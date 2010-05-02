Lechner claims cross country crown in Belgium
Koerber seals second, Osl takes bronze
Eva Lechner (Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol) became the first Italian woman to win a World Cup since Annabella Stropparo in 2002, with her victory in Houffalize. American Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher), with her back-to-back second places, became the first American since Alison Dunlap to claim the World Cup leader's jersey (also in 2002).
The women's four-lap race (plus a start loop) split up quickly, with Lechner, Koerber, 2009 World Cup champion Elisabeth Osl (Central Pro) and defending Houffalize champion Marga Fullana (Massi Team) moving to the front.
Lechner fell off the pace mid-race with a flat tire, but quickly rejoined the leaders, and then charged off the front, with only Koerber able to match her pace. On the last lap, Koerber touched wheels with Lechner and had to stop and put her foot down, allowing Lechner to open a gap she held to the finish line. The American came in second, followed by Osl, and then the leading Under-23 rider, Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour).
"Mentally, I had a problem last week which held me back," Lechner explained. "But I was able to 'reset' myself during this week, and I came into this race at the top both mentally and physically. This win is incredible, maybe the biggest I have ever had."
"It was my own fault," said Koerber, who equalled her best World Cup showing from a week earlier at Dalby Forest with her second place. "We were so close, going back and forth, but when I was following her on the final climb my front wheel touched her back wheel, and I had to stop and put my foot down. She gained a few seconds on me there, and that was it."
Marie-Hélène Premont (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) also had a strong start, riding with the leaders in the early going. But she suffered a flat late in the start loop, losing over 30 places and eventually abandoning.
Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon), the World Champion and winner of round one, fell to third overall after struggling to finish 13th at Houffalize, a victim of "dead legs".
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|1:40:30
|2
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:05
|3
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:01:50
|5
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:32
|6
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|0:03:29
|7
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
|0:03:35
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|0:03:38
|9
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|10
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:04:01
|11
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:04:45
|12
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:05:22
|13
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:05:51
|14
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:05:54
|15
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|0:06:03
|16
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:06:16
|17
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|0:06:21
|18
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:06:48
|19
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|0:07:09
|20
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|0:07:34
|21
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|0:08:20
|22
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|0:08:23
|23
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:08:25
|24
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|0:09:32
|25
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:09:47
|26
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|0:10:16
|27
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|0:10:32
|28
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|0:10:42
|29
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:10:49
|30
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:10:51
|31
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|0:10:52
|32
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:11:10
|33
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:11:21
|34
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|0:11:31
|35
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|0:11:35
|36
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:11:56
|37
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|0:12:04
|38
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|0:12:16
|39
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:12:32
|40
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|0:12:38
|41
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:13:02
|42
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|0:14:48
|43
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|0:15:07
|44
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|0:15:12
|45
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|0:15:26
|46
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|0:15:28
|47
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|0:15:37
|48
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|0:15:43
|49
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|0:16:17
|50
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:16:22
|51
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|0:16:28
|52
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|0:16:56
|53
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:17:06
|54
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:17:13
|55
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|0:17:24
|56
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:17:27
|57
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|58
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|0:17:37
|59
|Camille Devi* (Fra) ASPTT Definitive Gitane
|0:17:43
|60
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|0:17:45
|61
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:18:12
|62
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|0:19:02
|63
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|0:19:10
|64
|Noga Korem* (Isr)
|65
|Kate Potter (Aus)
|0:20:11
|66
|Lorraine Truong* (Swi)
|0:20:12
|67
|Tatjana Dold (Ger)
|0:20:37
|68
|Viktoria Sultanova* (Ukr)
|69
|Julie Krasniak* (Fra)
|0:20:43
|70
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|0:21:27
|71
|Sandra Walter (Can)
|0:21:30
|72
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:21:55
|73
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|0:22:57
|74
|Kseniya Kirillova* (Rus)
|0:22:59
|75
|Nicole Hanselmann* (Swi)
|-1 lap
|76
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized Mtb Team
|77
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|78
|Serena Calvetti* (Ita)
|79
|Karin Groen (Ned)
|80
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|81
