Oomen and Van der Sande non-starters at Liege with COVID-19
Jumbo-Visma duo unable to take part in final Spring Classic
Jumbo-Visma have been hit by a double whammy of non-starters for Liège-Bastogne-Liège after it emerged Sunday morning that Sam Oomen and Tosh Van der Sande will not be present because of positive tests for COVID-19.
Oomen and Van der Sande were set to be part of the team supporting Tiesj Benoot in his bid for victory in cycling’s oldest Classic.
Van der Sande described himself as ‘gutted’ on a message posted on Twitter, but insisted his teammates were ready to take on the 258.1 kilometre race.
Another important name missing amongst the support riders for Liège-Bastogne-Liège late on was UAE Team Emirate’s Diego Ulissi: the Italian uphill finisher has fallen ill and has been replaced by Michael Vink.
More later...
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
