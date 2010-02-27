Kugler sprints to Maremma Cup opener win
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Schneitter tops all-Swiss podium
Massa Marittima hosted an afternoon kermesse to open the Maremma Cup. Andreas Kugler and Nathalie Schneitter emerged victorious in the men's and women's contests on the streets of the old town.
Several top riders were eliminated in the quarterfinals including World Champion Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel, Marco Aurelio Fontana, last year's winner Ralf Naf and former Olympic champion Bart Brentjes.
In the end, Andreas Kugler (Merida) won over teammate Moritz Milatz and Lukas Kaufmann (Trek).
Favorite Eva Lechner suffered a flat in the women's competition and missed the final. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago) helped make it an all-Swiss affair with a win. Bikepark teammates Marielle Saner and Virginie Pointet rounded out the top three.
The cross country race will happen tomorrow on a 5km route around Massa Marittima.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andreas Kugler (Swi) Merida
|2
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Merida
|3
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek
|4
|Hannes Genze (Ger) Merida
|5
|Patrick Gallati (Swi) Scott
|6
|Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro
|7
|Rudi van Houts (Ned) Merida
|8
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Corratec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago
|2
|Marielle Saner (Swi) Bikepark
|3
|Virginie Pointet (Swi) Bikepark
|4
|Evelyn Staffler (Ita) Carraro
