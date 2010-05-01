Image 1 of 5 Anneke Beerten crashed in the Final. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 5 Women's podium: Anneke Beerten, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Emmeline Ragot, Romana Labounkova. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Riders stack up in a corner. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 5 Anneke Beerten and Steffi Marth. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 Jana Horakova and Anneke Beerten. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The first round of the 2010 four cross World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium, produced a fresh face on the top step of the podium, with Jana Horakova (SKC Prostejov), who took what was only her second career victory to win the women's competition.

Sixteen women made it through qualifying to the heats, and the final four was pretty much as expected: Horakova, defending World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre), her new teammate and downhill World Champion Emmeline Ragot and Austrian Anita Molcik, the fastest qualifier.

Molcik and Beerten were fastest out of the gate for the final, but tangled in the first corner, allowing Horakova to sneak through. Molcik managed to avoid going down and took second, followed by Ragot, with Beerten, who crashed, limping home in fourth.

"I was pretty happy with my gates," said Horakova, "But I wasn't thinking that I could win. In the final, Anita cut inside, and forced me to go higher on the first corner, which was a good thing when she and Anneke bumped, because it allowed me to go through to the front."

Results

Big Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jana Horakova (Cze) 2 Anita Molcik (Aut) 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 4 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center

Small Final # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 6 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 7 Katy Curd (GBr) 2stage Factory 8 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team

1/4 Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Steffi Marth (Ger) 10 Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Rc Alpine Commencal Austria 11 Tereza Votavova (Cze) 12 Stephanie Teltscher (Ger) Dr-Gravity Union 13 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team 14 Dana Elena Schweika (Ger) 15 Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa) 16 Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 64 pts 2 Suspension Center 45 3 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 4 Agang Racing 30 5 Rocky Mountain UK 20 6 Commencal 18 7 Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 16 8 RC Alpine Commencal Austria 6 9 2Stage Factory 5 10 Thoemus Racing Team 3

World Cup standings for Individuals after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jana Horakova (Cze) 100 pts 2 Anita Molcik (Aut) 75 3 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center 50 4 Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center 40 5 Romana Labounkova (Cze) 30 6 Sarsha Huntington (Aus) 20 7 Katy Curd (GBr) 2Stage Factory 10 8 Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 5