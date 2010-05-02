Image 1 of 62 Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) wins the Houffalize World Cup after a battle to the finish with Willow Koerber (Gary Fisher/Subaru). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 62 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa was back in the mix. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 62 Mary McConneloug heads uphill. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 62 Popular Norwegian rider Lene Byberg. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 62 American rider Georgia Gould. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 62 Czech Republic representative Katerina Nash. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 62 Canada's Catharine Pendrel. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 62 Willow Koerber has enjoyed a good season thus far in 2010. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 62 Experienced Spaniard Margarita Fullana Riera climbs. Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) became the first Italian woman to win a World Cup since Annabella Stropparo in 2002, with her victory in Houffalize. American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher), with her back-to-back second places, became the first American since Alison Dunlap to claim the World Cup leader's jersey (also in 2002).

The women's four-lap race (plus a start loop) split up quickly, with Lechner, Koerber, 2009 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) and defending Houffalize champion Marga Fullana (Massi Team) moving to the front.

Lechner fell off the pace mid-race with a flat tire, but quickly rejoined the leaders, and then charged off the front, with only Koerber able to match her pace. On the last lap, Koerber touched wheels with Lechner and had to stop and put her foot down, allowing Lechner to open a gap she held to the finish line. The American came in second, followed by Osl, and then the leading Under-23 rider, Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour).

"Mentally, I had a problem last week which held me back," Lechner explained. "But I was able to 'reset' myself during this week, and I came into this race at the top both mentally and physically. This win is incredible, maybe the biggest I have ever had."

"It was my own fault," said Koerber, who equalled her best World Cup showing from a week earlier at Dalby Forest with her second place. "We were so close, going back and forth, but when I was following her on the final climb my front wheel touched her back wheel, and I had to stop and put my foot down. She gained a few seconds on me there, and that was it."

Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) also had a strong start, riding with the leaders in the early going. But she suffered a flat late in the start loop, losing over 30 places and eventually abandoning.

Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), the World Champion and winner of round one, fell to third overall after struggling to finish 13th at Houffalize, a victim of "dead legs".

