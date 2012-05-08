Fontana wins MTB Alpago Trophy ahead of Kerschbaumer
Belomoyna defeats McConneloug for women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|1:29:24
|2
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:00:40
|3
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:02:31
|4
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:02:50
|5
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:03:47
|6
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:03:55
|7
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:04:55
|8
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:05:13
|9
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:06:01
|10
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:06:10
|11
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc)
|0:06:12
|12
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|0:06:14
|13
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:06:20
|14
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:06:24
|15
|Samuele Porro (Ita)
|0:07:01
|16
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:08:40
|17
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:09:40
|18
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:09:43
|19
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|0:10:08
|20
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|0:10:50
|21
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:10:56
|22
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|0:12:08
|23
|Pietro Sarai (Ita)
|0:12:27
|24
|Filippo Giuliani (Ita)
|0:12:37
|25
|Anton Liyubuy (Ukr)
|0:13:05
|26
|German Dorhmann (Arg)
|0:13:17
|27
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:14:25
|28
|Marco De Col (Ita)
|0:14:44
|29
|Adriano Caratide (Ita)
|0:15:26
|30
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita)
|0:15:31
|31
|Andrea Dei Tos (Ita)
|0:15:52
|32
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|0:16:03
|33
|Nicolò Ferrazzo (Ita)
|0:16:22
|34
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|0:18:00
|35
|Marco Ponta (Ita)
|0:18:03
|36
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:18:54
|37
|Simone Piccoli (Ita)
|0:19:47
|38
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|0:20:00
|39
|Stefano Braidot (Ita)
|0:20:08
|40
|Matteo Spinetti (Ita)
|0:20:16
|41
|Matteo Olivotto (Ita)
|0:22:16
|42
|Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
|0:22:55
|43
|Mirko Tessaro (Ita)
|0:00:07
|44
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita)
|0:00:08
|45
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col)
|0:00:11
|46
|Lorenzo Pigliacampo (Ita)
|0:00:32
|47
|Matteo Cassoni (Ita)
|0:00:48
|48
|Efrem Bonelli (Ita)
|0:01:22
|49
|Tiziano Carraro (Ita)
|0:02:41
|50
|Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
|0:03:31
|51
|Fabio Ongaro (Ita)
|0:05:42
|52
|Gianluca Spada (Ita)
|0:06:17
|53
|Gunther Huber (Ita)
|0:06:34
|54
|Nicola Savi (Ita)
|0:06:44
|55
|Andrea Costabello (Ita)
|0:07:29
|56
|Luca Bertelli (Ita)
|0:08:59
|57
|Andrea Calcagno (Ita)
|0:09:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|1:12:50
|2
|Mary McConneloug (USA)
|0:01:07
|3
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:04:33
|4
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:05:37
|5
|Daniela Campuzano (Mex)
|0:06:23
|6
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:08:55
|7
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:11:15
|8
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|0:16:47
|9
|Deborah Soligo (Ita)
|0:17:17
|10
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:17:30
|11
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:19:36
|12
|Serena Chiavaroli (Ita)
|0:21:07
|13
|Nicole Tovo (Ita)
|0:21:30
|14
|Cindy Casadei (Ita)
|0:22:20
|15
|Miriam Corti (Ita)
|16
|Tamara Rucco (Ita)
|17
|Marta Tereshchuk (Ukr)
