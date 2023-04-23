Oomen and Van der Sande non-starters at Liege with COVID-19

Jumbo-Visma have been hit by a double whammy of non-starters for Liège-Bastogne-Liège after it emerged Sunday morning that Sam Oomen and Tosh Van der Sande will not be present because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Oomen and Van der Sande were set to be part of the team supporting Tiesj Benoot in his bid for victory in cycling’s oldest Classic.

Van der Sande described himself as ‘gutted’ on a message posted on Twitter, but insisted his teammates were ready to take on the 258.1 kilometre race.

Another important name missing amongst the support riders for Liège-Bastogne-Liège late on was UAE Team Emirate’s Diego Ulissi: the Italian uphill finisher has fallen ill and has been replaced by Michael Vink.

