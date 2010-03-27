New squad Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans claimed its first National Road Series victory when Cameron Peterson climbed his way to glory on the Mersey Valley Tour’s first road race. Peterson’s team-mate Ben Dyball provided the icing on the cake by making it a one-two for the Queensland squad.

The result moved the pair into second and third on general classification with one stage remaining in the season-opening NRS round. The duo’s team-mate Michael Freiberg told Cyclingnews the riders worked well together on the day’s second stage, despite having limited time working together.

“Last week we had a very tough team camp and we are just starting to learn each other’s strengths and we played to that today and came away with the stage victory,” he said. “It will be tough to take the lead on tomorrow’s stage but we will have to wait to see what happens.”

After taking a 1:20 minute lead in the morning’s time trial, Luke Durbridge (Jayco-Skins) lost much of his early advantage on the afternoon’s stage. With a lack of time checks the West Australian didn’t realise another rider had drilled into his lead by 50 seconds overall, narrowing his 30 second advantage heading into tomorrow’s final road race.

“It was a really tough day today, but I got through,” said Durbridge. “I lost some time today up the climb because I didn't realise the break was up the road.

“I had better climbing legs today coming off a four week track camp,” he added.

As the sole Jayco-Skins rider in the event Durbridge was expected to have a hard time fending off the Virgin Blue-RBS Morgans and Genesys Wealth Advisers teams in the afternoon’s stage. Durbridge had an ace up his sleeve, however, in the form of assistance from the riders of West Australian based team Plan B.

With 116 kilometres of racing left on Sunday’s stage in Sheffield, Durbridge is hoping the assistance of Plan B will enable him to hold on for the overall victory.

Hogan impressive but Carle leads

Joanne Hogan took a surprise victory on the women’s first stage, soloing across the finish line 38 seconds ahead of Alexandro Carle. Myra Moller couldn’t hold on to Carle’s wheel in the closing metres, but still managed third place just two seconds back.

Hogan’s stage victory gave her a boost in the general classification, however it wasn’t enough to bridge the gap from her morning time trial result. Hogan moves in to second place on general classification, 20 seconds behind new leader Carle.

Former race leader Shara Gillow dropped 2:51 minutes on the afternoon stage, finishing in 12th place.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Peterson 2:39:15 2 Ben Dyball 3 Nathan Earle 0:00:26 4 Brodie Talbot 0:00:28 5 Ben Grieve-Johnson 0:00:57 6 Jason Spencer 0:01:14 7 Sam Davis 0:01:34 8 Anthony Giacoppo 0:01:46 9 Luke Durbridge 0:02:05 10 Elliott Wells 0:02:07 11 Will Clarke 0:02:08 12 Michael Freiberg 0:02:17 13 Michael Fitzgerald 0:02:27 14 Ben Mather 0:02:41 15 Sam Rutherford 0:02:57 16 Brett Trivers 0:03:11 17 Peter Aquilina 0:03:16 18 Joel Stearnes 0:03:29 19 Nathan Haas 0:03:35 20 Ben Grenda 21 Joshua Chugg 22 Adam Phelan 0:03:39 23 Nathan Elliott 0:04:03 24 Jason Rigg 25 John Freiberg 0:04:34 26 Matthew Bishop 0:05:09 27 James Hepburn 0:05:55 28 Tim Walker 0:06:26 29 Matthew Mcdonagh 0:07:07 30 Rhys Gillett 0:07:42 31 Patrick Shaw 32 Jeremy Hills 33 Daniel Furmston 0:09:10 34 Tim Elmer 35 Joshua Taylor 0:10:46 36 Dylan Newell 0:11:05 37 Daniel Alcock 0:11:23 38 Andrew Roe 0:11:55 39 Andrew Margison 0:12:41 40 Doug Hagger 0:16:44 41 Reece Edwards 0:19:59 42 Aaron O”Grady 0:20:41 43 Brett Schnitzerling 0:30:14 44 Nathan Chiswell 0:33:48 45 Chris Jahnz 0:34:05 46 Rob Doyle 0:45:05 47 Ryan Hughes 48 Thomas Robinson 49 Eric Sheppard 50 Andrew Smith 51 Andrew Christie 52 Jonathon White 53 Danny Pullbrook 54 Peter Loft 55 Maarten Wouters 56 Michael Mcgee

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joanne Hogan 2:02:03 2 Alexandra Carle 0:00:38 3 Myra Moller 0:00:40 4 Rowena Fry 0:01:00 5 Simone Grounds 0:01:13 6 Rebecca Domange 0:01:30 7 Laura Luxford 8 Zoe Watters 9 Tahlia Paskin 10 Rebecca Werner 0:02:38 11 Carlee Taylor 0:02:43 12 Shara Gillow 0:02:51 13 Jenny Macpherson 0:02:58 14 Naomi Williams 0:03:07 15 Loren Rowney 0:03:14 16 Nikolina Orlic 0:04:15 17 Kendelle Hodges 0:05:00 18 Miranda Laidlaw 0:05:36 19 Laura Meadley 0:05:48 20 Sally Robbins 0:07:31 21 Emma Smith 0:08:00 22 Samantha Hemsley 0:12:25 23 Sarah Cure 0:17:18 24 Brielle Carlton 0:19:08 25 Heather Logie 26 Irene Digenis 27 Amy Bradley

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Durbridge 3:10:20 2 Cameron Peterson 0:00:31 3 Ben Dyball 4 Will Clarke 0:01:22 5 Nathan Earle 0:02:14 6 Michael Freiberg 0:02:20 7 Ben Grieve-Johnson 0:02:36 8 Brodie Talbot 0:02:49 9 Ben Mather 0:03:04 10 Anthony Giacoppo 0:03:18 11 Jason Spencer 0:03:53 12 Nathan Haas 0:03:57 13 Sam Davis 0:04:04 14 Adam Phelan 0:04:23 15 Ben Grenda 0:04:58 16 Joshua Chugg 0:05:00 17 Michael Fitzgerald 0:05:22 18 Brett Trivers 0:05:32 19 Nathan Elliott 0:05:58 20 Sam Rutherford 0:06:27 21 John Freiberg 0:06:28 22 Jason Rigg 0:06:38 23 Elliott Wells 0:06:46 24 Joel Stearnes 0:07:58 25 Rhys Gillett 0:08:18 26 Patrick Shaw 0:09:48 27 Peter Aquilina 0:09:50 28 Matthew Bishop 0:09:52 29 James Hepburn 0:10:13 30 Matthew Mcdonagh 0:10:28 31 Tim Elmer 0:11:45 32 Dylan Newell 0:12:31 33 Joshua Taylor 0:13:10 34 Andrew Roe 0:13:33 35 Daniel Alcock 0:15:39 36 Daniel Furmston 0:15:55 37 Tim Walker 0:16:56 38 Andrew Margison 0:17:40 39 Doug Hagger 0:20:54 40 Jeremy Hills 0:22:25 41 Reece Edwards 0:25:01 42 Aaron O”Grady 0:26:22 43 Brett Schnitzerling 0:35:01 44 Nathan Chiswell 0:37:38 45 Chris Jahnz 0:39:42 46 Rob Doyle 0:50:59