Majerus wins La Classique Morbihan
Boels Dolmans rider outsprints de Vuyst, Guderzo
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:15:19
|2
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:22
|8
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:31
|9
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:45
|10
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:51
|11
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:02
|12
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:11
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:35
|14
|Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:01:54
|15
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:55
|16
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|17
|Marine Quiniou (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|18
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|19
|Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
|20
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:01:58
|21
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:01
|22
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:22
|23
|Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:03:03
|24
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|25
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) WCC Team
|0:03:34
|26
|Amber van der Hulst
|0:03:47
|27
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:49
|28
|Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|29
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|30
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
|31
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|35
|Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russian Federation
|36
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|37
|Maina Galand (Fra)
|0:03:53
|38
|Jenelle Crooks (NZl) New Zealand
|39
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|40
|Gyunel Mekhtieva (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:56
|41
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|42
|Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:00
|43
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:04:02
|44
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) France
|45
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|0:04:07
|46
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|47
|Galina Chernyshova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:04:09
|48
|Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|49
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|50
|India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|51
|Marie Gielen (Fra)
|52
|Elise Maes (Lux) Luxembourg
|53
|Léa Curinier (Fra)
|54
|Aline Guglielmi (Fra)
|55
|Barbara Fonseca (Fra) France
|56
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:23
|59
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:04:25
|60
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:38
|61
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) WCC Team
|0:04:42
|62
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:46
|63
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:05:03
|64
|Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|65
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|66
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|67
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|0:05:08
|68
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:05:20
|69
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway
|0:06:03
|70
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|71
|Lena Gerault (Fra)
|72
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
|73
|Clara Copponi (Fra)
|74
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|0:06:06
|75
|Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team
|0:07:00
|76
|Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:07:12
|77
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:07:17
|78
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|79
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:07:46
|80
|Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) New Zealand
|81
|Justine Gegu (Fra)
|0:08:27
|82
|Valentine Fortin (Fra)
|0:09:18
|83
|Bente van Teeseling (Ned)
|0:09:31
|84
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:09:39
|85
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:10:21
|86
|Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:14:01
|87
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:14:08
|88
|Anne-sophie Harsch (Lux) Luxembourg
|89
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|0:14:14
|90
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:14:27
|91
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|0:14:29
|92
|Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|93
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|94
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:14:44
|95
|Lily Schuitemaker (Ned)
|0:15:19
|96
|Mylene de Zoete (Ned)
|0:15:23
|97
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport (Fra) Doltcini - van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling
|0:15:25
|OTL
|Camille Devi (Fra)
|OTL
|Alice Coutinho (Fra)
|OTL
|Pascaline Duchesne (Fra)
|OTL
|Margarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russian Federation
|OTL
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|OTL
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Holly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
|OTL
|Bryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
|OTL
|Alexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|OTL
|Sarah Pope (GBr)
|OTL
|Thale Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|OTL
|Mathilde Terrasson (Fra)
|OTL
|Ariadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|OTL
|Zoé Delachaux (Fra)
|OTL
|Chloé Charpentier (Fra)
|OTL
|Maja Savic (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Jennifer Mark (Fra)
|DNF
|Loriane Ceyssat (Fra)
|DNF
|Lyse Girault (Fra)
|DNF
|Isabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Marie Geslin (Fra)
|DNF
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) France
|DNF
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Ariana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|DNF
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Margarita Lopez Llull (Spa) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Lorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Margot Grosjean (Fra)
|DNF
|Marine Strappazzon (Fra) France
|DNF
|Avital Gez (Isr) Israel
|DNF
|Miriam Bar-on (Isr) Israel
|DNF
|Nofar Maoz (Isr) Israel
|DNF
|Laura Semon (Fra)
|DNF
|Nina Berton (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Claire Faber (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Andere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
|DNF
|Jade Leroueil (Fra)
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
|DNF
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) WCC Team
|DNF
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) WCC Team
|DNF
|Eyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) WCC Team
|DNF
|Celia le Mouel (Fra)
|DNF
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra)
|DNF
|Floriane Huet (Fra)
|DNF
|Laurie Vezie (Fra)
|DNF
|Maryanne Hinault (Fra)
|DNF
|Charlotte Guillard (Fra)
|DNF
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anaelle Menet (Fra)
|DNF
|Dilyxine Miermont (Fra)
|DNF
|Emeline Eustache (Fra)
|DNF
|Maëva Paret Peintre (Fra)
|DNF
|Mélanie Guedon (Fra)
|DNF
|Laurence Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Norway
|DNF
|Eukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Spain
|DNF
|Balladyne Tritsch (Fra) Charente - Maritime Women Cycling
|DNF
|Anaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
|DNF
|Emilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|DNF
|Clemence Eraud (Fra)
|DNS
|Aafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy