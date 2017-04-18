Former winners La Fleche Wallonne Feminine
From 1998 to 2016
Former winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2015
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2014
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2013
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team
|2012
|Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon
|2011
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|2010
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|2009
|Marianne Vos (Ned) DSB Bank - LTO
|2008
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2007
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
|2006
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Univega Pro Cycling Team
|2005
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Safi-Pasta Zara Manhattan
|2004
|Sonia Huguet (Fra) French National Team
|2003
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Ausra Gruodis-Safi
|2002
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
|2001
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Edil Savino
|2000
|Genevieve Jeanson (Can)
|1999
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) The Greenery - Hawk - VW
|1998
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Mimosa
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy