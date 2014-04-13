Trending

Sarrou wins under 23 cross country World Cup in Pietermaritzburg

Van der Heijden takes second ahead of Ferguson in third

BH-Suntour-KMC's Jordan Sarrou claims his victory in the under 23 men's cross country in Pietermaritzburg

BH-Suntour-KMC's Jordan Sarrou claims his victory in the under 23 men's cross country in Pietermaritzburg
(Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media)
The start of the U23 men's race in Pietermaritzburg

The start of the U23 men's race in Pietermaritzburg
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Victor Koretzky (BH-Suntour-KMC) was the early leader until he broke his chain

Victor Koretzky (BH-Suntour-KMC) was the early leader until he broke his chain
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Grant Ferguson (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team)

Grant Ferguson (Betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC)

Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC)

Jordan Sarrou (BH-Suntour-KMC)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
U23 men's Pietermaritzburg World Cup podium: Michiel van der Heijden, Jordan Sarrou, Grant Ferguson

U23 men's Pietermaritzburg World Cup podium: Michiel van der Heijden, Jordan Sarrou, Grant Ferguson
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Cannondale Factory Racing's Anton Cooper was the quickest out the blocks to claim the hole shot but it was soon the BH-Suntour-KMC's duo of Jordan Sarrou and Victor Koretzky who surged to the front and went about setting a blistering pace.

Disaster struck Koretzky early in the second lap though as he broke his chain, ending his title hopes and leaving it up to Sarrou to fly the team's flag. And fly it he did.

"I'm very happy to have won the first World Cup of the year and to take the leader's jersey!" said Sarrou afterwards. "I went into the lead right in the beginning and I didn't let it go for the rest of the race!

"The course is even better than it was for the World Champs last year. It was very technical and with it being as warm as it was, I'm very happy I felt so good and could get the win."

Giant Pro XC's Michiel van der Heijden recovered from a poor start to finish in second place while betch.nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team's Grant Ferguson claimed his maiden World Cup podium as he claimed third.

The host nation's flag also billowed proudly in the dusty breeze after Trek Racing South Africa's James Reid got the better of Cooper in the final few hundred meters to finish fourth, equaling his 2012 PMB World Cup result.

"It's nice to be up where I was two years ago," said Reid. "I've always believed I've had that kind of shape but it's taken a full two years to get back up to where I was when I last got a fourth in Maritzburg.

"I'm going well at the moment but I took a bit of a knock when I went to the States recently and had my eyes opened to just how fast I actually needed to be so I came and really put my head down and worked hard in the build up to the World Cup."

Slow off the mark meant Reid's top three hopes were dashed early on but the local lad was still happy with the final outcome.

"Today was good. I had a poor start and was slightly off the lead group in the first few minutes which meant it was kind of decided up front already. So I got locked into a bit of a ding-dong battle with (Anton) Cooper.

"It was a tough position to be in because had I tried to go after third I may have gifted fifth a free ride with me.

"Anton and I ended up going a similar speed for much of the middle part of the race before tactics came into play in the last lap. Cooper had been getting quicker little by little so on the last lap I decided just to go for it and fortunately he couldn't stay with me.

"I'm stoked to get the World Cup season off to a good start. Stoked to be in the top five, podium would have been nice but I'll take it!"

Reid also showed his appreciation of the support he received from the home crowd at Cascades.

"I grew up about 20 minutes away from here so there were a lot of old friends here and the Maritzburg crowd really helped me enormously.

"It's also really good for the South African public to see that we do have the cross country potential here in SA," Reid concluded.

Full Results

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC1:22:58
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team0:00:58
3Grant Ferguson (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:01:22
4James Reid (RSA)0:02:00
5Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing0:02:27
6Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC0:02:52
7Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team0:03:23
8Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team0:04:26
9Julien Trarieux (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:05:37
10Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing0:06:12
11Cameron Ivory (Aus)0:06:21
12Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team0:06:36
13Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA0:06:43
14Martin Frey (Ger)0:06:49
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team0:07:05
16Iain Paton (GBr)0:07:31
17Michael Crosbie (Aus)0:07:34
18Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team0:08:13
19Arno Du Toit (RSA)0:08:21
20Ben Forbes (Aus)0:08:48
21Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Team Lillehammer Powered By Sport1 & Scott0:10:10
22Gert Heyns (RSA)0:10:23
23Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:10:55
24Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:11:43
25Krystof Bogar (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team0:12:00
26Christian Pfäffle (Ger)0:12:43
27Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer-BMC0:13:26
28Jason Meaton (RSA)0:13:38
-1lapDylan Rebello (RSA)
-1lapCallan Deacon (RSA)
-1lapBengareth Roff (GBr) Orange Monkey Pro Team
-1lapPaul Rodenbach (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
-1lapWilliam Mokgopo (RSA)
-2lapsTim Wilkins (RSA)
-2lapsFrantisek Lami (Svk)
-2lapsFabian Costa (Aut)
-3lapsTseko Shelile LES19940531 Ace - The Sufferfest - Lesotho MTB Team
DNFJeff Luyten (Bel) Versluys Team
DNFBrendon Davids (RSA)
DNFTravis Walker (RSA) Kargo Pro MTB Team
DNFKenta Gallagher (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team
DNFSteven James (GBr)

Under 23 men World Cup standings after round 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Sarrou (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC90pts
2Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) Giant Pro XC Team70
3Grant Ferguson (GBr) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team60
4James Reid (RSA)50
5Anton Cooper (NZl) Cannondale Factory Racing40
6Victor Koretzky (Fra) BH-Suntour-KMC35
7Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) MMR Bikes Pro Team30
8Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team27
9Julien Trarieux (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team24
10Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing22
11Cameron Ivory (Aus)20
12Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team18
13Peteris Janevics (Lat) DPA16
14Martin Frey (Ger)14
15Jan Vastl (Cze) Ceska Sporitelna Specialized Junior MTB Team12
16Iain Paton (GBr)10
17Michael Crosbie (Aus)9
18Gregor Raggl (Aut) Ötztal Scott Racing Team8
19Arno Du Toit (RSA)7
20Ben Forbes (Aus)6
21Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor) Team Lillehammer Powered By Sport1 & Scott5
22Gert Heyns (RSA)4
23Ulisse Fieschi (Swi) Fischer-BMC3
24Toki Sawada (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team2
25Krystof Bogar (Cze) Betch.Nl Superior Brentjens MTB Racing Team1

 

