42.57 60 Robert Smith (GBr) 0:00:43.22 61 Carlo Gambirasio (Ita) Surfing Shop 0:00:43.89 62 Benny Strasser (Ger) 0:00:44.28 63 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 0:00:44.58 64 Ralph Jones (GBr) 0:00:45.00 65 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 0:00:45.22 66 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:46.61 67 Kyle Strait (USA) 0:00:48.03 68 Esteban Deronzier (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 0:00:49.38 69 Kristof Lenssens (Bel) 0:00:50.15 70 Yannick Colomb (Fra) 0:00:51.21 71 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 0:00:52.06 72 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 0:00:52.21 73 Arthur Racaud (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 0:00:52.72 74 Neko Mulally (USA) Trek World Racing 0:00:54.83 75 Joseph Nation (NZl) 0:00:55.44 76 Bertrand Gilles (Bel) 0:00:58.72 77 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 0:01:07.79 78 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 0:01:08.78 79 Jack Reading (GBr) 0:01:13.53 80 Fergus Lamb (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:01:14.41 81 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 0:01:16.91 DNF Nico Vink (Bel) DNF Joris Bigoni (Fra)

Elite men's teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 85 pts 2 Scott 11 70 3 Santa Cruz Syndicate 48 4 Commencal 40 5 Suspension Center 40 6 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 35 7 Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 32 8 Commencal Superiders 32 9 Norco World Team 32 10 Lapierre International 30 11 Mondraker Factory Team 28 12 Trek World Racing 28 13 MS Evil Racing 26 14 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 23 15 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 23 16 Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 21 17 GT Bicycles 19 18 Dr-Gravity Union 18 19 Solid Aclass Factory Team 17 20 Kenda-Playbiker 15 21 Giant Factory Team 9 22 Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 8 23 Blackmountain Morewood United 7 24 XMS Racing Squad 4 25 Team Cingolani - Protone 3

World Cup Standings after four rounds

World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate 830 pts 2 Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal 817 3 Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International 569 4 Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 510 5 Aaron Gwin (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 495 6 Cameron Cole (NZl) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 450 7 Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11 360 8 Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 333 9 Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 318 10 Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing 311 11 Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 305 12 Marc Beaumont (GBr) GT Bicycles 301 13 Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Team 295 14 Shaun O'connor (Aus) Kenda-Playbiker 263 15 Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 259 16 Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11 251 17 Steve Smith (Can) MS Evil Racing 247 18 Michael Hannah (Aus) GT Bicycles 245 19 Bryn Atkinson (Aus) 239 20 Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing 235 21 Julien Camellini (Fra) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 218 22 Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing 211 23 Andrew Neethling (RSA) Trek World Racing 207 24 Mickael Pascal (Fra) 205 25 Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team 203 26 Florent Payet (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 201 27 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 199 28 Joseph Smith (GBr) Kona 195 29 Sam Dale (GBr) 193 30 Ben Cathro (GBr) 192 31 Wyn Masters (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 185 32 Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani - Protone 182 33 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 181 34 Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles/Intense 165 35 Aurélien Giordanengo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team 165 36 Samuel Hill (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 160 37 Thomas Braithwaite (GBr) 155 38 Nico Vink (Bel) 154 39 Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Commencal Superiders 153 40 Romain Paulhan (Fra) 148 41 Antonio Ferreiro Pajuelo (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 146 42 Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Sunn Montgenevre 143 43 Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate 138 44 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 138 45 Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz 137 46 Markus Pekoll (Aut) Solid Aclass Factory Team 136 47 Harry Molloy (GBr) 135 48 Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Solid Aclass Factory Team 133 49 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 125 50 Bernat Guardia Pascual (Spa) Massi Team 122 51 Joshua Button (Aus) Kona 121 52 George Brannigan° (NZl) Ancillotti Doganaccia Racing Team 118 53 Kyle Strait (USA) 112 54 Joe Barnes (GBr) 105 55 Dennis Dertell (Swe) 99 56 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 98 57 Bernard Kerr (GBr) Norco World Team 94 58 Adam Vagner (Cze) 94 59 Richard Thomas (GBr) 92 60 Matej Charvat (Cze) K.T.R. Racing Team 92 61 Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Team Lac Blanc Massif Des Vosges 88 62 Robert Smith (GBr) 88 63 Oliver Burton (GBr) 87 64 Joris Bigoni (Fra) 87 65 Emanuel Pombo (Por) 86 66 Adam Brayton (GBr) 83 67 Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) 83 68 Fergus Lamb (GBr) 78 69 Marcus Klausmann (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 78 70 Marco Milivinti (Ita) Team Cingolani - Protone 78 71 Lorenzo Suding (Ita) 77 72 Benny Strasser (Ger) 75 73 Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Team 69 74 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 65 75 Nathan Rankin (NZl) Kenda-Playbiker 65 76 Ralph Jones (GBr) 62 77 Harry Heath (GBr) 59 78 Scott Mears (GBr) 59 79 Chris Hutchens (GBr) 53 80 Pasqual Canals Flix (Spa) XMS Racing Squad 50 81 Nejc Rutar (Slo) MBK Orbea 50 82 Ludovic May (Swi) 47 83 Alexander Kangas (Swe) 44 84 Curtis Keene (USA) 40 85 Antoine Badouard (Fra) 39 86 Rémi Thirion (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 39 87 Emyr Davies (GBr) 35 88 Martin Frei (Swi) 34 89 Lars Peyer (Swi) Suspension Center 32 90 Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team 31 91 Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) MS Evil Racing 30 92 Mathieu Gallean (Fra) Ryde-Racing 29 93 Billy Caroli (Swi) 26 94 Olivier Nicole (Fra) 26 95 Aari Barrett (NZl) Scott 11 26 96 Faustin Figaret° (Fra) Team Sport Bike 25 97 Ben Baker (GBr) 23 98 Jack Reading (GBr) 23 99 Carlo Gambirasio (Ita) Surfing Shop 20 100 Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 19 101 Marco Bugnone (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team 18 102 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 15 103 Maxime Remy (Fra) Suspension Center 15 104 Scott Laughland (Irl) 14 105 Esteban Deronzier (Fra) Morzine-Avoriaz/Haute-Savoie 13 106 Kristof Lenssens (Bel) 12 107 Marcel Beer (Swi) 11 108 Yannick Colomb (Fra) 11 109 Ivan Oulego Moreno (Spa) Massi Team 11 110 Sam Flockhart° (GBr) Lapierre International 10 111 Jan Javornik (Svk) 9 112 Florian Arthus (Fra) 8 113 Arthur Racaud° (Fra) US Cagnes VTT 8 114 Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing 7 115 Mark Scott° (GBr) 7 116 Joseph Nation (NZl) 6 117 Bertrand Gilles (Bel) 5 118 Kim Petersson (Swe) 4 119 Evan Turpen (USA) 3