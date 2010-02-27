Trending

Kugler sprints to Maremma Cup opener win

Schneitter tops all-Swiss podium

Massa Marittima hosted an afternoon kermesse to open the Maremma Cup.  Andreas Kugler and Nathalie Schneitter emerged victorious in the men's and women's contests on the streets of the old town.

Several top riders were eliminated in the quarterfinals including World Champion Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel, Marco Aurelio Fontana, last year's winner Ralf Naf and former Olympic champion Bart Brentjes.

In the end, Andreas Kugler (Merida) won over teammate Moritz Milatz and Lukas Kaufmann (Trek).

Favorite Eva Lechner suffered a flat in the women's competition and missed the final. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago) helped make it an all-Swiss affair with a win. Bikepark teammates Marielle Saner and Virginie Pointet rounded out the top three.

The cross country race will happen tomorrow on a 5km route around Massa Marittima.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andreas Kugler (Swi) Merida
2Moritz Milatz (Ger) Merida
3Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek
4Hannes Genze (Ger) Merida
5Patrick Gallati (Swi) Scott
6Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro
7Rudi van Houts (Ned) Merida
8Elia Silvestri (Ita) Corratec

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago
2Marielle Saner (Swi) Bikepark
3Virginie Pointet (Swi) Bikepark
4Evelyn Staffler (Ita) Carraro

