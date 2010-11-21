Trending

Toyooka dominates Kansai cross

Fukumoto, Miyauchi podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)0:36:37
2Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)0:01:46
3Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)0:03:22
4Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)0:04:40
5Masami Noma (Jpn)0:04:50
6Waka Takeda (Jpn)0:06:07
7Youko Azuma (Jpn)0:06:45
8Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)

