Image 1 of 2 Simon Gegenheimer sprints to an eliminator win in Muensingen (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion) Image 2 of 2 Alexandra Engen on her way to winning the Muensingen eliminator (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)

The eliminator was run on Saturday, the day before the cross country, with Simon Gegenheimer and Alexandra Engen taking the men's and women's victories.

Gegenheimer, who was third at the Houffalize eliminator World Cup last weekend, was able to play his role as a favourite and took this first Bundesliga sprint race victory. Second place went to Simon Stiebjahn, who outsprinted Martin Gluth.

Alexandra Engen took the women's sprint victory in Muensingen for the fourth time in a row in front fellow Swede Jenny Rissveds, who was third in the Houffalize World cup and Katrin Leumann.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam 30 2 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 3 Martin Gluth (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 4 Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team 5 Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam 6 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team 7 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 8 Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes/Hochschwarzwald 13 9 Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 10 Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald 11 Christoffer Kvist (Swe) Borlänge Ck 12 Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 13 Davy Huygens (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team 14 Maximilian Holz (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team 15 Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / Rv Gomaringen 16 Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team 17 Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG 18 Pablo Burkhardt Marian (Ger) Team-Woba.Com 19 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 20 Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team 21 Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe) Team Allebike/Härnösand Ck 22 Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets 23 Michael Rieder (Ger) Baier - Corratec 24 Rune Hemmingsen (Den) DMK Sram 25 Lehvi Braam (Ned) National Team Holland 26 Dennis Ebert (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team 27 Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team 28 Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- Ixs Team 29 Christoph Schuldt (Ger) 1. Rv Leipzig 1990 30 Sebastian Mordmüller (Ger) Focus Rapiro-Racing 31 Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team Haico Racing 32 Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team 33 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 34 Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team DNF Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte DNF Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets