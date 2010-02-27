Image 1 of 10 Nathalie Schneitter celebrates her win. (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 2 of 10 Nathalie Schneitter and Marielle Saner Guinchard (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 3 of 10 Men's podium: Lukas Kaufmann, Andreas Kugler, Moritz Milatz (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 4 of 10 Women's podium: Marielle Saner Guinchard, Nathalie Schneitter, Virginie Pointet (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 5 of 10 Andreas Kugler (Merida) on the way to a win (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 6 of 10 Andreas Kugler (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 7 of 10 Lukas Kaufmann, Martino Fruet and Andreas Kugler (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 8 of 10 Rudi Van Houts, Martino Fruet, and Elia Silvestri (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 9 of 10 Start of the men's final (Image credit: Maremma Cup) Image 10 of 10 The women's finale (Image credit: Maremma Cup)

Massa Marittima hosted an afternoon kermesse to open the Maremma Cup. Andreas Kugler and Nathalie Schneitter emerged victorious in the men's and women's contests on the streets of the old town.

Several top riders were eliminated in the quarterfinals including World Champion Nino Schurter, Florian Vogel, Marco Aurelio Fontana, last year's winner Ralf Naf and former Olympic champion Bart Brentjes.

In the end, Andreas Kugler (Merida) won over teammate Moritz Milatz and Lukas Kaufmann (Trek).

Favorite Eva Lechner suffered a flat in the women's competition and missed the final. Nathalie Schneitter (Colnago) helped make it an all-Swiss affair with a win. Bikepark teammates Marielle Saner and Virginie Pointet rounded out the top three.

The cross country race will happen tomorrow on a 5km route around Massa Marittima.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andreas Kugler (Swi) Merida 2 Moritz Milatz (Ger) Merida 3 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek 4 Hannes Genze (Ger) Merida 5 Patrick Gallati (Swi) Scott 6 Martino Fruet (Ita) Carraro 7 Rudi van Houts (Ned) Merida 8 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Corratec