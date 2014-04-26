In the junior men's downhill, Frenchman Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic) took the win in a blistering 4:27.890, five seconds ahead of Australia's Aiden Varley (4:33.595). Great Britain's Neil Stewart (FMD Racing / 4:38.915) was third.

"I tried to not crash and I did so it's pretty awesome to win, I am so happy. This is the best day of my life," said Vergier.

Vergier (100 points) leads the UCI World Cup individual rankings, ahead of Luca Shaw (70 points / SRAM/TLD Racing) and Aiden Varley (65 points).

Full Results

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:04:27.900 2 Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia 0:00:05.705 3 Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing 0:00:11.025 4 Taylor Vernon (GBr) Gt Factory Racing 0:00:16.778 5 Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:19.423 6 Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:23.105 7 Ben Hill (Aus) Australia 0:00:23.150 8 Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:25.664 9 Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand 0:00:27.269 10 Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/Tld Racing 0:00:31.762 11 Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:00:36.097 12 Andrew Dorrit (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team 0:00:39.213 13 Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B 0:00:46.360 14 Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia 0:00:48.904 15 Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia 0:00:56.643 16 Alec Reid (Aus) Australia - B 0:00:57.509 17 Matt Taylor (Aus) Australia - B 0:01:02.091 18 Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles 0:01:07.825 19 Matt Lawton (NZl) New-Zealand 0:01:08.301 20 Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia 0:01:39.456 21 Cody Love (Aus) Australia - B 0:03:06.017 22 Joel Willis (Aus) Australia - B 0:03:46.955