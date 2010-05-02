Trending

Lechner claims cross country crown in Belgium

Koerber seals second, Osl takes bronze

Image 1 of 62

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) wins the Houffalize World Cup after a battle to the finish with Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru).

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) wins the Houffalize World Cup after a battle to the finish with Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 62

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was back in the mix.

Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was back in the mix.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 62

Mary McConneloug heads uphill.

Mary McConneloug heads uphill.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 62

Popular Norwegian rider Lene Byberg.

Popular Norwegian rider Lene Byberg.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 62

American rider Georgia Gould.

American rider Georgia Gould.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 62

Czech Republic representative Katerina Nash.

Czech Republic representative Katerina Nash.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 62

Canada's Catharine Pendrel.

Canada's Catharine Pendrel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 62

Willow Koerber has enjoyed a good season thus far in 2010.

Willow Koerber has enjoyed a good season thus far in 2010.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 62

Experienced Spaniard Margarita Fullana Riera climbs.

Experienced Spaniard Margarita Fullana Riera climbs.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 62

Up the steep climb at the start.

Up the steep climb at the start.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 62

Willow Koerber is the new World Cup leader.

Willow Koerber is the new World Cup leader.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 62

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher-Subaru) was confident before the race.

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher-Subaru) was confident before the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 62

World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) warms up on her trainer.

World Champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) warms up on her trainer.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 62

It rained nearly all morning, so most of the teams warmed up in their tents.

It rained nearly all morning, so most of the teams warmed up in their tents.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 62

Margarita Fullana Riera and Elisabeth Osl.

Margarita Fullana Riera and Elisabeth Osl.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 62

Julie Bresset was coming off a good showing in Britain.

Julie Bresset was coming off a good showing in Britain.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 62

Willow Koerber putting her head down and getting on with the job.

Willow Koerber putting her head down and getting on with the job.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 62

Bressett, Koerber, Lechner, Osl, Pendrel.

Bressett, Koerber, Lechner, Osl, Pendrel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 62

Eva Lechner wins her first world cup event.

Eva Lechner wins her first world cup event.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 62

A technical first climb is tackled by Lechner.

A technical first climb is tackled by Lechner.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 62

Emily Batty focuses on the road ahead.

Emily Batty focuses on the road ahead.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 62

A videographer gets up close to Emily Batty.

A videographer gets up close to Emily Batty.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 62

Heather Irmiger.

Heather Irmiger.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 62

Irina Kalentieva was in the world cup leader's jersey.

Irina Kalentieva was in the world cup leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 62

Women were keeping eyes on riders

Women were keeping eyes on riders
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 62

Catharine Pendrel.

Catharine Pendrel.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 62

Catharine Pendrel puts in a big effort.

Catharine Pendrel puts in a big effort.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 62

Eva Lechner.

Eva Lechner.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 62

Elisabeth Osl leads eventual winner Eva Lechner.

Elisabeth Osl leads eventual winner Eva Lechner.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 62

Margarita Fullana Riera.

Margarita Fullana Riera.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 31 of 62

Margarita Fullana-Riera (Massi) descends well behind her saddle.

Margarita Fullana-Riera (Massi) descends well behind her saddle.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 62

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher-Subaru) descending a technical section of course with ease

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher-Subaru) descending a technical section of course with ease
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 62

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) chases Heather Irmiger (Subaru / Gary Fisher)

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) chases Heather Irmiger (Subaru / Gary Fisher)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 62

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) chases Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes)

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) chases Mary McConneloug (Kenda / Seven / No Tubes)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 62

Geogia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rides downhill with no hands

Geogia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rides downhill with no hands
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 62

Dalby World Cup winner Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) would finish 13th today.

Dalby World Cup winner Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) would finish 13th today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 37 of 62

Lene Byberg (Specialized) on a steep descent

Lene Byberg (Specialized) on a steep descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 38 of 62

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) leads Marga Fullana (Massi) and Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher) uphill

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) leads Marga Fullana (Massi) and Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher) uphill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 39 of 62

Marielle Sanier-Guinchard (Bikepark.ch)

Marielle Sanier-Guinchard (Bikepark.ch)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 40 of 62

Riders head uphill, hoping that nobody in front of them gets off her bike.

Riders head uphill, hoping that nobody in front of them gets off her bike.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 41 of 62

Geogia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gives maximum effort on a climb.

Geogia Gould (Luna Pro Team) gives maximum effort on a climb.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 42 of 62

Lene Byberg (Specialized) was clearly not riding her best today due to a week of illness.

Lene Byberg (Specialized) was clearly not riding her best today due to a week of illness.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 43 of 62

Elite women head uphill in the cross country race at Houffalize

Elite women head uphill in the cross country race at Houffalize
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 44 of 62

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher-Subaru) probably did not realize that she just took the World Cup series lead with her second place finish

Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher-Subaru) probably did not realize that she just took the World Cup series lead with her second place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 45 of 62

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) was very proud of her third place finish.

Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) was very proud of her third place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 46 of 62

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) on her way to her first World Cup win .

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) on her way to her first World Cup win .
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 47 of 62

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) climbs at Houffalize.

Mary McConneloug (Kenda-Seven-No Tubes) climbs at Houffalize.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 48 of 62

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) did not get a very good start today.

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) did not get a very good start today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 49 of 62

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) wisely chose to run this section of course.

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) wisely chose to run this section of course.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 50 of 62

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) eyes a descent.

Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) eyes a descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 51 of 62

Anna Szafraniec (JBG-2 Pro MTB)

Anna Szafraniec (JBG-2 Pro MTB)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 52 of 62

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon)

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 53 of 62

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) was bleeding from the knee.

Emily Batty (Trek World Racing) was bleeding from the knee.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 54 of 62

Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) obviously had crashed

Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour) obviously had crashed
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 55 of 62

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rides herself into the top 10.

Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rides herself into the top 10.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 56 of 62

Cecile Ravanel (LaPierre International) leads the peloton up the pave.

Cecile Ravanel (LaPierre International) leads the peloton up the pave.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 57 of 62

Lene Byberg (Specialized) normally has a good start but not today.

Lene Byberg (Specialized) normally has a good start but not today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 58 of 62

Women on the road climb at the Houffalize World Cup.

Women on the road climb at the Houffalize World Cup.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 59 of 62

Women's peleton heads up the road climb used in Bastogne-Liege road race

Women's peleton heads up the road climb used in Bastogne-Liege road race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 60 of 62

Margarita Fullana-Riera (Massi) climbing

Margarita Fullana-Riera (Massi) climbing
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 61 of 62

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Suditrol) leads Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Suditrol) leads Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 62 of 62

Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher) - first American to lead the World Cup since Alison Dunlap in 2002 .

Willow Koerber (Subaru / Gary Fisher) - first American to lead the World Cup since Alison Dunlap in 2002 .
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) became the first Italian woman to win a World Cup since Annabella Stropparo in 2002, with her victory in Houffalize. American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher), with her back-to-back second places, became the first American since Alison Dunlap to claim the World Cup leader's jersey (also in 2002).

The women's four-lap race (plus a start loop) split up quickly, with Lechner, Koerber, 2009 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) and defending Houffalize champion Marga Fullana (Massi Team) moving to the front.

Lechner fell off the pace mid-race with a flat tire, but quickly rejoined the leaders, and then charged off the front, with only Koerber able to match her pace. On the last lap, Koerber touched wheels with Lechner and had to stop and put her foot down, allowing Lechner to open a gap she held to the finish line. The American came in second, followed by Osl, and then the leading Under-23 rider, Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour).

"Mentally, I had a problem last week which held me back," Lechner explained. "But I was able to 'reset' myself during this week, and I came into this race at the top both mentally and physically. This win is incredible, maybe the biggest I have ever had."

"It was my own fault," said Koerber, who equalled her best World Cup showing from a week earlier at Dalby Forest with her second place. "We were so close, going back and forth, but when I was following her on the final climb my front wheel touched her back wheel, and I had to stop and put my foot down. She gained a few seconds on me there, and that was it."

Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) also had a strong start, riding with the leaders in the early going. But she suffered a flat late in the start loop, losing over 30 places and eventually abandoning.

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), the World Champion and winner of round one, fell to third overall after struggling to finish 13th at Houffalize, a victim of "dead legs".

