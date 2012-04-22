Trending

Gegenheimer wins eliminator

Engen fastest among the women

Simon Gegenheimer sprints to an eliminator win in Muensingen

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)
Alexandra Engen on her way to winning the Muensingen eliminator

(Image credit: Marius Maasewerd/EGO-Promotion)

The eliminator was run on Saturday, the day before the cross country, with Simon Gegenheimer and Alexandra Engen taking the men's and women's victories.

Gegenheimer, who was third at the Houffalize eliminator World Cup last weekend, was able to play his role as a favourite and took this first Bundesliga sprint race victory. Second place went to Simon Stiebjahn, who outsprinted Martin Gluth.

Alexandra Engen took the women's sprint victory in Muensingen for the fourth time in a row in front fellow Swede Jenny Rissveds, who was third in the Houffalize World cup and Katrin Leumann.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simon Gegenheimer (Ger) Ultra Sports Rose Racingteam 30
2Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls
3Martin Gluth (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
4Markus Schulte-Lünzum (Ger) Focus MIG Team
5Rens De Bruijn (Ned) Feenstrabiketeam
6Wenzel Böhm-Gräber (Ger) Focus MIG Team
7Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
8Heiko Gutmann (Ger) Team Rothaus Poison-Bikes/Hochschwarzwald 13
9Julian Schelb (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
10Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Rothaus Poison Bikes/Hochschwartzwald
11Christoffer Kvist (Swe) Borlänge Ck
12Fabian Strecker (Ger) Lexware Racing Team
13Davy Huygens (Bel) Vanomobil MTB Cycling Team
14Maximilian Holz (Ger) Stevens Schubert Racing Team
15Timo Häfner (Ger) Radwerk-Racing-Team / Rv Gomaringen
16Johan Widén (Swe) Swedish National Team
17Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG
18Pablo Burkhardt Marian (Ger) Team-Woba.Com
19Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
20Emil Linde (Swe) Swedish National Team
21Tomas Kristoffersson (Swe) Team Allebike/Härnösand Ck
22Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
23Michael Rieder (Ger) Baier - Corratec
24Rune Hemmingsen (Den) DMK Sram
25Lehvi Braam (Ned) National Team Holland
26Dennis Ebert (Ned) Merida Bassa Biking Team
27Christopher Platt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
28Pascal Ketterer (Ger) Wheeler- Ixs Team
29Christoph Schuldt (Ger) 1. Rv Leipzig 1990
30Sebastian Mordmüller (Ger) Focus Rapiro-Racing
31Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team Haico Racing
32Louis Wolf (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
33Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls
34Tobias Reiser (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
DNFOliver Laudenberg (Ger) Team Merida Schulte
DNFLukas Kaufmann (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alexandra Engen (Swe) Ghost Factory Racing
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Swedish National Team
3Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing
4Mona Eiberweiser (Ger) Ghost Factory Racing
5Elisabeth Sveum (Ger) Team Crampfix Nakamura
6Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
7Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De Team
8Kajsa Snihs (Swe) Swedish National Team
9Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) Cykloteket Racing Team
10Julia Thaler (Ger) Rsv Garching
11Lena Hauser (Ger) Team Weiss Automotive Sc Oppenau
12Annika Langvad (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets
13Saskia Hauser (Ger) Team Weiss Automotive Sc Oppenau
14Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger) Tsv Niederstaufen
15Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Stevens-Factory-Racingteam
16Lena Wehrle (Ger) Rothaus-Poison/Hochschwarzwald
17Silke Schmidt (Ger) Notebooksbilliger.De
18Ida Olsson (Swe) Mölndals Ck
19Chiara Eberle (Ger) MHW-Cube-Racing-Team
20Felicia Ferner (Swe) Swedish National Team
21Hanna Klein (Ger) Rothaus- Poison/Hochschwarzwald
22Lisa Schaub (Ger) Team Hottes Bike Laden
23Caroline Fagerhill (Swe) S-Kopparberg
24Ina Katzmaier (Ger) Tsg Münsingen
25Amelie Etzel (Ger) Tb-Neuffen
26Vanessa Kurz (Ger) Tsg Radsport (Centurion Eloqia)

