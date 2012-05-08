Trending

Fontana wins MTB Alpago Trophy ahead of Kerschbaumer

Belomoyna defeats McConneloug for women's victory

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)1:29:24
2Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:00:40
3Franz Hofer (Ita)0:02:31
4Umberto Corti (Ita)0:02:50
5Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:03:47
6Tony Longo (Ita)0:03:55
7Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:04:55
8Martino Fruet (Ita)0:05:13
9Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:06:01
10Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:06:10
11Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)0:06:12
12Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:06:14
13Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:06:20
14Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:06:24
15Samuele Porro (Ita)0:07:01
16Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:08:40
17Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:09:40
18Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:09:43
19Luca Braidot (Ita)0:10:08
20Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)0:10:50
21Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:10:56
22Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)0:12:08
23Pietro Sarai (Ita)0:12:27
24Filippo Giuliani (Ita)0:12:37
25Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)0:13:05
26German Dorhmann (Arg)0:13:17
27Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:14:25
28Marco De Col (Ita)0:14:44
29Adriano Caratide (Ita)0:15:26
30Tommaso Caneva (Ita)0:15:31
31Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)0:15:52
32Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:16:03
33Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)0:16:22
34Michele Angeletti (Ita)0:18:00
35Marco Ponta (Ita)0:18:03
36Michael Pesse (Ita)0:18:54
37Simone Piccoli (Ita)0:19:47
38Andrea Cina (Ita)0:20:00
39Stefano Braidot (Ita)0:20:08
40Matteo Spinetti (Ita)0:20:16
41Matteo Olivotto (Ita)0:22:16
42Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)0:22:55
43Mirko Tessaro (Ita)0:00:07
44Claudio Cucinotta (Ita)0:00:08
45Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col)0:00:11
46Lorenzo Pigliacampo (Ita)0:00:32
47Matteo Cassoni (Ita)0:00:48
48Efrem Bonelli (Ita)0:01:22
49Tiziano Carraro (Ita)0:02:41
50Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)0:03:31
51Fabio Ongaro (Ita)0:05:42
52Gianluca Spada (Ita)0:06:17
53Gunther Huber (Ita)0:06:34
54Nicola Savi (Ita)0:06:44
55Andrea Costabello (Ita)0:07:29
56Luca Bertelli (Ita)0:08:59
57Andrea Calcagno (Ita)0:09:45

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)1:12:50
2Mary McConneloug (USA)0:01:07
3Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:04:33
4Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:05:37
5Daniela Campuzano (Mex)0:06:23
6Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:08:55
7Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:11:15
8Cornelia Schuster (Ita)0:16:47
9Deborah Soligo (Ita)0:17:17
10Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:17:30
11Marta Pastore (Ita)0:19:36
12Serena Chiavaroli (Ita)0:21:07
13Nicole Tovo (Ita)0:21:30
14Cindy Casadei (Ita)0:22:20
15Miriam Corti (Ita)
16Tamara Rucco (Ita)
17Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)

