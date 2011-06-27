Image 1 of 5 Malaysian cycling superstar Anuar Manan interviewed by Radio Television Malaysia (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 5 New Malaysian champion Shahrul Mat Amin from Terengganu with Pro Asia manager Danny Feng (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 Final podium at Malaysian championship with Fallanie, Shahrul and Zamri (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 Women's champion Kimberley Yap and men's champion Shahrul Mat Amin (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 Australian coaches of the Malaysia national team John Beasley and Graham Sears stayed tuned on the race's development in Raub (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The emergence of the newly-created continental team Terengganu Pro Asia led the first national champion title won by Shahrul Mat Amin who is one of the most interesting prospects of Malaysian cycling at the age of 22.

Shahrul out-sprinted his two breakaway companions Zamri Salleh and Ahmad Fallanie Ali who are also from the state of Terengganu, which is the hot bed of Malaysian cycling, but they are from different teams. The trio rode clear with 40 kilometres to go with Rizuan Zainal who got cramps towards the end.

"There were just too many riders from Terengganu in the peloton," fourth placed Sayuti Zahit told Cyclingnews. The new Malaysian team was directed on the road by their experienced sprinter Anuar Manan who made sure that defending champion Adiq Hussainie just returning home from racing in Belgium and his team-mate Amir Mustafa from the Australian Drapac team wouldn't disturb their plans. "I let this breakaway develop," Anuar said with satisfaction.

"I'm so happy to win this race after finishing second last year," Shahrul said. "To have the jersey for one year is a dream come true. I believe I'll wear it in an international competition for the first time at the Tour of Brunei in September."

As he was closely watched by Australian coaches Graham Sears and John Beasley, Shahrul secured to be part of the program of the Malaysian national team to go training in Chang Mai, Thailand, in August, and race in Australia, including the Herald Dun Tour later on. "We're already preparing the team for the Sea Games in November, the Asian championship in February and Le Tour de Langkawi."

Malaysia's famous H.C. race will be held from February 24 to March 4 and will finish for the first time in Terengganu. "We're going to work closely with the Terengganu Pro Asia team, as most of our national riders come from there," Sears added. In their first year, the team that also features Japanese veteran Shinichi Fukushima and rising Korean star Jang Chan Jae who recently won stage 2 at the Tour of Korea and stage 7 at the Tour of Singkarak, is currently ranked eighth on the Asia Tour.



