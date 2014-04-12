Image 1 of 8 Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen Factory Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 8 Elite women's downhill World Cup leader Manon Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 8 Rachel Atherton (GT Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 8 Jill Kintner (Norco) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 8 Lapierre Gravity Republic star Emmeline Ragot had a nightmare of a final as she picked up an unfortunate puncture and had to settle for a disappointing fifth place during the women's downhill at the first leg of the 2014 UCI MTB World Cup (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 6 of 8 It was a tough week for GT Factory Racing Team rider and current UCI MTB Downhill World Champion Rachel Atherton who had been battling flu the whole week but still managed to ride her way to a solid second place finish (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 7 of 8 Having been the strongest rider throughout the qualifying, Madison Saracen Factory Team youngster Manon Carpenter was fully deserving for her 2014 UCI MTB World Cup win at the Cascades MTB Park on a hot Saturday afternoon. (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 8 of 8 Pietermaritzburg World Cup women's podium: L to R - Myriam Nicole, Rachel Atherton, Manon Carpenter, Jill Kintner, Emmeline Ragot (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Madison Saracen Factory Team star Manon Carpenter produced the run of the day as she powered her way to her first-ever World Cup win in the women's downhill at the first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup ahead of fellow Brit and current world champion, Rachel Atherton at the Cascades MTB Park on Saturday, ending a week of total domination of the women's downhill competition.

With a major challenger in Emmeline Ragot picking up a puncture during her run, effectively ruling her out of contention, it was always going to be a race between the two British riders and it was the young Welshwoman that was too fast for Atherton - who was battling with illness all week.

"I couldn't have asked for a better start to the season because I was really stressed coming into this race so I am just really glad that I managed to pull it off today," an elated Carpenter said.

"I was feeling good after practice yesterday and then it got really loose at the top and bits were getting blown out so I was nervous and I had a few moments so I said that I didn't want to do that in my race run but I'm just glad I got a smooth run in."

Having missed out on a chance at the world championships at the same venue last year following an unfortunate crash, Carpenter was determined to make up for that when she returned this week and she produced the performance of the weekend to claim the series leader's jersey by four seconds.

"I really like this track, I crashed at the world champs last year which I was gutted about because I thought that I had a chance so I was looking forward to coming back here and it is nice that it is the first race and a nice one to start on so I feel good for the rest of the season!" the Swansea resident said.

Having been on a drip a day before qualifying, GT Factory Racing's Rachel Atherton bit the bullet and rode to a determined second in the women's downhill final after she was a doubtful starter earlier in the week.

"I was pretty sure that I wasn't going to be able to race this weekend, the doctor here was amazing and he really sorted me out," a satisfied Atherton said. "It has been a tough fight and a long weekend but I am absolutely stoked that I could come away with second place it is beyond what I imagined I could do and it completely blew my mind!"

Atherton proved her pedigree after she battled the flu during the week and only having one day of training again proved that she is a deserved world champion after having to rely a lot on her memory of the course from the only other time she had ridden it seven months ago.

"Having missed that first day of practice and then going into the qualifying yesterday just thinking that I have to ride the track that I know what I am doing and just kind of pretend a little bit and I remembered the course so well from world champs last year so I just went out there and just had to do what I had to do!" she said.

American Jill Kintner finished third.

With her win, Carpenter became the first World Cup series leader of 2014.

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:04:34.900 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:03.908 3 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:09.118 4 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 0:00:09.728 5 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:00:09.739 6 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:13.122 7 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing 0:00:17.362 8 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:17.477 9 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 0:00:23.194 10 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:26.050 11 Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 0:00:40.820 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 0:00:46.189 13 Diana Marggraff (Ecu) 0:00:47.247 14 Steffi Marth (Ger) 0:01:02.624 15 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 0:01:03.475 DNF Jaclyn Paaso (USA)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madison Saracen Factory Team 82 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 78 3 Hutchinson UR 71 4 Specialized Racing DH 68 5 GT Factory Racing 68 6 Commencal / Riding Addiction 56 7 Santa Cruz Syndicate 47 8 Giant Factory Off-Road Team 37 9 Trek World Racing 32 10 Ms Mondraker Team 25 11 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 22 12 Fmd Racing 18 13 Gstaad-Scott 18 14 Evil Vengeance Tour 16 15 Unior Tools Team 11 16 Green To Gold Race Development 10 17 Pivot Factory DH Team 9 18 Kona Factory Team 6 19 Devinci Global Racing 2

Elite women World Cup standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 250 pts 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 200 3 Jill Kintner (USA) 165 4 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 140 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 137 6 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 115 7 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing 94 8 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 86 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 65 10 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 60 11 Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 50 12 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 50 13 Diana Marggraff (Ecu) 40 14 Steffi Marth (Ger) 35 15 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 30