JHK jumps to short track win
Gould grabs women's victory
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) rode a tactically sound race to win the short track in Nathrop. Sid Taberlay (Sho Air/Specialized) launched multiple attacks during the race but had to settle for second place. Young Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt) had the ride of the day, attacking the leaders with two laps to go, and finishing third.
The short track at the Chalk Creek event is certainly the least technical of all the courses that the pro riders will face this year. It is basically fire roads with some S-turns thrown in for fun. However, racers were treated to spectacular views of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, and near perfect weather for the event.
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Gary Fisher/Subaru) led the race the first couple laps before Jay Henry (Tokyo Joes) took some determined pulls that whittled down the field to just six riders. Sid Taberlay, the Australian short track champion, unleashed some vicious attacks that eventually put Henry and Bryan Alders (Sponsome) to the rear.
While most observers expected Taberlay and Horgan-Kobelski to battle it out for the victory, nobody expected Cares to come around them both with two laps to go. Cares was clearly riding for the win but behind him were two of the most experienced racers on the planet.
"I was feeling good. The thinner the air the better for me," said Cares after the race.
"I was going to attack the same time Colin did with two laps to go. He rode a great race," said Horgan-Kobelski. "I attacked right near the start/finish with one lap to go and pushed it all the way to the end. [It was a] typical short track - you get one chance so you have to make it count."
Gould wins going away
After winning the morning's Super D race, Georgia Gould (Luna) proved to be too much for her rivals in the short track event. Katie Compton, who rode brilliantly most of the race, took second. Kelli Emmett (Giant) took fourth, riding alone for most of the race. Heather Irmiger, still recovering from a post-World Cup illness, was satisfied with her fourth place finish.
The women formed a long line early in the race behind Gould. "I pulled for the first few laps and nobody would come around me even though I sat up. So I said, 'OK I guess I am pulling.'" said Gould.
When Compton finally decided to deliver some body blows, the lead group quickly was reduced to the final four finishers. Irmiger was the first to drop off the pace, followed by Emmett. Both of them had to ride alone for the final few laps. By the end of the race, she had opened at least a 100-meter margin of victory.
"I decided to give it a go on one of the flats and a small gap opened (to Compton), so I just time trialed to the finish," said Gould. "It was hard, especially after the hard Super D effort and then just sitting around between races."
Jokingly she added, "I wanted to make sure my legs felt really bad for the race tomorrow (cross country), so I figured I'd make it as hard on myself as possible."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|2
|Sid Taberlay (Team Sho-Air/Specialized)
|3
|Travis Brown (Trek)
|3
|Colin Cares (Kenda / Felt)
|4
|Jay Henry (Tokyo Joe's)
|5
|Bryan Alders (Sponsorme)
|6
|Matthew Beaton (tokyo Joe's)
|7
|Trevor Downing (Mafia Racing)
|8
|Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)
|9
|Brad Bingham (MOOTS CYCLES)
|10
|Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|11
|Tim Allen (Niner-Ergon)
|12
|Ryan Dorsey (Honey Stinger/Trek)
|13
|Len Zanni (Honey Stinger/ Trek)
|14
|Brent Steinberg (Gary Fisher 29er)
|15
|Spencer Powlison (Mafia - Pabst - Felt)
|16
|Kevin Kane (Summit Velo/ Rocky Mountain/Maxxis)
|17
|Jordan Williford (Bach Builders)
|18
|Dylan Stucki (Mafia Racing)
|19
|Braden Kappius (Clif Bar)
|20
|Jason Young (Feedback Sports)
|21
|Greg Lewis (Directory Plus/ Trek)
|22
|Matt Wiebe (Mafia Racing)
|23
|Bryce Gordon (Honey Stinger/ Trek)
|24
|Nate Byrom (Northstar / WTB)
|25
|Mike West (Maverick)
|26
|Adam Parke (Orange Peel)
|DNF
|Jens Nielsen (Sport Systems MountainTop Cycling)
|DNF
|John Nobil
|DNF
|Chad Cheeney (Durango Devo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Georgia Gould (LUNA PRO TEAM)
|2
|Katherine Compton (Stevens/Planet Bike/Kenda)
|3
|Kelli Emmett (Giant Bicycle)
|3
|Krista Park (Cannondale / Incycle)
|4
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|5
|Nina Baum (Cannondale)
|6
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory/ Ricky's Lucky Nuts)
|7
|Kelley Cullen (HoneyStinger/Trek)
|8
|Jennifer Gersbach (Maverick)
|DNF
|Sonya Bugbee (Yeti Beti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Howard Grotts (Durango Devo)
|2
|T. Quade Jander (Team Colorado Singletrack)
|3
|Drake Uriguen (live train race)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lars Ellefson (Maplelag / Giant)
|2
|Colton Andersen (Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
|3
|Tim Curry (Alpine Ortho)
|4
|James Combs (LiveTrainRace.com)
|DNF
|Grady James (Directory Plus/Nature's Oasis)
|DNF
|Brian Firle (RockyMounts/Izze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeremy Young (Trek Store Boulder)
|2
|Tyson Kaman (Yardbird Racing)
|3
|Tom Wagner
|4
|Robb Parsons
|5
|Joshua Cullen (Honey Stinger / Trek)
|6
|Keith Collins (Bach Builders)
|7
|Nick Thelen (Feedback Sports)
|8
|Campbell Levy (Yeti/PCL)
|9
|Jacob Gonzales (Team F.I.Taos / Taos Cyclery / Sushi ala Hatori/ Ellsworth)
|DNF
|Pedar Enger (The Hub/ Pedal House)
|DNF
|Doug Dupuie (COMotion Sports / Yeti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark Legg Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens Bikes)
|2
|Greg Scanlan (Team Peleton - Specialized)
|3
|Mike Driver (Livetrainrace.com)
|4
|Barry Wiebe (Colorado Singletrack)
|5
|Greg Gorrell (Feedback Sports)
|6
|Douglas Hudson (Feedback Sports)
|7
|Joseph Liberatore (Team Colorado Singletrack)
|8
|Ed Ford (Summit Velocity)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|AliciaRose Pastore (Durango DEVO/Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory)
|2
|Meghan Kane (Tough Girl / SCOTT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kate Scheider (Mafia Racing)
|2
|Tracy Thelen (Feedback Sports)
|3
|Sarah Rawley (Yeti Beti)
|4
|Pam Seidler (Basalt Bike and Ski)
|5
|Sarka Ruzickova (YetiBeti)
|6
|Lisa Famiglietti
|7
|Katie Sodergren
|8
|Katherine Ingalls
|DNF
|Talitha Vogt (Tough Girl/ SCOTT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Haakon Sigurslid
|2
|Joe Christiansen (Redstone Cyclery)
|3
|Jeffrey Gay (SSWSC/Moots)
|4
|Sam Blomquist (Grand Sports)
|5
|Evan Weinman
|DNF
|Jacob Templin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Richard Geng (LiveTrainRace.com)
|2
|William Lewis
|3
|Timothy MtPleasant (Yetis Grind)
|DNF
|Scott Polly (One Ghost Industries)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brian McCall (Basalt Bike and Ski)
|2
|Jeremy Templin (Colorado SingleTrack)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Brian Nesbitt (COMotion Sports/Yeti)
|2
|Andrey Guidera
|3
|Douglas Robison (Amicas/South Central Racing)
|4
|Karl Semoneit (South Central Racing)
|5
|Ian Jardine (Team Colorado Single Track)
|6
|Doug Golenz
|DNF
|Field Blevins
|DNF
|Jeffrey Kennedy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Emily Schaldach (Get Out!)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Willa Johnson (Title Nine)
|2
|Karin Voll Barclay (CoMotion Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Charles Greenberg
|2
|Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers)
|3
|Jake Yackle
|DNF
|Christopher Blevins (Get Out!)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Raine Walker
|DNF
|Mikaela Lodl (Wheat Ridge Cyclery)
