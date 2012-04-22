Gegenheimer wins eliminator
Engen fastest among the women
The eliminator was run on Saturday, the day before the cross country, with Simon Gegenheimer and Alexandra Engen taking the men's and women's victories.
Gegenheimer, who was third at the Houffalize eliminator World Cup last weekend, was able to play his role as a favourite and took this first Bundesliga sprint race victory. Second place went to Simon Stiebjahn, who outsprinted Martin Gluth.
Alexandra Engen took the women's sprint victory in Muensingen for the fourth time in a row in front fellow Swede Jenny Rissveds, who was third in the Houffalize World cup and Katrin Leumann.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam 30
|2
|Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
|3
|Martin Gluth (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|4
|Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|5
|Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam
|6
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|7
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|8
|Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes/Hochschwarzwald 13
|9
|Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|10
|Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald
|11
|Christoffer Kvist (Swe) Borlänge Ck
|12
|Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
|13
|Davy Huygens (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team
|14
|Maximilian Holz (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
|15
|Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / Rv Gomaringen
|16
|Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|17
|Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG
|18
|Pablo Burkhardt Marian (Ger) Team-Woba.Com
|19
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|20
|Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team
|21
|Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe) Team Allebike/Härnösand Ck
|22
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|23
|Michael Rieder (Ger) Baier - Corratec
|24
|Rune Hemmingsen (Den) DMK Sram
|25
|Lehvi Braam (Ned) National Team Holland
|26
|Dennis Ebert (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team
|27
|Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|28
|Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- Ixs Team
|29
|Christoph Schuldt (Ger) 1. Rv Leipzig 1990
|30
|Sebastian Mordmüller (Ger) Focus Rapiro-Racing
|31
|Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team Haico Racing
|32
|Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|33
|Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
|34
|Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|DNF
|Oliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte
|DNF
|Lukas Kaufmann (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
|2
|Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Swedish National Team
|3
|Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
|4
|Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
|5
|Elisabeth Sveum (Ger) Team Crampfix Nakamura
|6
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|7
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
|8
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team
|9
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
|10
|Julia Thaler (Ger) Rsv Garching
|11
|Lena Hauser (Ger) Team Weiss Automotive Sc Oppenau
|12
|Annika Langvad (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
|13
|Saskia Hauser (Ger) Team Weiss Automotive Sc Oppenau
|14
|Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Tsv Niederstaufen
|15
|Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racingteam
|16
|Lena Wehrle (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald
|17
|Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De
|18
|Ida Olsson (Swe) Mölndals Ck
|19
|Chiara Eberle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
|20
|Felicia Ferner (Swe) Swedish National Team
|21
|Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus- Poison/Hochschwarzwald
|22
|Lisa Schaub (Ger) Team Hottes Bike Laden
|23
|Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) S-Kopparberg
|24
|Ina Katzmaier (Ger) Tsg Münsingen
|25
|Amelie Etzel (Ger) Tb-Neuffen
|26
|Vanessa Kurz (Ger) Tsg Radsport (Centurion Eloqia)
