Cant wins women's race
Harris outsprints Grimberg for second
|1
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP Veldtritacademie
|0:35:35
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|3
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned) WV Het Stadion
|4
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:00:20
|5
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Wielerteam Decock Sportivo Moorsele
|0:01:06
|6
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) LTVR Orange Babies
|0:01:25
|8
|Kim Van de Steene (Bel) Kon. VC T Meetjesland-Knesselare
|0:02:07
|9
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept
|0:02:10
|10
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|0:02:19
|11
|Kristien Nelen (Bel) Houffalize Granville Team
|12
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:02:37
|13
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:02:56
|14
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Skil-Argos
|0:03:01
|15
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) BMC Concept Store
|0:03:20
|16
|Anja Geldhof (Bel) WIMI-Games/St Martinus CT
|0:04:20
|17
|Hannah Welter (Ned)
|0:04:34
|18
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|0:05:04
|19
|Suzie Godart (Lux) CCI Differdange
|0:05:32
|20
|Shana Maes (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:05:38
|-2laps
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT
|-2laps
|Valerie Boonen (Bel) De Kastelse Durvers VZW
|-2laps
|Maggie Van Beeumen (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje Cycling
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy