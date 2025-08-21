Deutschland Tour stage 1: Matthew Brennan awarded victory over Jonathan Milan in a photo-finish sprint

Danny van Poppel finishes third in Herford and assumes the race lead

Jonathan Milan and Matthew Brennan on stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) claimed the victory in a reduced bunch sprint on stage 1 of the Deutschland Tour, narrowly out-pacing Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) with a late bike throw to the line in Herford.

Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was third on the stage.

That result brought Van Aert level with prologue winner Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) and Watson one second ahead.

