Vergier wins junior men's downhill World Cup
Varley and Stewart round out the podium
In the junior men's downhill, Frenchman Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic) took the win in a blistering 4:27.890, five seconds ahead of Australia's Aiden Varley (4:33.595). Great Britain's Neil Stewart (FMD Racing / 4:38.915) was third.
"I tried to not crash and I did so it's pretty awesome to win, I am so happy. This is the best day of my life," said Vergier.
Vergier (100 points) leads the UCI World Cup individual rankings, ahead of Luca Shaw (70 points / SRAM/TLD Racing) and Aiden Varley (65 points).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|0:04:27.900
|2
|Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia
|0:00:05.705
|3
|Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing
|0:00:11.025
|4
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) Gt Factory Racing
|0:00:16.778
|5
|Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:19.423
|6
|Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:23.105
|7
|Ben Hill (Aus) Australia
|0:00:23.150
|8
|Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:25.664
|9
|Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:00:27.269
|10
|Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|0:00:31.762
|11
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:00:36.097
|12
|Andrew Dorrit (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team
|0:00:39.213
|13
|Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B
|0:00:46.360
|14
|Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia
|0:00:48.904
|15
|Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia
|0:00:56.643
|16
|Alec Reid (Aus) Australia - B
|0:00:57.509
|17
|Matt Taylor (Aus) Australia - B
|0:01:02.091
|18
|Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|0:01:07.825
|19
|Matt Lawton (NZl) New-Zealand
|0:01:08.301
|20
|Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia
|0:01:39.456
|21
|Cody Love (Aus) Australia - B
|0:03:06.017
|22
|Joel Willis (Aus) Australia - B
|0:03:46.955
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic
|100
|pts
|2
|Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/Tld Racing
|70
|3
|Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia
|65
|4
|Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing
|41
|5
|Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing
|40
|6
|Amaury Pierron (Fra)
|30
|7
|Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand
|20
|8
|Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|20
|9
|Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand
|18
|10
|Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile
|18
|11
|Ben Hill (Aus) Australia
|16
|12
|Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand
|14
|13
|Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott
|14
|14
|Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand
|12
|15
|Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate
|12
|16
|Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing
|8
|17
|Thibault Laly (Fra) France
|8
|18
|Andrew Dorrit (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team
|6
|19
|Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate
|6
|20
|Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B
|4
|21
|Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles
|4
|22
|Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia
|2
|23
|Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland
|2
|24
|Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia
|1
|25
|Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa
|1
