Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - LIVE

Still no breakaway has been formed. Another 7 riders tried to go clear, but they too were caught.

But they're unsuccessful and are back in the bunch.

Two riders are now trying to go clear - Tomáš Kopecký Leander Van Hautegem

190KM TO GO A few kilometres into the stage, and no break has yet formed.

The two sprinters who have probably been the quickest in the world this year are both appearing today - Jonathan Milan and Tim Merlier. Both won two stages each at the UAE Tour, where they got the better of Jasper Philipsen. In the event of a sprint finish today, there could be a resumption of that battle - albeit in very different conditions, the cold and cobblestones of Belgium a far cry from the hot deserts of the UAE

196KM TO GO And they're off!

The riders are in the neutralised area and will be starting properly in about five minutes.

One elite sprinter taking part again today is Jasper Philipsen. Despite lacking his usual lethal finishing kick, Philipsen was happy with his third-place yesterday, especially the way he managed the bergs to remain near the front all race. And today’s race is one that should suit him better.

Compared with Het Nieuwsblad, sprint finishes are a more common occurrence at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Wærenskjold could therefore be in the mix again, though he faces a much higher calibre of sprint opposition this time around.

Søren Wærenskjold was the surprise winner of yesterday’s Opening Week first leg. The Norwegian came out on top in what was a rare sprint finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

It's time for part two of Opening Weekend, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. Though not quite as hyped as Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, it's still a great race that always provides thrilling action.