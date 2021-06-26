Live coverage
Tour de France stage 1 - Live coverage
By Barry Ryan
All the action on the road from Brest to Landerneau
The peloton rolls out at 12.10 local time, and will reach kilometre zero at 12.30. There are six classified climbs on the rolling 198km stage, starting with the category 4 Côte de Trébéolin after 8.6km and concluding with that short and sharp blast up the Côte de la Fosse aux Loup at the finish.
Welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France, which gets underway in the cycling heartland of Brittany with a stage that looks sure to provoke fireworks in the finale. The first man up the Côte de la Fosse aux Loup at the finish will wear the first maillot jaune of the Tour, and the list of contenders is an elite one. Men like world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) look sure to be in contention, but the breathless opening day of the Tour has a habit of throwing up surprises.
