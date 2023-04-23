Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes - Live coverage

Refresh

We're under ten minutes away from the start now with the riders lined up and ready to go. It's nine degrees and cloudy as expected of Belgium in April.

Van Vleuten is the defending champion at LBL after winning La Doyenne for the second time with a solo attack on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons ahead of Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) and Vollering in 2022. If the World Champion can triumph again in this her final season before retirement, she would overtake Van der Breggen for the most victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes with three. She will have to seriously increase her form to win it though after a disappointing and bad luck riddled start to the season. Will LBL go Dutch again for the sixth time in seven years?

Vollering (SD Worx) has stated that this is her favourite race, previously winning it in 2021. Also, in her first professional year (2019) she managed to podium behind her two Dutch compatriots, Annemiek van Vleuten and Floortje Mackaij, who are now teammates at Movistar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The teams are currently completing the sign-on process and presentation in Bastogne awaiting the start of the seventh edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2023. 🇧🇪 #LBLwomenThe team is ready! 💪⏳ pic.twitter.com/mLvAlmbbHdApril 23, 2023 See more

Here we are, it’s the final of the three Ardennes Classics, Liège-Bastogne-Liège. It’s the seventh edition of the women’s race and the riders will tackle 140km of Belgian roads, with over 2000m of elevation gain, it will be one of the hardest one-day races of the season. After victories at Amstel Gold Race last Sunday and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday, Demi Vollering is the massive favourite and has a unique opportunity to become the second woman in history to capture the Ardennes triple. She will be trying to emulate her directeur sportif Ann van der Breggen, who will be in the team car giving advice to her protégé, after she won the three races in 2017 - the first time it was possible to do so.