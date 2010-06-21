Trending

Kulhavy wins Malevil Cup

Havlikova best in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)4:11:41
2Tomas Vokrouhlik (Cze)0:05:14
3Vaclav Jezek (Cze)0:14:14
4Jan Jobanek (Cze)0:17:15
5Ivan Rybarik (Cze)0:19:16
6Jiri Novak (Cze)0:21:40
7Robert Novotny (Cze)0:23:00
8Michal Bubilek (Cze)0:30:36
9Josef Rajchart (Cze)0:37:44
10Jirí Reeh (Cze)0:40:10

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavla Havlikova (Cze)5:12:46
2Barbora Radova (Cze)0:20:47
3Petra Tlamkova (Cze)0:28:08
4Lucie Curikova (Cze)0:36:09
5Pavla Novakova (Cze)1:03:35

