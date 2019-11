Image 1 of 2 Daniel Franks, winner Marcus Roy and Kashi Leuchs are all teammates (Image credit: Derek Morrison) Image 2 of 2 Yeti New Zealand's Marcus Roy won the Motatapu race (Image credit: Derek Morrison)

Marcus Roy won the Motatapu race in New Zealand on Saturday ahead of junior rider Anton Cooper and master rider Tony Hogg. Kelly Kath was the first women's finsher, in 36th overall.

"It wasn't easy," laughed Roy after winning the 50km race across sub-alpine terrain in a valley floor between Glendhu Bay to Arrowtown on Saturday.





Cooper got away from Roy on the last climb before the Soho descent began, but Roy caught Cooper during the descent. "We hit the river crossings side by side, but I had longer legs and managed to create a gap there," Roy said.





Full Results (categories in parentheses)