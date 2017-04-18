Trending

From 1998 to 2016

Evelyn Stevens, Anna van der Breggen and Megan Guarnier made up the 2016 Fleche Wallonne podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Former winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2016Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2014Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
2012Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon
2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
2009Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
2008Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
2005Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
2004Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
2003Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
2002Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
2001Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
2000Genevieve Jeanson (Can)
1999Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW
1998Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa

