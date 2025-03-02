Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - LIVE

All the action from the 196.8km race with 13 climbs but plenty of room for sprinters to rejoin on the roads to Kuurne

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 - Everything you need to know

Still no breakaway has been formed. Another 7 riders tried to go clear, but they too were caught.

But they're unsuccessful and are back in the bunch.

Two riders are now trying to go clear - Tomáš Kopecký Leander Van Hautegem

190KM TO GO

The two sprinters who have probably been the quickest in the world this year are both appearing today - Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier. Both won two stages each at the UAE Tour, where they got the better of Jasper Philipsen.

196KM TO GO

Cyclists wait for the start of the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne one day cycling race, 196,9 Km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels, in Kortrijk on March 2, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

The riders at the start line (Image credit: Getty Images)

The riders are in the neutralised area and will be starting properly in about five minutes.

One elite sprinter taking part again today is Jasper Philipsen. Despite lacking his usual lethal finishing kick, Philipsen was happy with his third-place yesterday, especially the way he managed the bergs to remain near the front all race. And today’s race is one that should suit him better.

Compared with Het Nieuwsblad, sprint finishes are a more common occurrence at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Wærenskjold could therefore be in the mix again, though he faces a much higher calibre of sprint opposition this time around. 

Søren Wærenskjold was the surprise winner of yesterday’s Opening Week first leg. The Norwegian came out on top in what was a rare sprint finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

It's time for part two of Opening Weekend, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Though not quite as hyped as Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it's still a great race that always provides thrilling action. 

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