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol1:40:30
2Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:05
3Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team0:00:36
4Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour0:01:50
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team0:02:32
6Esther Süss (Swi)0:03:29
7Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team0:03:35
8Katrin Leumann (Swi)0:03:38
9Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
10Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing0:04:01
11Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team0:04:45
12Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International0:05:22
13Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team0:05:51
14Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:05:54
15Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea0:06:03
16Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:06:16
17Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott0:06:21
18Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher0:06:48
19Hanna Klein (Ger)0:07:09
20Rosara Joseph (NZl)0:07:34
21Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol0:08:20
22Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team0:08:23
23Mary McConneloug (USA)0:08:25
24Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)0:09:32
25Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:09:47
26Alexandra Engen* (Swe)0:10:16
27Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)0:10:32
28Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing0:10:42
29Annika Langvad (Den)0:10:49
30Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team0:10:51
31Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)0:10:52
32Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:11:10
33Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour0:11:21
34Mical Dyck (Can)0:11:31
35Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)0:11:35
36Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee0:11:56
37Rie Katayama (Jpn)0:12:04
38Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC0:12:16
39Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:12:32
40Janka Stevkova (Svk)0:12:38
41Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo0:13:02
42Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice0:14:48
43Annie Last* (GBr)0:15:07
44Nicola Leary (NZl)0:15:12
45Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)0:15:26
46Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)0:15:28
47Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)0:15:37
48Vera Andreeva* (Rus)0:15:43
49Catherine Vipond (Can)0:16:17
50Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team0:16:22
51Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)0:16:28
52Ivonne Kraft (Ger)0:16:56
53Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour0:17:06
54Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:17:13
55Judith Pollinger* (Ita)0:17:24
56Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:17:27
57Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
58Daniela Veronesi (SMr)0:17:37
59Camille Devi* (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane0:17:43
60Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:17:45
61Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:18:12
62Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)0:19:02
63Amanda Sin (Can)0:19:10
64Noga Korem* (Isr)
65Kate Potter (Aus)0:20:11
66Lorraine Truong* (Swi)0:20:12
67Tatjana Dold (Ger)0:20:37
68Viktoria Sultanova* (Ukr)
69Julie Krasniak* (Fra)0:20:43
70Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)0:21:27
71Sandra Walter (Can)0:21:30
72Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:21:55
73Lily Matthews* (GBr)0:22:57
74Kseniya Kirillova* (Rus)0:22:59
75Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi)-1 lap
76Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team
77Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
78Serena Calvetti* (Ita)
79Karin Groen (Ned)
80Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
81Karen Brouwer* (Ned)
82Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
83Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
84Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
85Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
86Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
87Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
88Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
89Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
90Jennifer Sagesser* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
91Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa) Conor - Forallac
92Cindy Montambault (Can)
93Martina Giovanniello* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
94Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) GT Czech Team
95Karine Travaillaud (Can)
96Catherine Lohri (Swi)-2 laps
97Lenka Bulisova* (Cze)
98Inbar Ronen (Isr)
99Mirre Stallen (Ned)
100Irina Slobodyan* (Ukr)
101Melanie Palframan* (RSA)
102Rebecca Henderson* (Aus)
103Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
104Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)
105Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
106Gabriella Modos (Hun)-3 laps
107Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
DNFBarbara Benko* (Hun)
DNFMagdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFLaura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
DNFRozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
DNFMarie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
DNFNina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
DNFAleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
DNFEvelyn Staffler (Ita)
DNFPetra Mermans (Bel)
DNFKiona Harbers (Ned)
DNFArielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned)
DNFMona Eiberweiser* (Ger) Central Pro Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team67pts
2Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol50
3Subaru-Gary Fisher48
4Central Pro Team41
5BH-Suntour30
6Massi Team24
7Specialized Factory Racing21
8JBG-2 Professional MTB Team20
9Lapierre International19
10Topeak Ergon Racing Team18
11MBK Orbea16
12Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team15
13Bikepark.ch Scott14
14CCC Polkowice6
15Trek World Racing3
16Giant Swiss Team1

World Cup individual standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher400pts
2Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol335
3Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team330
4Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour290
5Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team270
6Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team260
7Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team240
8Katrin Leumann (Swi)230
9Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team228
10Esther Süss (Swi)204
11Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing190
12Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher170
13Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team154
14Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice146
15Mary Mcconneloug (USA)138
16Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott138
17Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol134
18Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea128
19Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing126
20Rosara Joseph (NZl)122
21Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International121
22Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team120
23Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team114
24Hanna Klein (Ger)114
25Alexandra Engen* (Swe)112
26Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain110
27Annika Langvad (Den)110
28Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)106
29Annie Last* (GBr)93
30Anna Villar Argente (Spa)89
31Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee84
32Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team74
33Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour74
34Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team73
35Rie Katayama (Jpn)72
36Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)68
37Janka Stevkova (Svk)66
38Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team62
39Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)58
40Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)54
41Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)52
42Nicola Leary (NZl)52
43Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo50
44Ivonne Kraft (Ger)46
45Catherine Vipond (Can)45
46Amanda Sin (Can)44
47Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice44
48Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour42
49Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)42
50Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC41
51Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott41
52Mical Dyck (Can)38
53Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team38
54Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)36
55Barbara Benko* (Hun)32
56Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour31
57Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo25
58Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)22
59Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)21
60Vera Andreeva* (Rus)20
61Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)17
62Lily Matthews* (GBr)17
63Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC17
64Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team14
65Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea14
66Judith Pollinger* (Ita)13
67Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team13
68Melanie Spath (Ger)12
69Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team11
70Daniela Veronesi (SMr)10
71Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team10
72Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane9
73Mirre Stallen (Ned)8

World Cup team standings after two rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luna Pro Team155pts
2Subaru-Gary Fisher105
3Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol82
4Central Pro Team59
5Topeak Ergon Racing Team58
6BH-Suntour58
7Specialized Factory Racing42
8JBG-2 Professional MTB Team30
9Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team29
10CCC Polkowice26
11Bikepark.ch Scott25
12Massi Team24
13Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain23
14MBK Orbea20
15Lapierre International19
16Trek World Racing19
17Team Merida Combee3
18Giant Swiss Team1

 

Latest on Cyclingnews