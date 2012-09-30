Trending

Cant wins women's race

Harris outsprints Grimberg for second

Full Results
1Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP Veldtritacademie0:35:35
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:14
3Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
4Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:00:20
5Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele0:01:06
6Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:01:19
7Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) LTVR Orange Babies0:01:25
8Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare0:02:07
9Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept0:02:10
10Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT0:02:19
11Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
12Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:02:37
13Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club0:02:56
14Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos0:03:01
15Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store0:03:20
16Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT0:04:20
17Hannah Welter (Ned)0:04:34
18Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant0:05:04
19Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange0:05:32
20Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:05:38
-2lapsCaitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
-2lapsValerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
-2lapsMaggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling

