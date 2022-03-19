Froome to make 2022 debut at Settimana Coppi e Bartali

Following a start to 2022 disrupted by a knee injury, Chris Froome will return to racing at the upcoming Settimana Coppi e Bartali.

The 36-year-old Israel-Premier Tech rider hasn't raced since the season-ending autumn Classics last October, and now he'll be back in Italy for the five-day race starting on Tuesday, March 22.

Back in January, Froome explained that he had been forced to take a week off the bike as a result of a right-knee injury, noting that he had possibly pushed too hard on his return to training after a winter break.

With his tendon inflammation behind him and having gradually worked his way back up to a full training load, the four-time Tour de France champion is now ready to get back to racing.

"It wasn't an ideal start to the year, to be dealing with an injury, but I've worked hard to get my fitness back on track," Froome said.

"Fortunately, it was only a minor setback. I'm looking forward to taking on the 2022 season with my first race being Coppi e Bartali. It's always a great experience to race in Italy and I can't wait to get out there with my teammates."

Back in January, Froome said he wasn't sure when he'd get back to racing following his knee injury. Froome will now kick off his second season at Israel-Premier Tech late in March.

"It's quite sensitive. I have to take the best part of a week off the bike completely before starting very gradually without loading it for the best part of two to three weeks after that," Froome said back in January.

"It's definitely a setback for me. I'm not too sure where I'm going to start the racing season. This is definitely going to push everything back slightly."

Froome, who recently questioned the place of time trial bikes, gravel, and data in road cycling, has raced the Settimana Coppi e Bartali on one previous occasion – in 2009.

His programme following the race will be decided in the upcoming weeks, his team has confirmed.