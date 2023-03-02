Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes past winners
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes champions 2017 to 2022
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|2022
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|2021
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|2020
|Lizzie Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|2019
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott
|2018
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
|2017
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans
