Vermeersch claims Jingle Cross C1 win
Belgian beats Baestaens, Aernouts in Iowan
Elite Men: Iowa City -
(Image credit: Jeff Corcoran)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel)
|1:06:36
|2
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|0:00:19
|3
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:26
|4
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:00:57
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|0:01:26
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:29
|7
|Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa)
|0:02:18
|8
|Steve Chainel (Fra)
|0:02:40
|9
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|0:02:50
|10
|Sieben Wouters (Ned)
|0:02:57
|11
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:03:27
|12
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:03:50
|13
|Curtis White (USA)
|0:04:14
|14
|Kevin Kuhn (Swi)
|0:04:20
|15
|James Driscoll (USA)
|0:04:29
|16
|Timon Rüegg (Swi)
|0:05:02
|17
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:05:18
|18
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:05:21
|19
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|0:05:22
|20
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:07:19
|21
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|22
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|23
|Scott Funston (USA)
|24
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|25
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|26
|Caleb Swartz (USA)
|27
|Sam Noel (USA)
|28
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|29
|Terol Pursell (USA)
|30
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|31
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|32
|Cameron Jette (Can)
|33
|Michael Larson (USA)
|34
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|35
|Nicholas Lando (USA)
|36
|Christopher Winn (Aus)
|37
|Rory Jack (USA)
|38
|Philipp Heigl (Aut)
|39
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|40
|Jacob Leblanc (USA)
|41
|Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
|42
|Tyler Reynolds (USA)
|43
|Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
|44
|Samuel Cohen (USA)
|45
|Frederick Junge (USA)
|46
|Jacob Huizenga (USA)
|47
|Tyler Stein (USA)
|DNF
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|DNF
|Stan Godrie (Ned)
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|DNF
|Danick Vandale (Can)
|DNF
|Jim Maddock (USA)
|DNF
|Mark Myles (USA)
|DNS
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|DNS
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|DNS
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
|DNS
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|DNS
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
|DNS
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
|DNS
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
|DNS
|Jens Adams (Bel)
|DNS
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|DNS
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|DNS
|Diether Sweeck (Bel)
|DNS
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|DNS
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|DNS
|Trevor O'Donnell (Can)
|DNS
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|DNS
|Jarno Trey (Est)
|DNS
|Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
|DNS
|Christian Ricci (Can)
|DNS
|Justin Minicola (Can)
|DNS
|Ian Megale (USA)
|DNS
|Daniel Olsen (USA)
|DNS
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy