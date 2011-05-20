Image 1 of 16 Women's podium: Leumann, Schneitter, last (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 16 An evening of entertainment was the warm-up set before the main event in the Forest. (Image credit: Luke Weber) Image 3 of 16 Spectators lined the pavement, as mountain bikers took over the streets of Pickering. (Image credit: Luke Weber) Image 4 of 16 There's no mistaking the fact: The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is in town. (Image credit: Luke Weber) Image 5 of 16 Before spectators flooded the streets for the presentations and a long afterparty! (Image credit: Luke Weber) Image 6 of 16 Sprint finishes were the order of the night... (Image credit: Luke Weber) Image 7 of 16 Annie Last (GBr) British National Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 16 Nathalie Schneitter (Sui) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 16 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 16 Podium:Fontana, Van Der Ploeg, Litscher (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 16 Fontana gets a face full (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 16 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 16 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 16 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 16 Thomas Litscher (Sui) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 16 Nathalie Schneitter nips Last at the line. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Women's race

The new eliminator series in the UCI mountain bike World Cup had a highly successful debut at the Dalby World Cup on Friday evening. Twenty six women and 42 men took part in the qualifying time trial, with all of the women and the top 32 men moving on to the heats competition. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) took the women's victory and Paul van der Ploeg (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic) won the men's.

After later afternoon rain showers threatened to impact the event, the skies cleared up and the roads dried out just before the start. Held in the north Yorkshire town of Pickering, the course took riders on a winding up-and-down course, through a church cemetery and down a set of stairs. The key was a strong start in the top two positions, since passing was difficult. Thousands of spectators came out to watch, lining the finishing uphill straightaway.

British rider Annie Last qualified first for the women, Sweden's Alexandra Engen. Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing), the reigning downhill world champion qualified fourth, and four cross World Cup leader Anneke Beerten (Milka Trek) was ninth.

In the four rider heats, Moseley, her British teammate Annie Last and Katerina Nash (Luna) looked to be the strongest, but Schneitter was more consistent. Moseley rode to set up her teammate Last in the semi-final ride, but knocked herself out of the final in the process. Last and Schneitter were joined by Katrin Leumann (Ghost Factory) and Engen made up the other members of the final. Schneitter went to the front on the first short climb, and easily held off Last for the victory, with Leumann taking third.

Men's race

In the men's race, defending champion Thomas Litscher (Felt Oetztal X - Bionic) appear to be well on his way to another win, as he qualified first and won his intermediate heats easily. Also riding well were Marco Fontana (Cannondale) and Sepp Freiburghas, which made up the final foursome.

Surprisingly, pre-race favourite Brian Lopes went out in the first round, with Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) the only North American to make it out of the first round. Also going out early were cross country World Cup leader Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) and his teammate Florian Vogel.

In the final, Litscher got an uncharacteristically slow start, allowing his teammate to take the lead. Van der Ploeg led from start to finish, with Litscher striving to overtake him on the final climb to the finish, but just falling short.

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 2 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X - Bionic Team 3 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 4 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 6 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 7 Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike - Droessiger 8 Daniel Federspiel (Aut)

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 10 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 11 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta - Corratec 12 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Bmc Mountainbike Racing Team 13 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 14 Steven James (GBr) 15 David Collins (GBr) 16 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing

1/8 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Brian Lopes (USA) 18 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys - Evenza Team 19 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank - Giant Off-Road Team 20 Robby De Bock (Bel) 21 Michal Lami (Svk) 22 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona 23 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott - Swisspower Mtb - Racing 24 John Whittington (GBr) 25 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 26 Ben Thomas (GBr) 27 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 28 Francis Morin (Can) BH - Suntour - Peisey Vallandry 29 Dave Henderson (GBr) 30 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 31 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing DNF Milan Dolezal (Cze) GT Czech Team

Elite women

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 2 Annie Last (GBr) 3 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 4 Alexandra Engen (Swe)

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 6 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) 7 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 8 Chloe Forsman (USA)

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Katherine O'Shea (Aus) 10 Lisa Mitterbauer (Aut) Bikepark.Ch Scott 11 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Milka Trek Mtb Racing Team 12 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 13 Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice 14 Lee Craigie (GBr) 15 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) CCC Polkowice 16 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team