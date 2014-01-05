Image 1 of 20 Brenton Jones lets loose on the podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 20 Pat Shaw leads the men's field. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 20 Stuart Shaw in action at the Williamstown Criterium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 20 Orica-GreenEdge took to the front in the closing stages. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 20 Caleb Ewan takes the win at the Williamstown Criterium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 20 Brenton Jones did enough to take overall honours. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 20 Giorgia Bronzini beat Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell to the overall title. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 20 Giorgia Bronzini flanked by Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell on the women's podium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 20 Brenton Jones took series victory ahead of Zak Demspter and Caleb Ewan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 20 Brenton Jones was looking confident. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 20 The men's peloton at the Mitcheltown Bay Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 20 The Vanderkitten riders ready to roll out. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 20 Into the home straight at the Williamstown Criterium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 20 Lizzie Williams in action at the 2014 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 20 Carlee Taylor on the front. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 20 The women's field take a turn at the Williamstown Criterium. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 17 of 20 Peta Mullens leads the pack. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 18 of 20 Gracie Elvin leads the break. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 19 of 20 Giorgia Bronzini makes it three from four at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 20 of 20 Overall winner Brenton Jones on the podium with Zak Dempster and Caleb Ewan. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Caleb Ewan (Subaru NSWIS) showcased his precocious talent with a smart sprint win in the Williamstown Criterium, the final event of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, while Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics) claimed overall victory in the series.

Related Articles Durbridge doubtful for Australian time trial championships

The race began without the previous day’s winner Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), who was suffering from the effects of a sore throat, but the action was nothing less than wholehearted once the flag dropped.

Escapees Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) and Harry Carpenter (SASI Cycling) gamely tried to avoid the inevitable bunch finish, but they were never able to open their gap beyond 15 seconds. A mass crash with 15 minutes remaining forced the entire peloton to take a lap out, but the action resumed in time for a tense bunch finish.

The rapid Caleb Ewan led into the final corner and he duly emerged victorious with a long, powerful effort that brought him clear of Jones and Zak Dempster (SASI) in the final sprint.

"I was actually really nervous coming into this race because I really wanted to show that I still had it and I hadn't really shown that in the rest of the series,” Ewan said. "It got really sketchy in the second last corner but guys coming on the inside and I actually got pushed outside, and I knew if I didn't go then and get the jump into the corner then I couldn't win so I jumped really early and it paid off."

Jones’ second place on the day was ample consolation, given that it was enough to elevate him above Dempster in the final overall standings. It was the biggest victory of the former mountain bike rider’s career.

"From the start in the warm up, and this morning when I woke up I thought, ‘that's it - put the race face on, get motivated, I really want this one,’" Jones said afterwards.

Bronzini untouchable in women’s race

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) continued her fine start to the 2014 season as she won her third race in four days to claim final overall victory in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.

The double world champion was able to rely on the stout support of her strong Wiggle Honda squad throughout the race, and then she delivered a typically explosive sprint finish to win the day and the series.

In the finishing sprint, Bronzini simply had too much speed for her fellow countrywoman Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor), who was such an aggressive presence over the four days of racing.

Bronzini’s mastery in the sprint was such that she finished the series with a 12-point buffer over second-placed Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS) and 16 points clear of Cromwell. The Piacenza native is the first foreign overall winner of the women’s event at the Bay Cycling Classic.

"I am really happy because I brought my yellow jersey to the finish,” said Bronzini. “We are really happy because today the team worked so well.





Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Subaru NSWIS 0:55:38 2 Brenton Jones (Aus) Procon Telematics 3 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Sasi 4 Tom Scully (NZl) Total Rush/Hyster Racing 5 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 7 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 9 Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Budget Forklifts 10 Jesse Kerrison (Aus)Budget Forklifts

Final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (Aus) Procon Telematics 30 pts 2 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Sasi 29 3 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Subaru NSWIS 28 4 Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 6 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 7 Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT 16 8 Tom Scully (NZl) Total Rush/Hyster Racing 15 9 Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT 15 10 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Satalyst 10

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 0:44:09 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 3 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Securitor 4 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Roxsolt 5 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Jayco National Team 0:00:02 7 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Specialized Securitor 8 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 0:00:05 9 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 10 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten 0:00:09