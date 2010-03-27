Trending

Peterson gives Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans maiden victory

Durbridge holds on to lead despite losing time

New squad Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans claimed its first National Road Series victory when Cameron Peterson climbed his way to glory on the Mersey Valley Tour’s first road race. Peterson’s team-mate Ben Dyball provided the icing on the cake by making it a one-two for the Queensland squad.

The result moved the pair into second and third on general classification with one stage remaining in the season-opening NRS round. The duo’s team-mate Michael Freiberg told Cyclingnews the riders worked well together on the day’s second stage, despite having limited time working together.

“Last week we had a very tough team camp and we are just starting to learn each other’s strengths and we played to that today and came away with the stage victory,” he said. “It will be tough to take the lead on tomorrow’s stage but we will have to wait to see what happens.”

After taking a 1:20 minute lead in the morning’s time trial, Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Skins) lost much of his early advantage on the afternoon’s stage. With a lack of time checks the West Australian didn’t realise another rider had drilled into his lead by 50 seconds overall, narrowing his 30 second advantage heading into tomorrow’s final road race.

“It was a really tough day today, but I got through,” said Durbridge. “I lost some time today up the climb because I didn't realise the break was up the road.

“I had better climbing legs today coming off a four week track camp,” he added.

As the sole Jayco-Skins rider in the event Durbridge was expected to have a hard time fending off the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans and Genesys Wealth Advisers teams in the afternoon’s stage. Durbridge had an ace up his sleeve, however, in the form of assistance from the riders of West Australian based team Plan B.

With 116 kilometres of racing left on Sunday’s stage in Sheffield, Durbridge is hoping the assistance of Plan B will enable him to hold on for the overall victory.

Hogan impressive but Carle leads

Joanne Hogan took a surprise victory on the women’s first stage, soloing across the finish line 38 seconds ahead of Alexandro Carle. Myra Moller couldn’t hold on to Carle’s wheel in the closing metres, but still managed third place just two seconds back.

Hogan’s stage victory gave her a boost in the general classification, however it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap from her morning time trial result. Hogan moves in to second place on general classification, 20 seconds behind new leader Carle.

Former race leader Shara Gillow dropped 2:51 minutes on the afternoon stage, finishing in 12th place.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Peterson2:39:15
2Ben Dyball
3Nathan Earle0:00:26
4Brodie Talbot0:00:28
5Ben Grieve-Johnson0:00:57
6Jason Spencer0:01:14
7Sam Davis0:01:34
8Anthony Giacoppo0:01:46
9Luke Durbridge0:02:05
10Elliott Wells0:02:07
11Will Clarke0:02:08
12Michael Freiberg0:02:17
13Michael Fitzgerald0:02:27
14Ben Mather0:02:41
15Sam Rutherford0:02:57
16Brett Trivers0:03:11
17Peter Aquilina0:03:16
18Joel Stearnes0:03:29
19Nathan Haas0:03:35
20Ben Grenda
21Joshua Chugg
22Adam Phelan0:03:39
23Nathan Elliott0:04:03
24Jason Rigg
25John Freiberg0:04:34
26Matthew Bishop0:05:09
27James Hepburn0:05:55
28Tim Walker0:06:26
29Matthew Mcdonagh0:07:07
30Rhys Gillett0:07:42
31Patrick Shaw
32Jeremy Hills
33Daniel Furmston0:09:10
34Tim Elmer
35Joshua Taylor0:10:46
36Dylan Newell0:11:05
37Daniel Alcock0:11:23
38Andrew Roe0:11:55
39Andrew Margison0:12:41
40Doug Hagger0:16:44
41Reece Edwards0:19:59
42Aaron O”Grady0:20:41
43Brett Schnitzerling0:30:14
44Nathan Chiswell0:33:48
45Chris Jahnz0:34:05
46Rob Doyle0:45:05
47Ryan Hughes
48Thomas Robinson
49Eric Sheppard
50Andrew Smith
51Andrew Christie
52Jonathon White
53Danny Pullbrook
54Peter Loft
55Maarten Wouters
56Michael Mcgee

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joanne Hogan2:02:03
2Alexandra Carle0:00:38
3Myra Moller0:00:40
4Rowena Fry0:01:00
5Simone Grounds0:01:13
6Rebecca Domange0:01:30
7Laura Luxford
8Zoe Watters
9Tahlia Paskin
10Rebecca Werner0:02:38
11Carlee Taylor0:02:43
12Shara Gillow0:02:51
13Jenny Macpherson0:02:58
14Naomi Williams0:03:07
15Loren Rowney0:03:14
16Nikolina Orlic0:04:15
17Kendelle Hodges0:05:00
18Miranda Laidlaw0:05:36
19Laura Meadley0:05:48
20Sally Robbins0:07:31
21Emma Smith0:08:00
22Samantha Hemsley0:12:25
23Sarah Cure0:17:18
24Brielle Carlton0:19:08
25Heather Logie
26Irene Digenis
27Amy Bradley

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Durbridge3:10:20
2Cameron Peterson0:00:31
3Ben Dyball
4Will Clarke0:01:22
5Nathan Earle0:02:14
6Michael Freiberg0:02:20
7Ben Grieve-Johnson0:02:36
8Brodie Talbot0:02:49
9Ben Mather0:03:04
10Anthony Giacoppo0:03:18
11Jason Spencer0:03:53
12Nathan Haas0:03:57
13Sam Davis0:04:04
14Adam Phelan0:04:23
15Ben Grenda0:04:58
16Joshua Chugg0:05:00
17Michael Fitzgerald0:05:22
18Brett Trivers0:05:32
19Nathan Elliott0:05:58
20Sam Rutherford0:06:27
21John Freiberg0:06:28
22Jason Rigg0:06:38
23Elliott Wells0:06:46
24Joel Stearnes0:07:58
25Rhys Gillett0:08:18
26Patrick Shaw0:09:48
27Peter Aquilina0:09:50
28Matthew Bishop0:09:52
29James Hepburn0:10:13
30Matthew Mcdonagh0:10:28
31Tim Elmer0:11:45
32Dylan Newell0:12:31
33Joshua Taylor0:13:10
34Andrew Roe0:13:33
35Daniel Alcock0:15:39
36Daniel Furmston0:15:55
37Tim Walker0:16:56
38Andrew Margison0:17:40
39Doug Hagger0:20:54
40Jeremy Hills0:22:25
41Reece Edwards0:25:01
42Aaron O”Grady0:26:22
43Brett Schnitzerling0:35:01
44Nathan Chiswell0:37:38
45Chris Jahnz0:39:42
46Rob Doyle0:50:59

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandra Carle2:25:19
2Joanne Hogan0:00:20
3Rowena Fry0:00:54
4Simone Grounds0:01:17
5Myra Moller0:01:24
6Rebecca Domange0:01:42
7Shara Gillow0:02:14
8Laura Luxford0:02:33
9Carlee Taylor0:02:53
10Tahlia Paskin0:02:54
11Zoe Watters0:03:07
12Rebecca Werner0:03:32
13Loren Rowney0:03:34
14Jenny Macpherson0:03:49
15Nikolina Orlic0:05:20
16Naomi Williams0:05:35
17Kendelle Hodges0:06:12
18Miranda Laidlaw0:06:40
19Sally Robbins0:07:29
20Emma Smith0:08:58
21Laura Meadley0:09:03
22Samantha Hemsley0:13:20
23Sarah Cure0:17:52
24Brielle Carlton0:21:05

 

