Russell Finsterwald (Gary Fisher) riding a good race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kelli Emmett (Giant) was caught in no-man's land and finished third.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) launching an attack.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Colin Cares (Kenda Felt) holding on for third place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Bryan Alders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes) leading a select group.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was the favourite today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Pro Women head out on course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Kelli Emmett (Giant) trying to maintain contact with the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Mother Nature seemed unsure what season it was.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Heather Irmiger (Gary Fisher/Subaru) leading a group.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) setting the pace.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) in perfect position behind Gould.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The four contenders led by Gould.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) hammering out of the saddle.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) wins the short track race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) makes it two wins on the day.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) on his way to victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes) spent a couple laps on the front.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Russell Finsterwald (Gary Fisher/Subaru) was all smiles.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) leading after one lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) being marked by the main contenders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A long train of racers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders on a flat fire road.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Braden Kappius (Team Cliff Bar) on a short climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) attacking the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Braden Kappius (Team Cliff Bar) riding mid-pack.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) on the attack.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Massive 14,000 foot peaks were the backdrop for the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The ranch at Nathrop was quite scenic.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
The pro men start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru).

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Riders strung out.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Katie Compton (Planet Bike) leading mid-race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) rode a tactically sound race to win the short track in Nathrop. Sid Taberlay (Sho Air/Specialized) launched multiple attacks during the race but had to settle for second place. Young Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) had the ride of the day, attacking the leaders with two laps to go, and finishing third.

The short track at the Chalk Creek event is certainly the least technical of all the courses that the pro riders will face this year. It is basically fire roads with some S-turns thrown in for fun. However, racers were treated to spectacular views of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, and near perfect weather for the event.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) led the race the first couple laps before Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes) took some determined pulls that whittled down the field to just six riders. Sid Taberlay, the Australian short track champion, unleashed some vicious attacks that eventually put Henry and Bryan Alders (Sponsome) to the rear.

While most observers expected Taberlay and Horgan-Kobelski to battle it out for the victory, nobody expected Cares to come around them both with two laps to go. Cares was clearly riding for the win but behind him were two of the most experienced racers on the planet.

"I was feeling good. The thinner the air the better for me," said Cares after the race.

"I was going to attack the same time Colin did with two laps to go. He rode a great race," said Horgan-Kobelski. "I attacked right near the start/finish with one lap to go and pushed it all the way to the end. [It was a] typical short track - you get one chance so you have to make it count."

Gould wins going away

After winning the morning's Super D race, Georgia Gould (Luna) proved to be too much for her rivals in the short track event. Katie Compton, who rode brilliantly most of the race, took second. Kelli Emmett (Giant) took fourth, riding alone for most of the race. Heather Irmiger, still recovering from a post-World Cup illness, was satisfied with her fourth place finish.

The women formed a long line early in the race behind Gould. "I pulled for the first few laps and nobody would come around me even though I sat up. So I said, 'OK I guess I am pulling.'" said Gould.

When Compton finally decided to deliver some body blows, the lead group quickly was reduced to the final four finishers. Irmiger was the first to drop off the pace, followed by Emmett. Both of them had to ride alone for the final few laps. By the end of the race, she had opened at least a 100-meter margin of victory.

"I decided to give it a go on one of the flats and a small gap opened (to Compton), so I just time trialed to the finish," said Gould. "It was hard, especially after the hard Super D effort and then just sitting around between races."

Jokingly she added, "I wanted to make sure my legs felt really bad for the race tomorrow (cross country), so I figured I'd make it as hard on myself as possible."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
2Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)
3Travis Brown (Trek)
3Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt)
4Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's)
5Bryan Alders (Sponsorme)
6Matthew Beaton (tokyo Joe's)
7Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)
8Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)
9Brad Bingham (MOOTS CYCLES)
10Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
11Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)
12Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger/Trek)
13Len Zanni (Honey Stinger/ Trek)
14Brent Steinberg (Gary Fisher 29er)
15Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt)
16Kevin Kane (Summit Velo/ Rocky Mountain/Maxxis)
17Jordan Williford (Bach Builders)
18Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)
19Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
20Jason Young (Feedback Sports)
21Greg Lewis (Directory Plus/ Trek)
22Matt Wiebe (Mafia Racing)
23Bryce Gordon (Honey Stinger/ Trek)
24Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB)
25Mike West (Maverick)
26Adam Parke (Orange Peel)
DNFJens Nielsen (Sport Systems MountainTop Cycling)
DNFJohn Nobil
DNFChad Cheeney (Durango Devo)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)
2Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda)
3Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycle)
3Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle)
4Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
5Nina Baum (Cannondale)
6Teal Stetson-Lee (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Ricky's Lucky Nuts)
7Kelley Cullen (HoneyStinger/Trek)
8Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick)
DNFSonya Bugbee (Yeti Beti)

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)
2T. Quade Jander (Team Colorado Singletrack)
3Drake Uriguen (live train race)

Cat. 1 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lars Ellefson (Maplelag / Giant)
2Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
3Tim Curry (Alpine Ortho)
4James Combs (LiveTrainRace.com)
DNFGrady James (Directory Plus/Nature's Oasis)
DNFBrian Firle (RockyMounts/Izze)

Cat. 1 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeremy Young (Trek Store Boulder)
2Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing)
3Tom Wagner
4Robb Parsons
5Joshua Cullen (Honey Stinger / Trek)
6Keith Collins (Bach Builders)
7Nick Thelen (Feedback Sports)
8Campbell Levy (Yeti/PCL)
9Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos / Taos Cyclery / Sushi ala Hatori/ Ellsworth)
DNFPedar Enger (The Hub/ Pedal House)
DNFDoug Dupuie (COMotion Sports / Yeti)

Cat. 1 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes)
2Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized)
3Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com)
4Barry Wiebe (Colorado Singletrack)
5Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports)
6Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)
7Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)
8Ed Ford (Summit Velocity)

Cat. 1 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1AliciaRose Pastore (Durango DEVO/Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
2Meghan Kane (Tough Girl / SCOTT)

Cat. 1 Women 19+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing)
2Tracy Thelen (Feedback Sports)
3Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti)
4Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski)
5Sarka Ruzickova (YetiBeti)
6Lisa Famiglietti
7Katie Sodergren
8Katherine Ingalls
DNFTalitha Vogt (Tough Girl/ SCOTT)

Cat. 2 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Haakon Sigurslid
2Joe Christiansen (Redstone Cyclery)
3Jeffrey Gay (SSWSC/Moots)
4Sam Blomquist (Grand Sports)
5Evan Weinman
DNFJacob Templin

Cat. 2 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Richard Geng (LiveTrainRace.com)
2William Lewis
3Timothy MtPleasant (Yetis Grind)
DNFScott Polly (One Ghost Industries)

Cat. 2 men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brian McCall (Basalt Bike and Ski)
2Jeremy Templin (Colorado SingleTrack)

Cat. 2 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brian Nesbitt (COMotion Sports/Yeti)
2Andrey Guidera
3Douglas Robison (Amicas/South Central Racing)
4Karl Semoneit (South Central Racing)
5Ian Jardine (Team Colorado Single Track)
6Doug Golenz
DNFField Blevins
DNFJeffrey Kennedy

Cat. 2 Junior women 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Emily Schaldach (Get Out!)

Cat. 2 Women 19+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Willa Johnson (Title Nine)
2Karin Voll Barclay (CoMotion Sport)

Cat. 3 junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Charles Greenberg
2Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers)
3Jake Yackle
DNFChristopher Blevins (Get Out!)

Cat. 3 Junior women 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Raine Walker
DNFMikaela Lodl (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)

