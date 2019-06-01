Trending

Majerus wins La Classique Morbihan

Boels Dolmans rider outsprints de Vuyst, Guderzo

Christine Majerus attacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:15:19
2Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
6Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
7Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:22
8Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:31
9Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:00:45
10Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:51
11Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:02
12Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:11
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:35
14Belle de Gast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:01:54
15Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:55
16Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
17Marine Quiniou (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
18Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
19Vania Canvelli (Ita) BePink
20Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:01:58
21Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:02:01
22Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:22
23Kirstie van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:03:03
24Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
25Marlen Reusser (Swi) WCC Team0:03:34
26Amber van der Hulst0:03:47
27Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:49
28Margarita Victo Garcia Cañellas (Spa) Movistar Team Women
29Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
30Stine Borgli (Nor) Norway
31Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
34Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
35Irina Ivanova (Rus) Russian Federation
36Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
37Maina Galand (Fra)0:03:53
38Jenelle Crooks (NZl) New Zealand
39Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
40Gyunel Mekhtieva (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:56
41Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
42Fleur Nagengast (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:00
43Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:04:02
44Sandrine Bideau (Fra) France
45Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team0:04:07
46Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
47Galina Chernyshova (Rus) Russian Federation0:04:09
48Laura Asencio (Fra) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:04:18
49Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
50India Grangier (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
51Marie Gielen (Fra)
52Elise Maes (Lux) Luxembourg
53Léa Curinier (Fra)
54Aline Guglielmi (Fra)
55Barbara Fonseca (Fra) France
56Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:23
59Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:04:25
60Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:38
61Alice Sharpe (Irl) WCC Team0:04:42
62Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) New Zealand0:04:46
63Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:05:03
64Marie Le Net (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
65Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
66Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
67Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women0:05:08
68Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:05:20
69Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor) Norway0:06:03
70Minke Bakker (Ned)
71Lena Gerault (Fra)
72Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Norway
73Clara Copponi (Fra)
74Charlotte Kool (Ned)0:06:06
75Maria Martins (Por) Sopela Women's Team0:07:00
76Ainara Elbusto Arteaga (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:07:12
77Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:07:17
78Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
79Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:07:46
80Rylee Mcmullen (NZl) New Zealand
81Justine Gegu (Fra)0:08:27
82Valentine Fortin (Fra)0:09:18
83Bente van Teeseling (Ned)0:09:31
84Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:09:39
85Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:10:21
86Polina Kirillova (Rus) Russian Federation0:14:01
87Marina Uvarova (Rus) Russian Federation0:14:08
88Anne-sophie Harsch (Lux) Luxembourg
89Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team0:14:14
90Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:14:27
91Sophie Almeida (Fra)0:14:29
92Pauline Allin (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
93Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
94Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:14:44
95Lily Schuitemaker (Ned)0:15:19
96Mylene de Zoete (Ned)0:15:23
97Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport (Fra) Doltcini - van Eyck Sport uci Women Cycling0:15:25
OTLCamille Devi (Fra)
OTLAlice Coutinho (Fra)
OTLPascaline Duchesne (Fra)
OTLMargarita Syradoeva (Rus) Russian Federation
OTLNicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
OTLAnna Badegruber (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
OTLHolly Edmondston (NZl) New Zealand
OTLBryony Botha (NZl) New Zealand
OTLAlexandra Moreno Roca (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
OTLSarah Pope (GBr)
OTLThale Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
OTLMathilde Terrasson (Fra)
OTLAriadna Trias Jordan (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
OTLZoé Delachaux (Fra)
OTLChloé Charpentier (Fra)
OTLMaja Savic (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFHanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJennifer Mark (Fra)
DNFLoriane Ceyssat (Fra)
DNFLyse Girault (Fra)
DNFIsabel Martin Martin (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFMarie Geslin (Fra)
DNFLucie Jounier (Fra) France
DNFSandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAriana Gilabert Vilaplana (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFSpela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMargarita Lopez Llull (Spa) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFSophie Wright (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFLara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
DNFLorena Llamas Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFMargot Grosjean (Fra)
DNFMarine Strappazzon (Fra) France
DNFAvital Gez (Isr) Israel
DNFMiriam Bar-on (Isr) Israel
DNFNofar Maoz (Isr) Israel
DNFLaura Semon (Fra)
DNFNina Berton (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFClaire Faber (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFAndere Basterra Aspe (Spa) Sopela Women's Team
DNFJade Leroueil (Fra)
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Norway
DNFRacquel Sheath (NZl) New Zealand
DNFAgua Marina Espinola (Par) WCC Team
DNFTeniel Campbell (Tto) WCC Team
DNFEyeru Tesfoam Gebru (Eth) WCC Team
DNFCelia le Mouel (Fra)
DNFTyphaine Laurance (Fra)
DNFFloriane Huet (Fra)
DNFLaurie Vezie (Fra)
DNFMaryanne Hinault (Fra)
DNFCharlotte Guillard (Fra)
DNFMikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnaelle Menet (Fra)
DNFDilyxine Miermont (Fra)
DNFEmeline Eustache (Fra)
DNFMaëva Paret Peintre (Fra)
DNFMélanie Guedon (Fra)
DNFLaurence Thill (Lux) Luxembourg
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor) Norway
DNFEukene Larrarte Arteaga (Spa) Spain
DNFBalladyne Tritsch (Fra) Charente - Maritime Women Cycling
DNFAnaïs Morichon (Fra) Charente-Maritime Women
DNFEmilia Matteoli (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
DNFClemence Eraud (Fra)
DNSAafke Soet (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling

