Mironov victorious in Moscow

Eight-man break decides race

Full Results
1Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha3:29:10
2Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
3Toms Skujins (Lat)
4Evgeny Reshetko (Rus) Moscow
5Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
6Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
7Dmitri Puzanov (Rus)
8Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:00:25
9Alexander Filippov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:02:20
10Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:03:00
11Sergei Sakavets (Blr)0:05:24
12Anatoli Chaburka (Blr)0:08:00
13Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
14Zolt Der (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:08:35
15Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
16Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
17Yury Yurchanka (Blr)
18Aleksey Velikanov (Rus)
19Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija0:09:03
20Victor Sudeykin (Rus)
21Andzs Flaksis (Lat)0:09:13
22Eyal Rahat (Isr)0:09:21
23Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)0:09:31
24Ievgen Filin (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:09:35
25Alexander Chemakin (Rus)0:10:03

