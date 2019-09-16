Trending

Vermeersch claims Jingle Cross C1 win

Belgian beats Baestaens, Aernouts in Iowan

Gianni Vermeersch
(Image credit: Jeff Corcoran)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) 1:06:36
2Vincent Baestaens (Bel) 0:00:19
3Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:26
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:00:57
5Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions 0:01:26
6Gage Hecht (USA) 0:01:29
7Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) 0:02:18
8Steve Chainel (Fra) 0:02:40
9Kerry Werner (USA) 0:02:50
10Sieben Wouters (Ned) 0:02:57
11Brannan Fix (USA) 0:03:27
12Stephen Hyde (USA) 0:03:50
13Curtis White (USA) 0:04:14
14Kevin Kuhn (Swi) 0:04:20
15James Driscoll (USA) 0:04:29
16Timon Rüegg (Swi) 0:05:02
17Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:05:18
18Eric Brunner (USA) 0:05:21
19Lance Haidet (USA) 0:05:22
20Lukas Winterberg (Swi) 0:07:19
21Andrew Dillman (USA)
22Eric Thompson (USA)
23Scott Funston (USA)
24Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
25Ross Ellwood (USA)
26Caleb Swartz (USA)
27Sam Noel (USA)
28Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
29Terol Pursell (USA)
30Andrew Giniat (USA)
31Cody Kaiser (USA)
32Cameron Jette (Can)
33Michael Larson (USA)
34Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
35Nicholas Lando (USA)
36Christopher Winn (Aus)
37Rory Jack (USA)
38Philipp Heigl (Aut)
39Tyler Cloutier (USA)
40Jacob Leblanc (USA)
41Benjamin Gomez Villafane (USA)
42Tyler Reynolds (USA)
43Finnegan O'Connor (USA)
44Samuel Cohen (USA)
45Frederick Junge (USA)
46Jacob Huizenga (USA)
47Tyler Stein (USA)
DNFCorne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNFStan Godrie (Ned)
DNFKevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
DNFDanick Vandale (Can)
DNFJim Maddock (USA)
DNFMark Myles (USA)
DNSToon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNSMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
DNSLars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNSLaurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
DNSQuinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Baloise Lions
DNSEli Iserbyt (Bel)
DNSJoris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
DNSJens Adams (Bel)
DNSDaan Soete (Bel)
DNSTom Meeusen (Bel)
DNSDiether Sweeck (Bel)
DNSLander Loockx (Bel)
DNSMaik Van Der Heijden (Ned)
DNSTrevor O'Donnell (Can)
DNSDylan Postier (USA)
DNSJarno Trey (Est)
DNSRobert Cummings Iii (USA)
DNSChristian Ricci (Can)
DNSJustin Minicola (Can)
DNSIan Megale (USA)
DNSDaniel Olsen (USA)
DNSJacob Lasley (USA)

Latest on Cyclingnews