|Karen Brouwer* (Ned)
|82
|Katherine O'Shea (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|83
|Anna Oberparleiter* (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|84
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|85
|Lucie Vesela (Cze) GT Czech Team
|86
|Joanna Wall (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|87
|Githa Michiels (Bel) Team Saeco
|88
|Nicoletta De Jager (Ned)
|89
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|90
|Jennifer Sagesser* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|91
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa) Conor - Forallac
|92
|Cindy Montambault (Can)
|93
|Martina Giovanniello* (Ita) Team Cbe Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|94
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) GT Czech Team
|95
|Karine Travaillaud (Can)
|96
|Catherine Lohri (Swi)
|-2 laps
|97
|Lenka Bulisova* (Cze)
|98
|Inbar Ronen (Isr)
|99
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|100
|Irina Slobodyan* (Ukr)
|101
|Melanie Palframan* (RSA)
|102
|Rebecca Henderson* (Aus)
|103
|Alla Boyko* (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team
|104
|Ingrid Bosscha (Ned)
|105
|Elisabeth Mottet (Bel)
|106
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|-3 laps
|107
|Alba Larragoiti (Mex)
|DNF
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|DNF
|Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|DNF
|Rozanne Slik* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|DNF
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|DNF
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|DNF
|Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|DNF
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita)
|DNF
|Petra Mermans (Bel)
|DNF
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|DNF
|Arielle Boek - Van Meurs (Ned)
|DNF
|Mona Eiberweiser* (Ger) Central Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|67
|pts
|2
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|50
|3
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|48
|4
|Central Pro Team
|41
|5
|BH-Suntour
|30
|6
|Massi Team
|24
|7
|Specialized Factory Racing
|21
|8
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|20
|9
|Lapierre International
|19
|10
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|18
|11
|MBK Orbea
|16
|12
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|15
|13
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|14
|14
|CCC Polkowice
|6
|15
|Trek World Racing
|3
|16
|Giant Swiss Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willow Koerber (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|400
|pts
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|335
|3
|Irina Kalentieva (Rus) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|330
|4
|Julie Bresset* (Fra) BH-Suntour
|290
|5
|Catharine Pendrel (Can) Luna Pro Team
|270
|6
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|260
|7
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Central Pro Team
|240
|8
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|230
|9
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|228
|10
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|204
|11
|Lene Byberg (Nor) Specialized Factory Racing
|190
|12
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|170
|13
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|154
|14
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|146
|15
|Mary Mcconneloug (USA)
|138
|16
|Marielle Saner-Guinchard (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|138
|17
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|134
|18
|Tanja Zakelj* (Slo) MBK Orbea
|128
|19
|Emily Batty* (Can) Trek World Racing
|126
|20
|Rosara Joseph (NZl)
|122
|21
|Cécile Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|121
|22
|Margarita Fullana Riera (Spa) Massi Team
|120
|23
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|114
|24
|Hanna Klein (Ger)
|114
|25
|Alexandra Engen* (Swe)
|112
|26
|Marie-Helene Premont (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|110
|27
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|110
|28
|Fanny Bourdon* (Fra)
|106
|29
|Annie Last* (GBr)
|93
|30
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|89
|31
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|84
|32
|Blaza Klemencic (Slo) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|74
|33
|Caroline Mani (Fra) BH-Suntour
|74
|34
|Sarah Koba (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|73
|35
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|72
|36
|Monique Pua Sawicki (USA)
|68
|37
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|66
|38
|Anja Gradl (Ger) Central Pro Team
|62
|39
|Coralie Redelsperger (Fra)
|58
|40
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|54
|41
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|52
|42
|Nicola Leary (NZl)
|52
|43
|Tereza Hurikova (Cze) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|50
|44
|Ivonne Kraft (Ger)
|46
|45
|Catherine Vipond (Can)
|45
|46
|Amanda Sin (Can)
|44
|47
|Paula Gorycka* (Pol) CCC Polkowice
|44
|48
|Laura Metzler (Fra) BH-Suntour
|42
|49
|Eszter Erdelyi (Hun)
|42
|50
|Maria Osl (Aut) Fischer-BMC
|41
|51
|Virginie Pointet* (Swi) Bikepark.ch Scott
|41
|52
|Mical Dyck (Can)
|38
|53
|Adelheid Morath (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|38
|54
|Kathrin Stirnemann* (Swi)
|36
|55
|Barbara Benko* (Hun)
|32
|56
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra) BH-Suntour
|31
|57
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|25
|58
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|22
|59
|Maaike Polspoel* (Bel)
|21
|60
|Vera Andreeva* (Rus)
|20
|61
|Ekaterina Anoshina* (Rus)
|17
|62
|Lily Matthews* (GBr)
|17
|63
|Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer-BMC
|17
|64
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|14
|65
|Nina Homovec (Slo) MBK Orbea
|14
|66
|Judith Pollinger* (Ita)
|13
|67
|Anne Terpstra* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|13
|68
|Melanie Spath (Ger)
|12
|69
|Carina Ketonen (Fin) VZW Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|11
|70
|Daniela Veronesi (SMr)
|10
|71
|Monique Zeldenrust (Ned) Giant Swiss Team
|10
|72
|Camille Devi* (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|9
|73
|Mirre Stallen (Ned)
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luna Pro Team
|155
|pts
|2
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|105
|3
|Colnago Arreghini Sudtirol
|82
|4
|Central Pro Team
|59
|5
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|58
|6
|BH-Suntour
|58
|7
|Specialized Factory Racing
|42
|8
|JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|30
|9
|Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|29
|10
|CCC Polkowice
|26
|11
|Bikepark.ch Scott
|25
|12
|Massi Team
|24
|13
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|23
|14
|MBK Orbea
|20
|15
|Lapierre International
|19
|16
|Trek World Racing
|19
|17
|Team Merida Combee
|3
|18
|Giant Swiss Team
|1