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 1:40:30 2 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:05 3 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 0:00:36 4 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:01:50 5 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 0:02:32 6 Esther Süss (Swi) 0:03:29 7 Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team 0:03:35 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 0:03:38 9 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 10 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 0:04:01 11 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:04:45 12 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:05:22 13 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:05:51 14 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:05:54 15 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 0:06:03 16 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:06:16 17 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 0:06:21 18 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:06:48 19 Hanna Klein (Ger) 0:07:09 20 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 0:07:34 21 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 0:08:20 22 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 0:08:23 23 Mary McConneloug (USA) 0:08:25 24 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 0:09:32 25 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:09:47 26 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 0:10:16 27 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 0:10:32 28 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 0:10:42 29 Annika Langvad (Den) 0:10:49 30 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:10:51 31 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 0:10:52 32 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:11:10 33 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:11:21 34 Mical Dyck (Can) 0:11:31 35 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 0:11:35 36 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:11:56 37 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 0:12:04 38 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 0:12:16 39 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 0:12:32 40 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 0:12:38 41 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:13:02 42 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 0:14:48 43 Annie Last* (GBr) 0:15:07 44 Nicola Leary (NZl) 0:15:12 45 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 0:15:26 46 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 0:15:28 47 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 0:15:37 48 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 0:15:43 49 Catherine Vipond (Can) 0:16:17 50 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:16:22 51 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 0:16:28 52 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 0:16:56 53 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:17:06 54 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:17:13 55 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 0:17:24 56 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott 0:17:27 57 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 58 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 0:17:37 59 Camille Devi* (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane 0:17:43 60 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 0:17:45 61 Nataliya Krompets (Ukr) 0:18:12 62 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 0:19:02 63 Amanda Sin (Can) 0:19:10 64 Noga Korem* (Isr) 65 Kate Potter (Aus) 0:20:11 66 Lorraine Truong* (Swi) 0:20:12 67 Tatjana Dold (Ger) 0:20:37 68 Viktoria Sultanova* (Ukr) 69 Julie Krasniak* (Fra) 0:20:43 70 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 0:21:27 71 Sandra Walter (Can) 0:21:30 72 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 0:21:55 73 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 0:22:57 74 Kseniya Kirillova* (Rus) 0:22:59 75 Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi) -1 lap 76 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team 77 Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 78 Serena Calvetti* (Ita) 79 Karin Groen (Ned) 80 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC 81 Karen Brouwer* (Ned) 82 Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 83 Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. 84 Oksana Rybakova (Rus) 85 Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team 86 Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 87 Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco 88 Nicoletta De Jager (Ned) 89 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 90 Jennifer Sagesser* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 91 Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa) Conor - Forallac 92 Cindy Montambault (Can) 93 Martina Giovanniello* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 94 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) GT Czech Team 95 Karine Travaillaud (Can) 96 Catherine Lohri (Swi) -2 laps 97 Lenka Bulisova* (Cze) 98 Inbar Ronen (Isr) 99 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 100 Irina Slobodyan* (Ukr) 101 Melanie Palframan* (RSA) 102 Rebecca Henderson* (Aus) 103 Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 104 Ingrid Bosscha (Ned) 105 Elisabeth Mottet (Bel) 106 Gabriella Modos (Hun) -3 laps 107 Alba Larragoiti (Mex) DNF Barbara Benko* (Hun) DNF Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour DNF Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee DNF Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain DNF Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea DNF Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice DNF Evelyn Staffler (Ita) DNF Petra Mermans (Bel) DNF Kiona Harbers (Ned) DNF Arielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned) DNF Mona Eiberweiser* (Ger) Central Pro Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luna Pro Team 67 pts 2 Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 50 3 Subaru-Gary Fisher 48 4 Central Pro Team 41 5 BH-Suntour 30 6 Massi Team 24 7 Specialized Factory Racing 21 8 JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 20 9 Lapierre International 19 10 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 18 11 MBK Orbea 16 12 Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 15 13 Bikepark.ch Scott 14 14 CCC Polkowice 6 15 Trek World Racing 3 16 Giant Swiss Team 1

World Cup individual standings after two rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 400 pts 2 Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 335 3 Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 330 4 Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour 290 5 Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team 270 6 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 260 7 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team 240 8 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 230 9 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 228 10 Esther Süss (Swi) 204 11 Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing 190 12 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 170 13 Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 154 14 Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice 146 15 Mary Mcconneloug (USA) 138 16 Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 138 17 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol 134 18 Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea 128 19 Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing 126 20 Rosara Joseph (NZl) 122 21 Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 121 22 Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team 120 23 Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 114 24 Hanna Klein (Ger) 114 25 Alexandra Engen* (Swe) 112 26 Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 110 27 Annika Langvad (Den) 110 28 Fanny Bourdon* (Fra) 106 29 Annie Last* (GBr) 93 30 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) 89 31 Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee 84 32 Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 74 33 Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour 74 34 Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 73 35 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 72 36 Monique Pua Sawicki (USA) 68 37 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 66 38 Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team 62 39 Coralie Redelsperger (Fra) 58 40 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 54 41 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 52 42 Nicola Leary (NZl) 52 43 Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 50 44 Ivonne Kraft (Ger) 46 45 Catherine Vipond (Can) 45 46 Amanda Sin (Can) 44 47 Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice 44 48 Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour 42 49 Eszter Erdelyi (Hun) 42 50 Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC 41 51 Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott 41 52 Mical Dyck (Can) 38 53 Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 38 54 Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi) 36 55 Barbara Benko* (Hun) 32 56 Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour 31 57 Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 25 58 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 22 59 Maaike Polspoel* (Bel) 21 60 Vera Andreeva* (Rus) 20 61 Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus) 17 62 Lily Matthews* (GBr) 17 63 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC 17 64 Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team 14 65 Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea 14 66 Judith Pollinger* (Ita) 13 67 Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team 13 68 Melanie Spath (Ger) 12 69 Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team 11 70 Daniela Veronesi (SMr) 10 71 Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team 10 72 Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane 9 73 Mirre Stallen (Ned) 8