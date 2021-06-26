Live coverage
La Course by Le Tour de France - Live coverage
By Amy Jones
Follow all the race action from France
It’s an early start for the women this morning. The race starts at 8:20am CEST.
The women have had to set their alarms even earlier this morning, with many of them staying in hotels over an hour away from the start. Let’s hope they had an early night last night.
Defending champion Lizzie Deignan will be racing, albeit without her right-hand woman Elisa Longo Borghini who is staying in Italy to train got the Giro Rosa. She is excited about her form, however.
