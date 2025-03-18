'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera

By published

Eritrean back in Europe after becoming a father for the second time in late February

Biniam Girmay
Biniam Girmay (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biniam Girmay will be taking part in Milan-San Remo this weekend after a spell away from racing when he became a father for a second time, his team confirmed on Monday.

The Intermarché-Wanty squad have high hopes for the 2024 Tour de France green jersey winner for Saturday. Although neither he nor his team have taken a victory yet this season, Girmay placed well in the sprints in his previous race, the Volta ao Algarve, prior to heading back to Eritrea and missing a planned participation in the Opening Weekend. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 16 LR Michael Matthews of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla on second place race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 115th MilanoSanremo 2024 a 288km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 16 2024 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Milan-San Remo 2025 men's contenders – Pogačar and Van der Poel centre stage but spotlight could quickly swing
See more latest
Most Popular
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
Rapha lightweight jacket
Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry
Tom Wieckowski measures the width of a road tyre
Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming
Kristen Faulkner
'100 percent healthy' - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner recovered from concussion and ready to start racing at Milan-San Remo
Van der Poel lit up the racing several times at Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found the percentages I was looking for' - Van der Poel impressed by Ganna, Pedersen and Pogačar, nears top shape for Milan-San Remo
SCHMALKALDEN GERMANY JUNE 30 LR Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health Yellow Leder Jersey and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team LidlTrek Red best young jersey compete during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1054km stage from Schmalkalden to Schmalkalden on June 30 2024 in Schmalkalden Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thüringen Ladies Tour officially cancelled for 2025 after key state funding withdrawn
2024 Volta a Catalunya: Egan Bernal celebrates his third place overall
'I'd like to be in the Volta a Catalunya' - Egan Bernal aims for rapid re-start from broken collarbone setback
Paris-Nice 2025: Mads Pedersen celebrates winning the points classification
'This looks very good for Milan-San Remo' – Mads Pedersen eyes first Monument success on Saturday
LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
‘Happy with the feeling’ – Marianne Vos delivers solid start to season after taking fourth at Trofeo Alfredo Binda