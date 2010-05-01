Trending

Horakova wins women's four cross

World Champion Beerten crashes in final

Anneke Beerten crashed in the Final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Women's podium: Anneke Beerten, Anita Molcik, Jana Horakova, Emmeline Ragot, Romana Labounkova.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Riders stack up in a corner.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Anneke Beerten and Steffi Marth.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jana Horakova and Anneke Beerten.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The first round of the 2010 four cross World Cup in Houffalize, Belgium, produced a fresh face on the top step of the podium, with Jana Horakova (SKC Prostejov), who took what was only her second career victory to win the women's competition.

Sixteen women made it through qualifying to the heats, and the final four was pretty much as expected: Horakova, defending World Cup champion Anneke Beerten (Suspension Centre), her new teammate and downhill World Champion Emmeline Ragot and Austrian Anita Molcik, the fastest qualifier.

Molcik and Beerten were fastest out of the gate for the final, but tangled in the first corner, allowing Horakova to sneak through. Molcik managed to avoid going down and took second, followed by Ragot, with Beerten, who crashed, limping home in fourth.

"I was pretty happy with my gates," said Horakova, "But I wasn't thinking that I could win. In the final, Anita cut inside, and forced me to go higher on the first corner, which was a good thing when she and Anneke bumped, because it allowed me to go through to the front." 

Results

Big Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jana Horakova (Cze)
2Anita Molcik (Aut)
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center
4Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center

Small Final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Romana Labounkova (Cze)
6Sarsha Huntington (Aus)
7Katy Curd (GBr) 2stage Factory
8Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team

1/4 Finals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Steffi Marth (Ger)
10Helene Valerie Fruhwirth (Aut) Rc Alpine Commencal Austria
11Tereza Votavova (Cze)
12Stephanie Teltscher (Ger) Dr-Gravity Union
13Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Norco World Team
14Dana Elena Schweika (Ger)
15Eva Castro Fernandez (Spa)
16Neza Knez (Slo) Unior Tools Team

World Cup standings for Individuals after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jana Horakova (Cze)100pts
2Anita Molcik (Aut)75
3Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Suspension Center50
4Anneke Beerten (Ned) Suspension Center40
5Romana Labounkova (Cze)30
6Sarsha Huntington (Aus)20
7Katy Curd (GBr) 2Stage Factory10
8Lucia Oetjen (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team5

World Cup standings for Teams after one round
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team64pts
2Suspension Center45
3Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
4Agang Racing30
5Rocky Mountain UK20
6Commencal18
7Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team16
8RC Alpine Commencal Austria6
92Stage Factory5
10Thoemus Racing Team3

