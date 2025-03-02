'Maybe I forgot a little bit how to sprint' - Jasper Philipsen upbeat despite near-miss in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Alpecin-Deceuninck leader looking for second chance in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Jasper Philipsen came third in Omloop Nieuwsblad 2025
Jasper Philipsen still had reason to celebrate his third-place finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) heads to Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on Sunday looking to get back on his top game in bunch sprints after he suffered a rare but narrow defeat in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

The most prolifically successful WorldTour racer of 2023 with 19 wins, Philipsen conquered Milano-San Remo and took three Tour de France stages in 2024, as well as winning a top Belgian one-day race last spring, the Classic Brugge-De Panne. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

