Trending

Vergier wins junior men's downhill World Cup

Varley and Stewart round out the podium

In the junior men's downhill, Frenchman Loris Vergier (Lapierre Gravity Republic) took the win in a blistering 4:27.890, five seconds ahead of Australia's Aiden Varley (4:33.595). Great Britain's Neil Stewart (FMD Racing / 4:38.915) was third.

"I tried to not crash and I did so it's pretty awesome to win, I am so happy. This is the best day of my life," said Vergier.

Vergier (100 points) leads the UCI World Cup individual rankings, ahead of Luca Shaw (70 points / SRAM/TLD Racing) and Aiden Varley (65 points).

Full Results

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic0:04:27.900
2Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia0:00:05.705
3Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing0:00:11.025
4Taylor Vernon (GBr) Gt Factory Racing0:00:16.778
5Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:19.423
6Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:23.105
7Ben Hill (Aus) Australia0:00:23.150
8Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:25.664
9Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand0:00:27.269
10Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/Tld Racing0:00:31.762
11Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing0:00:36.097
12Andrew Dorrit (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team0:00:39.213
13Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B0:00:46.360
14Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia0:00:48.904
15Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia0:00:56.643
16Alec Reid (Aus) Australia - B0:00:57.509
17Matt Taylor (Aus) Australia - B0:01:02.091
18Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles0:01:07.825
19Matt Lawton (NZl) New-Zealand0:01:08.301
20Max Warshawsky (Aus) Australia0:01:39.456
21Cody Love (Aus) Australia - B0:03:06.017
22Joel Willis (Aus) Australia - B0:03:46.955

Junior men downhill World Cup standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loris Vergier (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic100pts
2Luca Shaw (USA) Sram/Tld Racing70
3Aiden Varley (Aus) Australia65
4Taylor Vernon (GBr) GT Factory Racing41
5Neil Stewart (GBr) Fmd Racing40
6Amaury Pierron (Fra)30
7Connor Hamilton (NZl) New-Zealand20
8Benjamin Boutie (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott20
9Connor Sandri (NZl) New-Zealand18
10Francisco Matias (Chi) Chile18
11Ben Hill (Aus) Australia16
12Keegan Wright (NZl) New-Zealand14
13Thomas Estaque (Fra) Lac Blanc/Scott14
14Joshua Mccombie (NZl) New-Zealand12
15Frazer Mccubbing (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate12
16Laurie Greenland (GBr) Trek World Racing8
17Thibault Laly (Fra) France8
18Andrew Dorrit (GBr) Ms Mondraker Team6
19Bradley Swinbank (GBr) Steve Peat Syndicate6
20Dan Booker (Aus) Australia - B4
21Sam Herd (GBr) Perth City Cycles4
22Benjamin Dengate (Aus) Australia2
23Mike Schaer (Swi) Switzerland2
24Jackson Davis (Aus) Australia1
25Jonathan Philogene (RSA) South Africa1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews