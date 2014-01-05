Trending

Ewan wins Williamstown Criterium

Jones wins Bay Crits series while Bronzini seals women's race

Image 1 of 20

Brenton Jones lets loose on the podium.

Brenton Jones lets loose on the podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 20

Pat Shaw leads the men's field.

Pat Shaw leads the men's field.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 20

Stuart Shaw in action at the Williamstown Criterium.

Stuart Shaw in action at the Williamstown Criterium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 20

Orica-GreenEdge took to the front in the closing stages.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Orica-GreenEdge took to the front in the closing stages.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 20

Caleb Ewan takes the win at the Williamstown Criterium.

Caleb Ewan takes the win at the Williamstown Criterium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 20

Brenton Jones did enough to take overall honours.

Brenton Jones did enough to take overall honours.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 20

Giorgia Bronzini beat Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell to the overall title.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Giorgia Bronzini beat Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell to the overall title.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 20

Giorgia Bronzini flanked by Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell on the women's podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Giorgia Bronzini flanked by Annette Edmondson and Tiffany Cromwell on the women's podium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 20

Brenton Jones took series victory ahead of Zak Demspter and Caleb Ewan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Brenton Jones took series victory ahead of Zak Demspter and Caleb Ewan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 20

Brenton Jones was looking confident.

Brenton Jones was looking confident.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 20

The men's peloton at the Mitcheltown Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The men's peloton at the Mitcheltown Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 20

The Vanderkitten riders ready to roll out.

The Vanderkitten riders ready to roll out.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 20

Into the home straight at the Williamstown Criterium.

Into the home straight at the Williamstown Criterium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 14 of 20

Lizzie Williams in action at the 2014 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Lizzie Williams in action at the 2014 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 15 of 20

Carlee Taylor on the front.

Carlee Taylor on the front.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 16 of 20

The women's field take a turn at the Williamstown Criterium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The women's field take a turn at the Williamstown Criterium.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 17 of 20

Peta Mullens leads the pack.

Peta Mullens leads the pack.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 18 of 20

Gracie Elvin leads the break.

Gracie Elvin leads the break.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 19 of 20

Giorgia Bronzini makes it three from four at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Giorgia Bronzini makes it three from four at the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 20 of 20

Overall winner Brenton Jones on the podium with Zak Dempster and Caleb Ewan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Overall winner Brenton Jones on the podium with Zak Dempster and Caleb Ewan.
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Caleb Ewan (Subaru NSWIS) showcased his precocious talent with a smart sprint win in the Williamstown Criterium, the final event of the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, while Brenton Jones (Procon Telematics) claimed overall victory in the series.

The race began without the previous day’s winner Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge), who was suffering from the effects of a sore throat, but the action was nothing less than wholehearted once the flag dropped.

Escapees Marc Williams (Budget Forklifts) and Harry Carpenter (SASI Cycling) gamely tried to avoid the inevitable bunch finish, but they were never able to open their gap beyond 15 seconds. A mass crash with 15 minutes remaining forced the entire peloton to take a lap out, but the action resumed in time for a tense bunch finish.

The rapid Caleb Ewan led into the final corner and he duly emerged victorious with a long, powerful effort that brought him clear of Jones and Zak Dempster (SASI) in the final sprint.

"I was actually really nervous coming into this race because I really wanted to show that I still had it and I hadn't really shown that in the rest of the series,” Ewan said. "It got really sketchy in the second last corner but guys coming on the inside and I actually got pushed outside, and I knew if I didn't go then and get the jump into the corner then I couldn't win so I jumped really early and it paid off."

Jones’ second place on the day was ample consolation, given that it was enough to elevate him above Dempster in the final overall standings. It was the biggest victory of the former mountain bike rider’s career.

"From the start in the warm up, and this morning when I woke up I thought, ‘that's it - put the race face on, get motivated, I really want this one,’" Jones said afterwards.

Bronzini untouchable in women’s race

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) continued her fine start to the 2014 season as she won her third race in four days to claim final overall victory in the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic.

The double world champion was able to rely on the stout support of her strong Wiggle Honda squad throughout the race, and then she delivered a typically explosive sprint finish to win the day and the series.

In the finishing sprint, Bronzini simply had too much speed for her fellow countrywoman Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized Securitor), who was such an aggressive presence over the four days of racing.

Bronzini’s mastery in the sprint was such that she finished the series with a 12-point buffer over second-placed Annette Edmondson (Orica-AIS) and 16 points clear of Cromwell. The Piacenza native is the first foreign overall winner of the women’s event at the Bay Cycling Classic.

"I am really happy because I brought my yellow jersey to the finish,” said Bronzini. “We are really happy because today the team worked so well.

 

 

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Subaru NSWIS0:55:38
2Brenton Jones (Aus) Procon Telematics
3Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Sasi
4Tom Scully (NZl) Total Rush/Hyster Racing
5Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT
7Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT
9Samuel Witmitz (Aus) Budget Forklifts
10Jesse Kerrison (Aus)Budget Forklifts

Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (Aus) Procon Telematics30pts
2Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Sasi29
3Caleb Ewan (Aus) Subaru NSWIS28
4Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge23
5Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
6Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
7Felix English (Irl) Rapha Condor JLT16
8Tom Scully (NZl) Total Rush/Hyster Racing15
9Graham Briggs (GBr) Rapha Condor JLT15
10Patrick Shaw (Aus) Satalyst10

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:44:09
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Securitor
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Roxsolt
5Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Jayco National Team0:00:02
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Specialized Securitor
8Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda0:00:05
9Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
10Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Vanderkitten0:00:09

Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda46pts
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica-AIS34
3Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized Securitor30
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Roxsolt30
5Gracie Elvin (Aus) Jayco National Team23
6Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS10
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Specialized Securitor9
8Sophie Williamson (NZl) Vanderkitten8
9Joanne Hogan (Aus)7
10Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Dhb Dream Team6

 

