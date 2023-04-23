Live coverage
Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes - Live coverage
All the action from the Ardennes Classics finale
The biggest talking points ahead of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes - Preview
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2023 - Route
Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2023 Start List
Race Notes
- The peloton race 142.8km from Bastogne to Liège
- There are eight major climbs, including the finale trio: Côte de la Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons
- In-race situation:
- 1 - Côte de Wanne (3.6km at 5.1%)
- 2 - Côte de Stockeu (1km at 12.5%)
- 3 - Côte de Haute-Levée (2.2km at 7.5%)
- 4 - Col du Rosier (4.4km at 5.9%)
- 5 - Côte de Desnié (1.6km at 9.4%)
- 6 - Côte de la Redoute (1.6km at 9.4%)
- 7 - Côte des Forges (1.3km at 7.8%)
- 8 - Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons (1.3km At 11%)
We're under ten minutes away from the start now with the riders lined up and ready to go. It's nine degrees and cloudy as expected of Belgium in April.
Van Vleuten is the defending champion at LBL after winning La Doyenne for the second time with a solo attack on the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons ahead of Grace Brown (FDJ Suez) and Vollering in 2022.
If the World Champion can triumph again in this her final season before retirement, she would overtake Van der Breggen for the most victories at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes with three.
She will have to seriously increase her form to win it though after a disappointing and bad luck riddled start to the season. Will LBL go Dutch again for the sixth time in seven years?
Vollering (SD Worx) has stated that this is her favourite race, previously winning it in 2021. Also, in her first professional year (2019) she managed to podium behind her two Dutch compatriots, Annemiek van Vleuten and Floortje Mackaij, who are now teammates at Movistar.
The teams are currently completing the sign-on process and presentation in Bastogne awaiting the start of the seventh edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes 2023.
🇧🇪 #LBLwomenThe team is ready! 💪⏳ pic.twitter.com/mLvAlmbbHdApril 23, 2023
Here we are, it’s the final of the three Ardennes Classics, Liège-Bastogne-Liège. It’s the seventh edition of the women’s race and the riders will tackle 140km of Belgian roads, with over 2000m of elevation gain, it will be one of the hardest one-day races of the season.
After victories at Amstel Gold Race last Sunday and La Flèche Wallonne Femmes on Wednesday, Demi Vollering is the massive favourite and has a unique opportunity to become the second woman in history to capture the Ardennes triple.
She will be trying to emulate her directeur sportif Ann van der Breggen, who will be in the team car giving advice to her protégé, after she won the three races in 2017 - the first time it was possible to do so.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes!
