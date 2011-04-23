Image 1 of 53 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 53 Vuvuzelas were used along the track and made for a very unique African vibe (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 53 Todd Wells (Specialized) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 53 Burry Stander (Specialized) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 53 Burry Stander (Specialized) was the home crowd favorite but had a bad crash (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 6 of 53 A sky diver made his way down to the race venue (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 7 of 53 Switzerland's Nino Schurter takes the opening World Cup round (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 9 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) on the podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 10 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) takes a very fast line through a technical rock garden (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 11 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) made light work of the course. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 12 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) in the UCI World Cup leader's jersey. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 13 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) was focused. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 14 of 53 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 15 of 53 Rwandan Adrien Niyonshuti (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 16 of 53 Ralph Naef (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 17 of 53 The elite men's cross country podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 18 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) rides through a rock garden. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 19 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) wins in Pietermartizburg. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 20 of 53 Namibian Marc Bass (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 21 of 53 Julien Absalon (Orbea) would eventually finish second. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 22 of 53 Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 23 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) celebrates a win in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 24 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) showed himself to be the best technical rider on Sunday as he was the fastest consistently through the rock gardens (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 25 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) on his way to a win (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 26 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) topped the elite men's cross country World Cup at the opening round (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 27 of 53 Jose Antonio Hermida was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 28 of 53 Julien Absalon (Orbea) descends through a rock garden (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 29 of 53 Julien Absalon (Orbea) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 30 of 53 Crowds lined the forest of Pietermaritzburg. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 31 of 53 A Swedish racer (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 32 of 53 World Champion Jose Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 33 of 53 Ralph Naf (Multivan Merida Biking Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 34 of 53 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 35 of 53 Christoph Sauser (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 36 of 53 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 37 of 53 Samuel Schultz (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 38 of 53 Wolfram Kurschat (Topeak Ergon Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 39 of 53 Burry Stander (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 40 of 53 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 41 of 53 Florian Vogel (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 42 of 53 Todd Wells (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 43 of 53 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Orbea) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 44 of 53 Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 45 of 53 Jos (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 46 of 53 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 47 of 53 Jos (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 48 of 53 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 49 of 53 Podium: Hermida, Absalon, Schurter, Kulhavy, Fontana (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 50 of 53 Julien Absalon (Orbea) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 51 of 53 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower Mtb-Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 52 of 53 Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) was blazing fast through the Treehouse rock garden (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 53 of 53 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The first round of the cross country UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, held in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, served notice that riders are entering the season in top form, with the elite men averaging over 20 kilometre per hour for their 31.8-kilometre race.

In the elite men's cross country race, the top three finishers in the 2010 World Cup standings finished in exactly that order, with Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) beating rival Julien Absalon (Orbea) of France by a meager 16 seconds, with Jaroslav Kulhavy (Specialized) of the Czech Republic in third at 1:07. World Champion Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida Mountain Bike Team) and Marco Aurelio Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) claimed the final two podium spots.

Constant rivals Schurter and Absalon rode away from the rest of the field, with Kulhavy only able to hold on for the first half of the race before the duo dropped him. Absalon had the power on the climbs, but it was in the all important technical sections where Schurter held the advantage.

In the Treehouse rock garden section, Schurter was noticeably smoother, and it was here on lap five of the six-lap race that the Swiss rider made his move.

"Again, it was a great fight between Julien and me," said Schurter. "We are so close, but I was a little faster in the technical section and was able to get a gap, which I could hold to the finish line. I could see that he was coming back a bit on the climbs on the last lap, but it was just enough to hold on. It is always special to win against Julien."

Schurter entered the last lap 20 seconds ahead of Absalon, a gap which shrunk to only a handful of seconds by the top of the climb before he was able to open it again to finish 16 seconds ahead.

"I expected Nino would do well," said Absalon. "This track suited him very well, and I was having trouble with the rocky section each time. On lap five, I didn't crash, but I hit a tree and lost some time. And after that, we were both going full gas, so there was no chance to catch him."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:34:50 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:00:16 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 0:01:07 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:15 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:46 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:48 7 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:01:51 8 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:01:54 9 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing 0:02:33 10 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:02:36 11 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 0:02:45 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 0:02:57 13 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:03:08 14 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:11 15 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:03:30 16 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:03:45 17 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 0:03:53 18 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing 0:04:08 19 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:04:22 20 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:04:47 21 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:05:11 22 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:05:32 23 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 0:05:36 24 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 0:05:44 25 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:05:56 26 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 0:05:59 27 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 28 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:06:06 29 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:06:14 30 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:06:34 31 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:06:53 32 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:07:06 33 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 0:07:18 34 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:07:28 35 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:07:37 36 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:07:51 37 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:07:52 38 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 0:08:08 39 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 0:08:20 40 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) 0:08:23 41 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 42 Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team 0:08:27 43 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:08:29 44 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team 45 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:08:30 46 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:08:34 47 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 48 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 0:09:02 49 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 0:09:03 50 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:09:26 51 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:09:41 52 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:09:58 53 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:07 54 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 0:10:13 55 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 56 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:22 57 Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:10:24 58 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:10:45 59 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 0:11:02 60 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:11:13 61 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:11:18 62 Rene Tann (Ger) 0:11:48 63 Simon Scheiber (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:12:03 64 Robert Mennen (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:12:20 65 Sergji Rysenko (Ukr) ISD Cycling Team 0:12:22 66 Matthias Leisling (Ger) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:12:23 67 Ben Henderson (Aus) 0:12:29 68 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:12:33 69 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:12:42 70 Adam Morka (Can) 0:13:10 71 Matthys Beukes (RSA) 0:13:41 72 Martin Loo (Est) Infotre - Bi&Esse- Leecougan 0:14:02 73 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:14:14 74 Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus) Forward-Udmurtia 0:14:25 75 Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team Newcycling 0:14:42 76 Steffen Thum (Ger) 0:14:59 77 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:15:21 78 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Torpado Surfing Shop 0:15:56 79 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) -1 lap 80 Frank Schotman (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 81 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 82 Irjan Luttenberg (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team 83 Michael Broderick (USA) Kenda/Seven/No Tubes 84 Severin Disch (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 85 Troy Wells (USA) 86 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 87 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 88 Lee Williams (GBr) 89 Bjorn Brems (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team 90 Renay Groustra (RSA) 91 Oliver Munnik (RSA) 92 Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 93 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec -2 laps 94 Ben Melt Swanepoel (RSA) 95 Alexey Medvedev (Rus) Elettroveneta-Corratec 96 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN Qhubeka 97 Matthias Waldhart (Aut) 98 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Giant Factory Off-Road Team -3 laps 99 Jelmer Jubbega (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 100 Christoph Soukup (Aut) 101 Lee John (Zim) 102 Martinus Esmeyer (RSA) 103 Christopher Wolhuter (RSA) -4 laps 104 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team DNF Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Lapierre International DNF Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team DNF Philip Buys (RSA) DNF Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team DNF Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Gt Skoda Chamonix DNF Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team DNF Brandon Stewart (RSA) DNF Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam) DNF Francois Theron (RSA) DNS Max Knox (RSA)

Elite men cross country World Cup standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 250 pts 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 200 3 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized Racing 160 4 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 150 5 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 140 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 130 7 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 120 8 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 110 9 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing 100 10 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 95 11 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Racing 90 12 Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH-Suntour-Peisey Vallandry 85 13 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Racing 80 14 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 78 15 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 76 16 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 74 17 Patrik Gallati (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 72 18 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Wildwolf-Trek Racing 70 19 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 68 20 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 66 21 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 64 22 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 62 23 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 60 24 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) 58 25 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 56 26 Martin Fanger (Swi) Giant Swiss SR-Suntour 54 27 Liam Killeen (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team 52 28 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 50 29 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team Newcycling 48 30 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 46 31 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 44 32 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 42 33 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) 40 34 Derek Zandstra (Can) 38 35 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 36 36 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 34 37 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Trek 32 38 Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) Milka Trek MTB Racing Team 30 39 Tony Longo (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 29 40 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) 28 41 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 27 42 Andras Parti (Hun) Euro One-Cube MTB Team 26 43 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) Elettroveneta-Corratec 25 44 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Versluys-Evenza Team 24 45 Jiri Friedl (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 23 46 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 22 47 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 21 48 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) 20 49 Pascal Meyer (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 19 50 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 18 51 Jiri Novak (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 17 52 Martino Fruet (Ita) 16 53 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 15 54 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek 14 55 Chris Jongewaard (Aus) 13 56 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 12 57 Marc Colom (Fra) Team Newcycling 11 58 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 10 59 Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. 9 60 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 8